How to reduce your caloric intake by 30%

By Kristen Domonell, Life by Daily Burn

Updated 7:51 AM ET, Wed April 13, 2016

If you were to describe The Perfect Food, it might go something like this: healthful, delicious, bigger than a morsel and filling enough to fight hunger for hours. "Foods that promote satiety" -- a feeling of lasting fullness -- "do exist," insists Dr. David Katz, founder of the Yale University Prevention Research Center.

What makes some grub extra satisfying? "Fiber and protein can help," says Barbara Rolls, author of "The Ultimate Volumetrics Diet." Getting more bang for your bite matters, too: Low-energy-density foods, which yield big portions for few calories, "allow you to eat more without gaining weight," Rolls says. Want some of that? Make room for these secret-weapon picks.

Health.com: The 25 best diet tricks of all time
Baked potato

The potato has been unfairly demonized -- it's actually a potent hunger tamer. In a study that measured the satiating index of 38 foods, including brown rice and whole-wheat bread, people ranked boiled potatoes highest, reporting that they felt fuller and ate less two hours after consuming them.

Though potatoes are often shunned because they're considered high in carbohydrates, they shouldn't be. Whether baked or boiled, they're loaded with vitamins, fiber and other nutrients. Result? You get steady energy and lasting fullness after noshing on them.

Feel even fuller: Eat baked and boiled tubers skin-on to get more fiber for just 160 calories a pop.

Health.com: 26 reasons to love potatoes
Bean soup

"Soups have a high water content, which means they fill your stomach for very few calories," says Rolls. Broth-based bean soups, in particular, contain a hefty dose of fiber and resistant starch -- a good carb that slows the release of sugar into the bloodstream -- to make that full feeling really stick. "Once in the stomach, fiber and water activate stretch receptors that signal that you aren't hungry anymore," Rolls says. All this for a measly 150 calories per cup.

Feel even fuller: Resist the cracker pack on the side in favor of a bigger soup helping. Beans are starchy, satisfying and caloric enough on their own, Rolls says. Hate soup? Throw lentils, black-eyed peas or kidney or navy beans into a vinegar-based salad.

Health.com: 20 best foods for fiber
Eggs

A study from Saint Louis University found that folks who ate eggs for breakfast consumed 330 fewer calories throughout the day than those who had a bagel. "Eggs are one of the few foods that are a complete protein, meaning they contain all nine essential amino acids that your body can't make itself," says Joy Dubost, spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. "Once digested, those amino acids trigger the release of hormones in your gut that suppress appetite."

Feel even fuller: Don't discard the yolks -- about half an egg's protein lives in those yellow parts. Adding vegetables to a scramble boosts its volume and fiber content for few extra calories (an egg has 78, and a cup of spinach just 7).

Health.com: The 20 best foods to eat for breakfast
Greek yogurt

Harvard researchers examined the eating habits of 120,000 people for 20 years and found that yogurt was the single best food for shedding pounds: Over time, people who downed more of the protein-packed stuff lost pounds without trying. Meanwhile, a Nestlé Nutrition Institute study review found that consuming dairy proteins increases satiety, reduces food intake and keeps blood sugar steady. "Greek yogurt, which is strained to remove liquid whey, contains double the protein and less sugar than regular yogurt," Dubost says.

Feel even fuller: Top yogurt with fibrous foods like raspberries (4 grams of fiber per half cup) or a cereal such as Kashi Go Lean Crisp Cinnamon Crumble (9 grams per three quarters of a cup).

Health.com: Best superfoods for weight loss
Apples

Apples are one of the few fruits that contain pectin, which naturally slows digestion and promotes a feeling of fullness, according to a study in Gastroenterology. In fact, people who ate an apple as part of a meal felt more satiated and ate less than those who consumed a calorically equivalent amount of juice and applesauce.

"Whole apples take a long time to eat for very few calories," says Susan Roberts, professor of nutrition at Tufts University. Your body has more time to tell your brain that you're no longer hungry. That means you can eat lots of this low-energy-density, high-satiety fruit and avoid feeling deprived while losing weight, adds Roberts.

Feel even fuller: Add apple chunks to oatmeal or salad, or slices to a turkey-on-whole-wheat sandwich.

Health.com: 25 amazing apple recipes
Popcorn

This movie-night fave is a low-energy-density food -- for 90 calories, you could eat 3 cups of air-popped corn but just a quarter cup of potato chips. "Popcorn takes up more room in your stomach, and seeing a big bowl of it in front of you tricks you into thinking that you're eating more calories and that you'll feel full when you're finished," Rolls says.

Feel even fuller: Sprinkle on some red pepper. In a recent Purdue University study, people who added a half teaspoon of the spice to a meal felt less hungry.

