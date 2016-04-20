Breaking News

Could you be allergic to these everyday things?

By Amanda MacMillan, Health.com

Updated 10:59 AM ET, Thu April 21, 2016

You've heard of peanut and pollen allergies, and shampoos that make your skin break out in hives. But almost anything in your environment can be an allergen, says Dr. Matthew Zirwas, a contact dermatitis expert at Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center -- "whether it's something that's very synthetic or man-made... or it's something totally natural like a botanical extract."
You've heard of peanut and pollen allergies, and shampoos that make your skin break out in hives. But almost anything in your environment can be an allergen, says Dr. Matthew Zirwas, a contact dermatitis expert at Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center -- "whether it's something that's very synthetic or man-made... or it's something totally natural like a botanical extract."
Cleansing wipes

A few years ago, Zirwas and his colleagues noticed an influx of patients with rashes on their private parts and mothers with rashes on their hands. A bit of research revealed more companies were using a chemical preservative called methylisothiazolinone, or MI, to replace preservatives such as paraben and formaldehyde in pre-moistened personal hygiene wipes and baby wipes. While MI has been around for decades, putting it into widespread use brought the allergy to chemists' attention.

"There's this science behind trying to predict which chemicals people will become allergic to," Zirwas says. "A lot of it is guesswork."
Cleansing wipes

A few years ago, Zirwas and his colleagues noticed an influx of patients with rashes on their private parts and mothers with rashes on their hands. A bit of research revealed more companies were using a chemical preservative called methylisothiazolinone, or MI, to replace preservatives such as paraben and formaldehyde in pre-moistened personal hygiene wipes and baby wipes. While MI has been around for decades, putting it into widespread use brought the allergy to chemists' attention.

"There's this science behind trying to predict which chemicals people will become allergic to," Zirwas says. "A lot of it is guesswork."
The lotion you've used forever

You've used it every day for the last 10 years, yet suddenly you're seeing red bumps whenever you apply your favorite cream. It happens, Zirwas says. If you're genetically susceptible to be allergic to a certain chemical, you're playing the lottery every time you use a product that contains it.

"You can use something for years and years and years with no problem at all," he says. But "once you're allergic to it, you'll stay allergic your whole life."
The lotion you've used forever

You've used it every day for the last 10 years, yet suddenly you're seeing red bumps whenever you apply your favorite cream. It happens, Zirwas says. If you're genetically susceptible to be allergic to a certain chemical, you're playing the lottery every time you use a product that contains it.

"You can use something for years and years and years with no problem at all," he says. But "once you're allergic to it, you'll stay allergic your whole life."
Antibiotic and anti-itch creams

Talk about irony. You've got a bug bite on your leg that itches like crazy, so you dab on an anti-itch cream from the drugstore. The next day, the itch is worse, so you slather on more cream. Turns out you're allergic to the cream; that bug bite is now full-blown dermatitis. Zirwas has seen a similar problem in patients using antibiotic creams to treat small cuts or abrasions. These creams usually contain neomycin, which is a potential allergen.
Antibiotic and anti-itch creams

Talk about irony. You've got a bug bite on your leg that itches like crazy, so you dab on an anti-itch cream from the drugstore. The next day, the itch is worse, so you slather on more cream. Turns out you're allergic to the cream; that bug bite is now full-blown dermatitis. Zirwas has seen a similar problem in patients using antibiotic creams to treat small cuts or abrasions. These creams usually contain neomycin, which is a potential allergen.
Your bed sheets

Dust mites are microscopic critters that feed on dead flakes of human skin. Their feces carry enzymes that can cause allergic reactions such as sneezing, runny nose and/or itchy, watery eyes.

These delightful insects thrive in warm, moist environments with lots of human DNA. So if you're not washing your sheets once a week in hot water, you're likely allergic to your bedding, says Dr. Susanne Bennett, author of the "The 7-Day Allergy Makeover." Other dust mite feeding grounds include your furniture and your carpet.
Your bed sheets

Dust mites are microscopic critters that feed on dead flakes of human skin. Their feces carry enzymes that can cause allergic reactions such as sneezing, runny nose and/or itchy, watery eyes.

