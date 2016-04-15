Story highlights People who eat a lot of fast food have higher levels of hormone disruptors in their urine, a study finds

Phthalates have been linked to reproductive problems in women and developmental delays in babies

Fast food consumption was not associated with increases in BPA, but experts say it is still possible

(CNN) A new study finds that those fast food drive-thru hamburgers and take-out pizzas could increase your exposure to hormone-disrupting chemicals called phthalates.

Researchers looked at the relationship between how much fast food people consume and the level of phthalates in their urine. The data were collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention between 2003 and 2010 as part of nationwide surveys on health and nutrition that included more than 8,877 children and adults.

About one-third of the participants in the study said they had eaten fast food in the last 24 hours. Those who consumed a lot of fast food during that time, meaning that at least 35% of their calories came from fast food, had 23.8% and 39% higher levels of two phthalates called DEHP and DiNP, respectively, compared with participants who did not report having any fast food in the last day. More modest fast food consumers -- those who ate fast food but it made up fewer than 35% of their calories -- had 15.5% and 24.8% increases in DEHP and DiNP in their urine.

The researchers did not find a link between fast food consumption and another endocrine disruptor called bisphenol-A, or BPA, which has infamously been linked with early puberty and problems in brain development

"There are increasing recommendations from scientific and clinical bodies suggesting the general population and vulnerable populations like pregnant women reduce their exposure to phthalates, but up to now there have been very few sources that people can have control of," said Ami R. Zota, assistant professor of environmental and occupational health at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. Zota is the lead author of the study , which was published Wednesday in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.