Health.com: 16 ways to lose weight fast
Figs

A great natural cure for a sweet tooth, fresh figs have a dense consistency and sweet flesh that's high in fiber (each 37-calorie fig packs about a gram), which slows the release of sugar into the blood, preventing the erratic high caused by cookies or cake.

Feel even fuller: Halve and add protein, like a teaspoon of goat cheese and a walnut.

Health.com: 20 snacks that burn fat
Oatmeal

Oatmeal's filling force comes from its high fiber content and its uncanny ability to soak up liquid like a sponge. When cooked with water or skim milk, the oats thicken and take more time to pass through your digestive system, meaning you'll go longer between hunger pangs.

Feel even fuller: Sprinkle almonds on top of your bowl. "The nuts pack protein and fiber and contain unsaturated fats that can help stabilize insulin levels," regulating blood sugar, Katz says.

Health.com: 13 comfort foods that burn fat
Wheat berries

Move over, quinoa. Wheat berries, which are whole-wheat kernels, contain one of the highest amounts of protein and fiber per serving of any grain -- 6 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber. "Protein triggers the hormone ghrelin to tell our brain that we are satisfied," Roberts explains, "and fiber activates appetite-suppressing gut hormones."

Feel even fuller: Do what celeb chef Ellie Krieger does: Toss wheat berries with apples, nuts and other diet-friendly foods to make a super tasty salad.

Health.com: How berries prevent aging
Smoothies

While most beverages don't satisfy hunger very well, drinks blended full of air are an exception: They cause people to feel satiated and eat less at their next meal, according to a Penn State University study. Just be sure you're not whipping your smoothie full of sugary, caloric ingredients like fruit juices or flavored syrups, which will negate the health benefits.

Feel even fuller: Put ice and fat-free milk or yogurt in a blender, add in fruit and give it a whirl. Try strawberries, which are extremely low in energy density -- they're 92% water! -- and bananas, which are loaded with resistant starch.

This article originally appeared on Health.com.
Story highlights

  • Numerous studies show that chowing down while distracted makes you eat more
  • By paying greater attention, you're more likely to notice triggers that typically cause you to overeat

Crunch, chomp, munch, slurp. It might not be polite to chew loudly while you eat, but science says those noises might help you avoid overeating. Hearing your own crunching could eat help you eat fewer calories, according to a new Brigham Young University and Colorado State University study. Here's why you might eat less if you listen to yourself chew — and how to avoid noisy scenarios that might overpower your sense of hearing.

Daily Burn: The One Habit That Could Slash 1,400 Calories Per Week

The Benefits of Crunching

Researchers gave 71 participants a bowl of pretzels each and told them they could sample as many as they wanted. All participants wore headphones, and the researchers manipulated the sound so that some heard loud white noise, while others heard the same noise at a softer level. The result: Those in the loud group ate 45 percent more pretzels compared to those who could more clearly hear themselves chewing.
Daily Burn: 5 Ways to Avoid Portion Distortion
Read More
What's wrong with listening to some tunes while you snack? Hearing yourself eat could serve as a "consumption monitoring cue," says study author Ryan S. Elder, an assistant professor of marketing at Brigham Young University. In other words, the crunch you hear when you're not wearing headphones helps you realize how much you're actually eating. "This is similar to a visual cue of how many chicken wing bones are on your plate," says Elder.
Your metabolism is partly ruled by genetics, but you can rev it up naturally by eating right. Fill up on the following nine foods and beverages to increase your body&#39;s fat-burning power.
Your metabolism is partly ruled by genetics, but you can rev it up naturally by eating right. Fill up on the following nine foods and beverages to increase your body&#39;s fat-burning power.
Boost metabolism naturallyYour metabolism is partly ruled by genetics, but you can rev it up naturally by eating right. Fill up on the following nine foods and beverages to increase your body's fat-burning power.
A study published in Physiology &amp;amp; Behavior found that the average metabolic rate of people who drank caffeinated coffee was 16% higher than that of those who drank decaf.
CoffeeA study published in Physiology & Behavior found that the average metabolic rate of people who drank caffeinated coffee was 16% higher than that of those who drank decaf.
Egg whites are rich in branched-chain amino acids, which keep your metabolism stoked, says Chicago nutritionist David Grotto. Eggs are also loaded with protein and vitamin D.
Egg whitesEgg whites are rich in branched-chain amino acids, which keep your metabolism stoked, says Chicago nutritionist David Grotto. Eggs are also loaded with protein and vitamin D.
Lean meat is full of iron; deficiencies in the mineral can slow metabolism. Eat three to four daily servings of iron-rich foods, such as chicken or fortified cereal.
Lean meatLean meat is full of iron; deficiencies in the mineral can slow metabolism. Eat three to four daily servings of iron-rich foods, such as chicken or fortified cereal.
If you&#39;re even mildly dehydrated, your metabolism may slow down, says Dr. Scott Isaacs, clinical instructor of medicine at the Emory University School of Medicine. Tip: Drink water cold, which forces your body to use more calories to warm it up. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20709014,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Health.com: 15 foods that help you stay hydrated &lt;/a&gt;
WaterIf you're even mildly dehydrated, your metabolism may slow down, says Dr. Scott Isaacs, clinical instructor of medicine at the Emory University School of Medicine. Tip: Drink water cold, which forces your body to use more calories to warm it up.

