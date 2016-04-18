Story highlights Rodrigo Venegas said Ted Cruz is not welcome in the Bronx

Venegas is part of the hip hop duo Rebel Diaz

(CNN) Ted Cruz's early April campaign stop in the Bronx was met by some protests and a heated confrontation with a community organizer and the son of Chilean immigrants, who called Cruz a "right-wing bigot" who has no business being in the Bronx.

"What offends me about Ted Cruz and about politicians like this guy is the idea that you can just come to an immigrant community ... where we arrived because of their foreign policies, and not acknowledge that immigration is a U.S. foreign policy issue," Rodrigo "RodStarz" Venegas told CNN in a phone interview.

Venegas is part of the hip-hop duo Rebel Diaz with his brother Gonzalo.

"We always talk about immigration being this domestic issue that the U.S. is going through, but U.S. foreign policy has made living conditions unlivable for people abroad," Venegas said, pointing to U.S economic and political policies in countries like Mexico, Honduras, Syria and Chile that led people to flee to the United States.