These delightful insects thrive in warm, moist environments with lots of human DNA. So if you're not washing your sheets once a week in hot water, you're likely allergic to your bedding, says Dr. Susanne Bennett, author of the "The 7-Day Allergy Makeover." Other dust mite feeding grounds include your furniture and your carpet.
Plants in your home

Mold is a common household allergen. But while most people make sure to clean the bathroom and check the basement, they forget about their indoor plants, Bennett says. Mold can form on leaves or in overwatered soil, releasing mold spores into the air. If you're allergic to mold, inhaling these spores can lead to trouble breathing, coughing and eye/throat irritation.

To prevent mold from forming in the first place, keep a thin layer of gravel at the bottom of every potted plant to help with drainage, and place plants in well-ventilated areas.
Plants in your home

Mold is a common household allergen. But while most people make sure to clean the bathroom and check the basement, they forget about their indoor plants, Bennett says. Mold can form on leaves or in overwatered soil, releasing mold spores into the air. If you're allergic to mold, inhaling these spores can lead to trouble breathing, coughing and eye/throat irritation.

To prevent mold from forming in the first place, keep a thin layer of gravel at the bottom of every potted plant to help with drainage, and place plants in well-ventilated areas.
Escalator railings

People usually find out early on if they're allergic to natural rubber, or latex, because it's found in so many products. They learn to avoid rubber gloves and latex condoms. But even the most cautious patient can forget about rubber they may be touching in their environment. Zirwas has seen patients with dermatitis on their hands from hanging on to escalator railings and on their feet thanks to rubber in their shoes.
Escalator railings

People usually find out early on if they're allergic to natural rubber, or latex, because it's found in so many products. They learn to avoid rubber gloves and latex condoms. But even the most cautious patient can forget about rubber they may be touching in their environment. Zirwas has seen patients with dermatitis on their hands from hanging on to escalator railings and on their feet thanks to rubber in their shoes.
Artificial nails

If you're allergic to the acrylic resins found in artificial nails, your manicure may not turn out as well as you had hoped. This allergic reaction can lead to redness and swelling in the nail bed -- and in rare cases cause the nail to fall off.

You can also be allergic to nail strengtheners that use formaldehyde, as well as some of the chemicals in nail glue, tape and gel polish.
Artificial nails

If you're allergic to the acrylic resins found in artificial nails, your manicure may not turn out as well as you had hoped. This allergic reaction can lead to redness and swelling in the nail bed -- and in rare cases cause the nail to fall off.

You can also be allergic to nail strengtheners that use formaldehyde, as well as some of the chemicals in nail glue, tape and gel polish.
Nickel... in your food

About 15% of Americans are sensitive to nickel. They develop dermatitis when they wear certain jewelry or clothing items. But did you know that nickel in your food can also cause an allergic reaction?

Think about it: nickel is a mineral like iron or calcium, which you've seen listed on nutrition labels. It's common in legumes (beans, peas and nuts) and whole grains. Some people with a nickel allergy may get sick, experience joint pain or feel fatigued after consuming these products over the course of a week or month, Zirwas says. It's not an immediate reaction like other allergies so it can be difficult to diagnose.
Nickel... in your food

About 15% of Americans are sensitive to nickel. They develop dermatitis when they wear certain jewelry or clothing items. But did you know that nickel in your food can also cause an allergic reaction?

Think about it: nickel is a mineral like iron or calcium, which you've seen listed on nutrition labels. It's common in legumes (beans, peas and nuts) and whole grains. Some people with a nickel allergy may get sick, experience joint pain or feel fatigued after consuming these products over the course of a week or month, Zirwas says. It's not an immediate reaction like other allergies so it can be difficult to diagnose.
The weather

No one really likes the cold, but a few people are actually allergic to it, according to the Mayo Clinic. "With cold urticaria, exposure to cold temperatures causes redness, itching, swelling and hives on the skin that has been in contact with the cold."

