Weather in focus

A woman in Taipei, Taiwan, struggles with her umbrella as she eats food on Tuesday, September 27. Typhoon Megi brought powerful winds to the island before making landfall in mainland China.

People cross a marshy area on the bank of the river Yamuna after floodwaters receded in Allahabad, India, on Tuesday, September 13.

Lightning strikes near Rome during the cyclone Morgana on Tuesday, September 6.

In eastern Iowa, rising rivers and creeks flooded low-lying fields and properties on Monday, September 26.

A woman rides through Arxan, China, after its first snowfall of the season on Monday, September 27.

Rescuers help flood-affected residents in Ningde, China, after Typhoon Megi made landfall on Tuesday, September 28.

A waterspout passes near a beach in Turkey's Hatay Province on Friday, September 23.

A man sunbathes on the bank of the Rhine in Cologne, Germany, on Tuesday, September 13.

The Loma Fire rages in the Santa Cruz Mountains behind the Giant Dipper roller coaster Monday, September 26, in Santa Cruz, California.

A girl sits on her bed after heavy rain caused by Typhoon Meranti flooded her home in Jinjiang, China, on Thursday, September 15.

An aerial view of a landslide that affected a village in China's Suichang County on Thursday, September 29.

The sun sets in New York City on Tuesday, September 6.

The town of Blyth, Australia, was damaged by a storm on Thursday, September 29.

Storm clouds develop near wind turbines in Sieversdorf, Germany, on Sunday, September 4.

Floodwaters destroyed this house in Gaya, India, on Tuesday, September 6.

Fog envelops trees on the Hutten Hills during a sunset near Ascheberg, Germany, on Tuesday, September 6.

A woman walks on a mud-covered road as municipal employees try to clean an area in Kalamata, Greece, on Wednesday, September 7. Excessive rainfall in Kalamata damaged buildings and cars.

Boats rest in the middle of a road in Steinhatchee, Florida, after Hurricane Hermine made landfall on Friday, September 2.

A woman takes pictures of strong waves in Mar del Plata, Argentina, on Tuesday, September 6.

Clouds roll over a cornfield near Petersdorf, Germany, on Sunday, August 21.

A casket floats in floodwaters in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, on Monday, August 15. More than 30,000 people were rescued in southern Louisiana after heavy rains caused flooding.

Mark Martinez wipes his face after his home in Kokomo, Indiana, was hit by a tornado on Wednesday, August 24.

Lightning illuminates storm clouds over the Philadelphia skyline on Tuesday, August 16.

People wade through a waterlogged street in Lincheng Town, China, on Thursday, August 18. Typhoon Dianmu had brought heavy rain to the area.

A fire tornado forms near cars parked on a country road near Wrightwood, California, on Wednesday, August 17. The Blue Cut wildfire forced more than 80,000 people to evacuate the area.

Abandoned vehicles are seen Sunday, August 7, after an overnight storm caused flooding near the Macedonian village of Stajkovci.

A dust storm moves towards Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on Tuesday, August 9.

People transfer a woman to a safe area after flooding in Danapur, India, on Sunday, August 21.

A firefighting helicopter drops water on a forest fire near Santa Comba Dao, Portugal, on Thursday, August 11. Hot, dry summer weather and treacherous winds have combined to make life difficult for firefighters battling huge blazes in France, Spain and Portugal.

Women walk in Huauchinango, Mexico, on Monday, August 8, after landslides caused by Tropical Storm Earl.

Workers observe downed trees and power lines Monday, August 22, after a tornado touched down in Concord, Massachusetts.

Scattered cars remain after floodwaters subsided in South Bend, Indiana, on Tuesday, August 16.

Rescue workers attempt to secure bamboo scaffolding that was damaged during a storm in Hong Kong on Tuesday, August 2. Typhoon Nida hit the city and moved onto mainland China.

New Yorkers try to beat the summer heat on Sunday, August 14.

People and birds walk in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, during an early morning fog on Tuesday, July 26.

A thunderstorm occurs over Mount Sakurajima as the volcano erupts in Tarumizu, Japan, on Tuesday, July 26.

A girl is carried along a flooded road in Mandaluyong, Philippines, as monsoon rains intensify on Friday, July 8.

Flames from the Sand Fire are reflected in a backyard swimming pool near Santa Clarita, California, on Saturday, July 23. The wildfire forced thousands from their homes on the edge of Los Angeles.

People trying to beat the heat rest an air-conditioned subway station in Hangzhou, China, on Sunday, July 24.

A child plays on a sled at a ski resort in Cajon del Maipo, Chile, on Tuesday, July 19.

Tourists in China's Yunnan Province watch the flooded Jinsha River at the Tiger Leaping Gorge on Friday, July 15.

A supporter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders cools off during a march in downtown Philadelphia on Sunday, July 24, ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

Mist covers a radio tower in Vladivostok, Russia, on Thursday July 7.

People cool off from the summer heat in Baghdad, Iraq, on Wednesday, July 20.

A boy and his cattle take shelter on a bridge as their village is submerged by floodwaters in the Indian state of Assam on Saturday, July 23.

Damaged buildings and debris are seen on Saturday, July 9, after Typhoon Nepartak passed through Taitung, Taiwan.

Silvia Graham removes debris from a storm drain in front of her Phoenix home after heavy rains on Monday, July 18.

Storm clouds build over a highway in southern Alberta, near the town of Carstairs, on Monday, July 4.

Trees downed by high winds are seen in the village of Kolyubakino, Russia, on Sunday, July 17.

People in Pamplona, Spain, cool off in the Arga river on Tuesday, July 19.

