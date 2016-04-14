(CNN)

After being held for more than three years, 82 Chibok schoolgirls were released in a swap between terrorist group Boko Haram and the Nigerian government.

The government freed five top Boko Haram commanders in the deal, said Sen. Shehu Sani, who was part of the negotiating effort.

In April 2014, more than 270 girls were kidnapped by Boko Haram militants in the middle of the night from their boarding school in Chibok, Nigeria.

