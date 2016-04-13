Photos: NBA Finals: The greatest records The Boston Celtics celebrate after winning the NBA championship in June 2008. It was the 17th title for the Celtics -- the most in league history. Take a look back at some of the greatest records set in the NBA Finals. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Most NBA titles (player): Bill Russell, seen here with legendary coach Red Auerbach, won 11 titles in his 13 NBA seasons. The big man won all of them with Boston, starting in 1957 and ending in 1969.

Most career points in the NBA Finals: Nobody's scored more than Los Angeles Lakers guard Jerry West, who put up 1,679 points over nine NBA Finals. West and the Lakers usually ran into the buzz saw that was Boston in the 1960s, but they did win a title in 1972. Fun fact: The NBA logo is a silhouette of West.

Most points per game in an NBA Finals series: Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls won six NBA titles during his career. But "His Airness" might have been at his peak in 1993, when he averaged 41 points in a six-game victory over Dan Majerle and the Phoenix Suns.

Most points in an NBA Finals game: The Lakers' Elgin Baylor scored 61 points during a Finals game against Boston on April 14, 1962. The Lakers won that game but went on to lose the series in Game 7, pictured here.

Most common matchup in the NBA Finals: The Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers have played each other 12 times in the Finals. The Celtics won the first eight meetings, but the Lakers broke the streak in 1985 and 1987, pictured here. The teams also split a pair of Finals in the 21st century. While the Celtics have a league-best 17 titles, the Lakers are right behind them with 16. The Chicago Bulls are the next closest at six.

Most Finals MVP awards: Michael Jordan was named the Most Valuable Player for all six Finals he played in. The Bulls guard holds his 1998 award here next to head coach Phil Jackson.

Most 3-pointers made in an NBA Finals game: Boston's Ray Allen hit eight 3-pointers in Game 2 of the 2010 NBA Finals. Allen had 32 points in the winning effort, but the Lakers would eventually win the series in seven games. Allen is the league's career leader in 3-pointers made.

Most assists in an NBA Finals game: The Lakers' Magic Johnson had 21 assists in Game 3 of the 1984 NBA Finals. Boston won the Finals that year, but Johnson and the Lakers got their revenge one year later.

Lowest-seeded team to win it all: The 1995 Houston Rockets -- led by future Hall of Famers Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon -- were the Western Conference's sixth seed when they went on to win the title. The Rockets also won the championship in 1994.

Most blocks in an NBA Finals game: Dwight Howard blocks a shot by the Lakers' Pau Gasol during the 2009 NBA Finals. It was one of nine blocks the Orlando center had in Game 4.