Fun fact: You can also be allergic to hot weather (you've probably heard of a heat rash). Or the sun. Or rain.
The weather

No one really likes the cold, but a few people are actually allergic to it, according to the Mayo Clinic. "With cold urticaria, exposure to cold temperatures causes redness, itching, swelling and hives on the skin that has been in contact with the cold."

Fun fact: You can also be allergic to hot weather (you've probably heard of a heat rash). Or the sun. Or rain.
Red meat

In 2009, Dr. Thomas Platts-Mills and his colleague Dr. Scott Commins published their discovery of a new allergy called galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose -- alpha-gal for short. Alpha-gal is essentially a bunch of sugars stuck together in blood. The scientists believed tick bites were causing a reaction that made people allergic to the alpha-gal sugar found in red meat.

People with this allergy report waking up in the middle of the night after eating meat covered in sweat and hives. In 2011, Commins and Platts-Mills published a follow-up study that showed tick bites significantly increase alpha-gal antibodies, possibly making our immune systems sensitive to red meat.
Red meat

In 2009, Dr. Thomas Platts-Mills and his colleague Dr. Scott Commins published their discovery of a new allergy called galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose -- alpha-gal for short. Alpha-gal is essentially a bunch of sugars stuck together in blood. The scientists believed tick bites were causing a reaction that made people allergic to the alpha-gal sugar found in red meat.

People with this allergy report waking up in the middle of the night after eating meat covered in sweat and hives. In 2011, Commins and Platts-Mills published a follow-up study that showed tick bites significantly increase alpha-gal antibodies, possibly making our immune systems sensitive to red meat.
Story highlights

  • Allergies go far beyond pollen, pet dander or peanuts
  • People have shown allergies to pants buttons, iPads and chamomile tea

Everybody knows somebody with an allergy to pollen, dust, pet dander, or peanuts (maybe you even have one of these common ailments yourself). But you may be surprised about some of the lesser known materials, foods, or environments that an cause allergic reactions in certain people.

An allergic reaction occurs when the body misreads something that's typically harmless as being dangerous, explains Kevin McGrath, MD, spokesperson for the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology. "The immune system creates special white blood cells, called antibodies, to defend against this apparent threat similarly to how it would fight an infection or illness," he says. (That's where symptoms like swelling, itching, runny nose, and wheezing come in.)
People must be born with a genetic predisposition to allergies, but scientists don't know exactly why or how they become allergic to specific things. And while many allergens are quite common, others are much rarer. Here are some of the more interesting cases allergists have seen in their practice, and what you can do if you're affected.
    Jewelry

    Inexpensive silver-colored jewelry is often made with nickel—one of the most common causes of an itchy rash known as allergic contact dermatitis. About 17% of women and 3% of men have a nickel allergy, says Dr. McGrath; the gender difference is largely due to the fact that women have more exposure to nickel through jewelry (especially piercings), which raises their risk of becoming sensitized.
    Switching to high-quality sterling silver or 14-karat gold jewelry usually solves this problem, says Dr. McGrath, although he has heard of very rare allergic reactions to gold, as well. "When people wear a lot of gold jewelry and a lot of makeup, the chemicals in the makeup can actually break down the gold and cause reactions with the skin." For these people, he says, platinum is the best bet.

    Cell phones and tablets

    People with metal allergies may have trouble using cellular phones, PDAs, and tablet devices, (including iPhones and iPads), as these products often contain potential allergens nickel and cobalt. "People can get rashes on their face, ears, and hands, and irritation in the eyes if they touch their phone and then touch their eyes," says Dr. McGrath.
    Once you have a metal allergy, you're sensitive to it for life. But most people are able to safely use these devices as long as they're covered with a protective case—as long as the case itself contains no metal, of course.
    Pants buttons

    Nickel strikes again, this time on your clothing. "The button on the waist of jeans and other pants is usually nickel," says Dr. McGrath. "For people who wear low-rise underwear, that metal can be exposed directly on the skin and cause a little circular red rash."
    Wearing a layer between your pants and your skin (like tucking in your shirt) can help, he says; so can painting over the back of the button with clear nail polish. If you do realize you're sensitive to the nickel in your jeans, watch out for it in eyeglass frames, watches, coins, and zippers.

