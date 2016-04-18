Secret Service Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is some background information about the Secret Service, a federal agency tasked with protecting the president of the United States, and investigating financial crimes including fraud, identity theft and counterfeiting of US currency. The agency also provides protection to world leaders when they visit the US for the United Nations General Assembly, the G8 Summit and other political gatherings.

Over the past several years, a number of security breaches and episodes of misconduct have prompted Congress to investigate the agency and recommend reforms.

Timeline:

July 5, 1865 - The Secret Service is established as an investigative unit within the Department of Treasury. At the time, the country was awash with forged currency. Between one third and half of the money in circulation was counterfeit, according to some estimates.

1867 - The role of the agency expands to include investigations of mail theft, bootlegging, smuggling and fraud.

1894 - The Secret Service provides part-time protection for President Grover Cleveland after the agency discovers an assassination plot while probing a group of gamblers.

1898 - A White House detail is established to protect President William McKinley during the Spanish-American War. After the end of the war, Secret Service operatives continue to watch over the White House part time.

September 6, 1901 - President McKinley is shot and critically wounded during a reception in Buffalo, New York. McKinley dies eight days later and Vice President Theodore Roosevelt is sworn into office. The assassination prompts Congress to request full-time Secret Service protection for presidents.

1902 - The Secret Service establishes an around-the-clock White House detail to protect President Roosevelt.

1917 - Congress passes a law making it a federal crime to threaten the president.

November 1, 1950 - Secret Service officer Leslie Coffelt is gunned down while protecting President Harry S. Truman at the Blair House in Washington. He is the first and only Secret Service member to be killed in the line of duty guarding the president.

1968 - After Robert F. Kennedy is assassinated, the Secret Service offers protection to major presidential candidates.

March 30, 1981 - President Ronald Reagan is shot and injured by John Hinckley. Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy is also hit, trying to block Hinckley as he fired at Reagan. Press Secretary James Brady and a Washington police officer are wounded too.

1994 - Congress authorizes the Secret Service to help the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The agency provides forensic and technical assistance.

April 19, 1995 - Domestic terrorists bomb the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, which housed a regional Secret Service office. Six agency employees are among the 168 people killed in the attack.

September 11, 2001 - The Secret Service's New York field office in 7 World Trade Center is destroyed during the terror attacks, and Special Officer Craig Miller is killed.

March 2003 - The Secret Service moves from the Treasury Department to the Department of Homeland Security. Despite its transfer to DHS, the agency continues to investigate financial crimes.

November 24, 2009 - A publicity-seeking Virginia couple, Michaele and Tareq Salahi, sneak into a White House dinner. The uninvited guests finessed their way through a security checkpoint staffed by uniformed Secret Service officers, according to congressional testimony by the agency's director Mark Sullivan. Sullivan apologizes for the breach, saying agents violated protocol by allowing the Salahis to enter without verifying that they were on the guest list.

April 2012 - After allegations of misconduct involving heavy drinking and prostitutes, 11 Secret Service members are recalled to the US from Colombia, where they had been working on security ahead of a visit by President Obama.

February-March 2013 - Mark Sullivan retires as director of the Secret Service. Julia Pierson takes his place. She is the agency's first female director.

May 2013 - A senior agent from the presidential detail creates a fuss at a Washington DC hotel, trying to get back into a woman's room, fearing he left behind a bullet from his gun, according to the Washington Post. An internal review reveals the agent and another member of Obama's detail had sent inappropriate emails to a female coworker. One of agents is later fired and the other is reassigned.

September 19, 2014 - A man with a knife jumps the White House fence and runs into the executive mansion, according to the Washington Post. In early accounts of the incident, the Secret Service claims the intruder didn't get past the portico doors. Days later, the Post reveals the man actually made his way past the front entrance, through the main hall and into the East Room.

October 1, 2014 - In the wake of the breaches, Pierson resigns as director of the Secret Service. Joseph Clancy, a former special agent from the President's security detail, steps in as interim director.

October 28, 2014 - The New York Times reports that the DHS investigator overseeing a government probe into the Cartagena prostitute scandal quit his job after authorities in Florida caught him entering the suspected brothel.

December 2014 - A government panel established after the White House intruder incident releases a report recommending more effective fencing around the executive mansion. The review also describes a leadership vacuum within the agency, along with a lack of focus and a need for more training. The panel recommends hiring 85 new agents and 200 uniformed officers to prevent future breaches.

January 14, 2015 - The Washington Post reports that four high-ranking Secret Service executives are losing their jobs as the agency undergoes a change in leadership prompted by the breaches and scandals.

February 18, 2015 - President Obama chooses Clancy to be the director of the agency, going against recommendations to bring in an outsider to help the Secret Service implement reforms.

March 4, 2015 - Two Secret Service supervisors returning to the White House from a party unwittingly drive into a barricade and interfere with an investigation of a suspicious package. The supervisors were drinking at the party, according to a congressional review of the incident.

April 8, 2015 - A senior supervisor is placed on administrative leave amid allegations he sexually assaulted a female colleague at the office after hours, the Washington Post reports.

September 25, 2015 - The DHS's Office of the Inspector General releases a memorandum revealing that Secret Service employees improperly accessed the personnel file for Congressman Jason Chaffetz, who had once applied for a job with the agency. Chaffetz chairs the committee investigating the Secret Service. According to the memo, agency employees accessed Chaffetz's personal information approximately 60 times.

September 30, 2015 - The DHS reports a senior manager at the Secret Service encouraged employees to leak Chaffetz's job application to retaliate against the congressman. "Some information that he might find embarrassing needs to get out. Just to be fair," the manager wrote in an email.

November 26, 2015 - The Secret Service stops a man draped in an American flag after he jumps a White House fence during a Thanksgiving celebration at the executive mansion.