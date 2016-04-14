Breaking News

Bali's beaches -- 14 of the best for your next trip

By John Scarpinato, Travel + Leisure

Updated 10:34 PM ET, Tue April 4, 2017

Lining the island&#39;s eastern shore, this black beach is big with divers. The surrounding area is filled with coral and multiple shipwrecks.
Amed BeachLining the island's eastern shore, this black beach is big with divers. The surrounding area is filled with coral and multiple shipwrecks.
The waves can get high at this beach, making it popular with surfers. Rough water and a sharp ocean floor mean most beach-goers are happy to admire the view.
Balangan BeachThe waves can get high at this beach, making it popular with surfers. Rough water and a sharp ocean floor mean most beach-goers are happy to admire the view.
Balian&#39;s black sand fills the dunes and provides an escape from Bali&#39;s bustling areas. It&#39;s a great place to grab a beer and enjoy the sunset.
Balian BeachBalian's black sand fills the dunes and provides an escape from Bali's bustling areas. It's a great place to grab a beer and enjoy the sunset.
This beach is accessible only through a rough and rocky path, but the effort is worth it. You&#39;ll practically have the white sand, coconut trees and turquoise water to yourself.
Bias TugalThis beach is accessible only through a rough and rocky path, but the effort is worth it. You'll practically have the white sand, coconut trees and turquoise water to yourself.
White limestone cliffs are a dramatic contrast to the blue waters at this small surfing beach on Bali&#39;s Bukit Peninsula. Visitors can stay in everything from surfing camps to boutique resorts and private villas.
Bingin BeachWhite limestone cliffs are a dramatic contrast to the blue waters at this small surfing beach on Bali's Bukit Peninsula. Visitors can stay in everything from surfing camps to boutique resorts and private villas.
The hundreds of steps required to reach this secluded beach keep large crowds away. Nearby caves provide shade on hot days.
Green Bowl BeachThe hundreds of steps required to reach this secluded beach keep large crowds away. Nearby caves provide shade on hot days.
The descent to this exclusive beach is made via funicular (for a small fee) rather than by stairs. Services include cocktails and shaded lounge chairs -- the area belongs to a high-end beach club open to the public.
Karma BeachThe descent to this exclusive beach is made via funicular (for a small fee) rather than by stairs. Services include cocktails and shaded lounge chairs -- the area belongs to a high-end beach club open to the public.
Many have been deterred by the major resorts popping up around Dreamland, but the soft-sand beach itself is still worth a visit.
Dreamland BeachMany have been deterred by the major resorts popping up around Dreamland, but the soft-sand beach itself is still worth a visit.
Jimbaran Beach sits on Bali&#39;s southwestern coast, where the mainland connects to the Bukit Peninsula. It&#39;s home to luxury resorts like the Four Seasons and the Intercontinental. Restaurants line the shore with tables on the sand.
Jimbaran BeachJimbaran Beach sits on Bali's southwestern coast, where the mainland connects to the Bukit Peninsula. It's home to luxury resorts like the Four Seasons and the Intercontinental. Restaurants line the shore with tables on the sand.
Kuta sits in a bustling resort town that was once a quiet fishing village. Now, surfers and party hounds from around the world come to ride the long waves and hit the clubs.
Kuta BeachKuta sits in a bustling resort town that was once a quiet fishing village. Now, surfers and party hounds from around the world come to ride the long waves and hit the clubs.
Yet another beach that requires some work to get to. Once you find the gate, you&#39;ll walk down a series of stairs before emerging at the deserted beach. There are no showers, no restrooms, no vendors.
Nyang NyangYet another beach that requires some work to get to. Once you find the gate, you'll walk down a series of stairs before emerging at the deserted beach. There are no showers, no restrooms, no vendors.
&quot;Eat, Pray, Love&quot; fans may recognize this beach as the place where Julia Roberts&#39; character meets her love interest. The water is safe to swim and the surf is some of the most exciting in all of Indonesia.
Padang Padang Beach"Eat, Pray, Love" fans may recognize this beach as the place where Julia Roberts' character meets her love interest. The water is safe to swim and the surf is some of the most exciting in all of Indonesia.
Though not as touristy as Kuta, Sanur is filled with beachfront resorts. Yet its small fishing village charm is still intact, with local warungs holding their own against luxury hotels.
Sanur BeachThough not as touristy as Kuta, Sanur is filled with beachfront resorts. Yet its small fishing village charm is still intact, with local warungs holding their own against luxury hotels.
The surrounding area is filled with five-star resorts like the St. Regis Bali and the Mulia. The water is typically calm, which makes rental kayaks, dinghies and paddleboards hot commodities.
Geger BeachThe surrounding area is filled with five-star resorts like the St. Regis Bali and the Mulia. The water is typically calm, which makes rental kayaks, dinghies and paddleboards hot commodities.
(CNN)Bali's reputation for offering a total escape continues to draw international visitors to the gorgeous island in droves.

There are opportunities for any budget, not to mention the most popular activity (hanging out on a beach) won't cost you a thing. The white and black sands that line each beach are as stunning as the waves that crash into them.
Each has its own perks so visitors of all types should be able to find one to fall in love with. Surfers travel from all over the world to challenge their skills.
For die-hards, Balangan Beach's waters can get so rough that non-surfers are often advised to stay near the shore. The nearby cliffs offer breathtaking views.
    For adventurers, there are plenty of hidden beaches waiting to be found. Karma Beach and Nyang Nyang require hefty treks on rough terrain, but the outcome is worth the effort. Both are largely isolated and left unattended throughout the year, so it's almost like having your own private beach.
    No matter your preference, Bali is stocked with wonderful beaches. We've highlighted 14 of them in the gallery atop this story.
    Bali: Insider Travel Guide
    Copyright 2015 American Express Publishing Corporation. All rights reserved.