    Wool

    We know, wool is itchy. But some people who are sensitized to lanolin—a natural wax-like substance produced by sheep—can react even more strongly to apparel and blankets made with wool.
    Lanolin is also used in some cosmetics, lip balms, shampoos, and ointments. People with a sensitivity to this ingredient should look for items that are labeled lanolin-free.
    Flea market furniture

    If you have a known allergy to dust or mold, be careful what items you bring into your home—especially if you don't know their history or what could be lurking inside them. "Non-washable fabrics, upholstered furniture, and carpets can all harbor dust mites and mold spores," says Donna S. Hummell, MD, medical director of the Vanderbilt University Asthma, Sinus, and Allergy Program.
    Dust and mold are common in most homes already, she adds, but heavily contaminated items can make allergy symptoms worse—or even, in some cases, trigger asthma attacks.

    Laundry detergent and dryer sheets

    Some ingredients in laundry detergents and fabric softeners—especially dyes and scents—can cause people to break out with contact allergic reactions, says Dr. McGrath. And you don't just have to get the liquid itself on your skin; it can be transferred into the clothes you wear, the towels you use, or the sheets you sleep on.
    "We've also seen reactions caused by dryer sheets," Dr. McGrath adds. "Often when people stop using dryer sheets for a while or change up their detergent, their rash goes away."
    Chamomile tea

    Averse reactions to strong scents or flavors (like sneezing or coughing after eating hot pepper) are often caused by an irritant effect, rather than a true allergy, says Dr. McGrath. But he does occasionally have patients who develop a true immune-system response to plant-based products like herbs, spices, and essential oils.
    "One thing we see is allergic reactions to chamomile tea, because it can cross-react with ragweed," he says. (This means that proteins in chamomile and ragweed are similar enough that allergic people can react to both.) If you have hay fever, you're more likely to experience itchiness, runny nose, or even hives while drinking this herbal tea.

    Raw produce and nuts

    Cross-reactivity with pollen and grasses can also cause some people to have allergic reactions to raw fruits such as apples, peaches, bananas, melons, and tomatoes. Vegetables like celery, carrots, onions, and potatoes, along with peanuts and hazelnuts, can also cause itchy mouths and inflammation.
    "People think that it must be a chemical or something used in the growing process, but it's actually part of the food—not something you can wash off," says Dr. McGrath. The good news? People can almost always eat these items cooked without experiencing symptoms.
    Condoms

    People who are allergic to latex can experience an irritating rash when exposed to products—like condoms—made with the plant-based rubber. Some people can even have an immediate, life-threatening reaction called anaphylaxis, which can include difficulty breathing and swallowing.
    Fortunately, many items that used to be made with latex (including gloves, hospital equipment, and balloons) are now made with safer materials, says Dr. Hummell. Most condoms still contain latex, but those with an allergy can use synthetic rubber or lambskin alternatives (here's everything you should know about the nine most common types of condoms on the market).

    Cosmetics and skin-care products

    Chemicals in makeup, lotions, and sunscreens can sometimes cause a rash known as contact dermatitis, which may show up hours or days after exposure. An allergist or a dermatologist may be able to diagnose these types of sensitivities with a procedure called a patch test.
    If you know that you're sensitive to certain products, you can also test yourself before using a new formula. "Take a tiny bit and apply it to the same area of skin three days in a row at night before you go to bed," says Dr. Hummell. "If you don't have a rash by the end of the third or fourth day, you're probably going to tolerate it well."
    This article originally appeared on Health.com.