Army personnel rescue flood victims in Nepal's Nawalparasi District on Tuesday, July 26.

From left, cyclists Richie Porte, Nairo Quintana and Chris Froome compete in the ninth stage of the Tour de France on Sunday, July 10. Froome would go on to win the event for the third time in his career.

A view of a "Manhattanhenge" sunset on Monday, July 11. "Manhattanhenge" occurs when the lowering sun aligns perfectly with New York's east-west streets to create a glowing ball of light in between buildings.

Lightning strikes the Ionian Sea on Friday, June 24, near the Italian regions of Calabria and Basilicata.

Firefighters rescue two women following heavy floods in Simbach am Inn, Germany, on Thursday, June 2.

Cattle are herded through floodwaters near Chenango, Texas, on Saturday, June 4.

People are caught in a heavy rain shower in London on Wednesday, June 8.

People survey a mud-covered street after the floodwaters of the Elk River receded in Clendenin, West Virginia, on Saturday, June 25. Fast-moving floodwaters killed at least 24 people in the state.

A villager dries clothes in China's Jiangsu Province on Saturday, June 25. At least 98 people were killed and 800 more were injured after a tornado -- accompanied by hailstorms, thunderstorms and lightning -- hit eastern China, the government said.

Embers burn on a mountain as firefighters battle a wildfire in the area near Lake Isabella, California, on Friday, June 24.

A girl cools off under a water fountain in Pamplona, Spain, on Wednesday, June 8.

Buildings are shrouded in sand and dust in Zhangye, China, on Friday, June 3.

People enjoy the beach west of Gaza City on Friday, June 3.

A smoke plume of the Dog Head wildfire is seen over the Manzano Mountains of New Mexico on Friday, June 17.

The Zouave statue at the Pont de l'Alma bridge, which serves as a measuring instrument for water levels during floods, is partly covered by the Seine River in Paris on Friday, June 3. The Seine River spilled into Paris streets, forcing many landmarks to shut down as it surged to its highest levels in nearly 35 years.

Tourists in Shanghai, China, stand along the promenade at the Bund on Friday, June 17.

Floodwaters from the Batang River carried debris that damaged homes and rice fields in Pariaman, Indonesia, on Friday, June 17.

A man walks toward a Sydney beach with a surfboard on Thursday, June 2.

A tornado rips through a residential area after touching down south of Wynnewood, Oklahoma, on Monday, May 9. At least two people were killed after tornadoes rumbled through the heart of the state.

Rescue crews search for a missing man near Brenham, Texas, on Friday, May 27. The man's truck, seen in the background, was found flipped over along Rocky Creek. At least seven people died in flood-related incidents after the region was inundated with rain, authorities said.

Workers at the French Open tennis tournament sweep a court's tarp on Saturday, May 28.

A wildfire rips through the forest near Fort McMurray, Alberta, on Saturday, May 7. More than 88,000 people were forced to flee their homes.

Children walk through the parched mud of the dried-up Varuna River in Phoolpur, India, on Saturday, May 14. Much of India is reeling from a heat wave and severe drought conditions.

A rainbow appears over Beijing on Thursday, May 23.

Lightning flashes in the sky behind the Gateway Arch and the Old Cathedral in St. Louis on Wednesday, May 11. The storm left thousands without power.

Sri Lankan military personnel evacuate homes following flooding in the Kolonnawa suburb of Colombo on Friday, May 20. At least 100 people died and thousands were displaced by flooding in the country.

Road workers round up a pig that escaped after heavy rains in Changsha, China, on Friday, May 20.

A man looks at a flooded car on a street in Oberhausen, Germany, after a heavy storm on Monday, May 30.

A man crosses the Charles Bridge during a storm in Prague, Czech Republic, on Tuesday, May 31.

A lioness cools off by licking a slab of ice at a zoo in Lahore, Pakistan, on Monday, May 16.

Clouds gather over Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Friday, May 20, as Cyclone Roanu heads toward its coastlines. At least 24 people were killed after Roanu hammered the country.

Lightning arcs across the sky in Istanbul on Sunday, May 15.

A boy jumps in a lake to cool himself off in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Friday, April 29.

Fire and rescue personnel look at the scene of an overturned truck in Freeport, Maine, on Tuesday, April 26. No one was hurt, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Residents salvage furniture from the remains of their house, which was hit by a tornado in Dolores, Uruguay, on Saturday, April 16.

A man sits on a rock in Amran, Yemen, after heavy rain flooded a street on Friday, April 15.

A woman walks past a house damaged by a fallen tree during storms in Lindale, Texas, on Friday, April 29.

A skier enjoys fresh snow in Aviemore, Scotland, on Tuesday, April 26.

A man stands on the parched bed of Vastrapur Lake in Ahmadabad, India, on Sunday, April 24.

A child is lifted from a boat after being rescued from her flooded apartment in Houston on Monday, April 18.

People sunbathe on a beach near Athens, Greece, on Sunday, April 24.

A man with his face covered by a protective mask walks on a street in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday, April 25. Air quality across the country was being affected by fine and yellow dust.

A man rides his bicycle in a colza field near Dresden, Germany, on Thursday, April 21.

Mailboxes are covered with snow in Nederland, Colorado, on Sunday, April 17.

People cross a flooded street following heavy rain on the outskirts of Peshawar, Pakistan, on Monday, April 4.



Photos: Weather in focus A paddleboarder rides a wave with his dog in Varazze, Italy, on Tuesday, April 19. Hide Caption 97 of 99

Photos: Weather in focus Commuters drive through heavy rain in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday, April 19. Hide Caption 98 of 99