Health.com: 15 foods that help you stay hydrated
Chili peppers contain capsaicin, a chemical compound that can kick metabolism into higher gear, Isaacs says. He suggests adding a tablespoon of chopped chili peppers to a meal once a day. Chili peppers are also an unexpected source of vitamin C.
Chili peppersChili peppers contain capsaicin, a chemical compound that can kick metabolism into higher gear, Isaacs says. He suggests adding a tablespoon of chopped chili peppers to a meal once a day. Chili peppers are also an unexpected source of vitamin C.
The brew contains a plant compound called EGCG, which promotes fat-burning, research suggests.
Green teaThe brew contains a plant compound called EGCG, which promotes fat-burning, research suggests.
Studies conducted by Michael Zemel, former director of The Nutrition Institute at the University of Tennessee, suggest that consuming calcium may help your body metabolize fat more efficiently.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20631351,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Health.com: 15 weird things linked to heart attacks &lt;/a&gt;
MilkStudies conducted by Michael Zemel, former director of The Nutrition Institute at the University of Tennessee, suggest that consuming calcium may help your body metabolize fat more efficiently.

Health.com: 15 weird things linked to heart attacks
Whole grains help your body burn more fat because they take extra effort to break down than processed grains, like white bread and pasta. Whole foods that are rich in fiber, like brown rice and oatmeal are your best bets.
Whole grainsWhole grains help your body burn more fat because they take extra effort to break down than processed grains, like white bread and pasta. Whole foods that are rich in fiber, like brown rice and oatmeal are your best bets.
About 20% of women are iron deficient, which is bad news for your waistline -- your body can&#39;t work as efficiently to burn calories when it&#39;s missing what it needs to work properly. One cup of lentils provides 35% of your daily iron needs.
LentilsAbout 20% of women are iron deficient, which is bad news for your waistline -- your body can't work as efficiently to burn calories when it's missing what it needs to work properly. One cup of lentils provides 35% of your daily iron needs.
The study confirms what nutrition professionals have long known, says Marjorie Nolan Cohn, MS, RDN, a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. "Mindful eating reduces the amount people eat, period."
Numerous studies show that chowing down while distracted makes you eat more, while tuning in can help you consume less. And research has also shown that mindful eating and mindfulness meditation-based interventions are effective for limiting binge eating, too. By paying greater attention, you're more likely to notice triggers that typically cause you to overeat, like always reaching for sweets when you're stressed or sad, or wolfing down an entire sleeve of Oreos when you're catching up on Netflix.
Daily Burn: 9 Simple Tricks to Eat More Mindfully, Starting Now
To lose weight, you need to burn more calories than you consume, which inevitably means one thing: portion control. But you&#39;re not necessarily doomed to a growling stomach until you reach your goal.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&quot;Portion control doesn&#39;t mean you have to eat tiny portions of everything,&quot; says Lisa Young, author of &quot;The Portion Teller Plan: The No-Diet Reality Guide to Eating, Cheating, and Losing Weight Permanently.&quot; &quot;You don&#39;t want to feel like you&#39;re on a diet, but you have to eat fewer calories.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Here are 14 easy ways to cut portions, trim calories, and lose fat without counting the minutes until your next meal.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.health.com/health/gallery/0,,20501331,00.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Health.com: 16 ways to lose weight fast &lt;/a&gt;&lt;br /&gt;
14 ways to cut portions without feeling hungryTo lose weight, you need to burn more calories than you consume, which inevitably means one thing: portion control. But you're not necessarily doomed to a growling stomach until you reach your goal.

"Portion control doesn't mean you have to eat tiny portions of everything," says Lisa Young, author of "The Portion Teller Plan: The No-Diet Reality Guide to Eating, Cheating, and Losing Weight Permanently." "You don't want to feel like you're on a diet, but you have to eat fewer calories."

Here are 14 easy ways to cut portions, trim calories, and lose fat without counting the minutes until your next meal.

Health.com: 16 ways to lose weight fast
Start with a glass of H2OStart with a glass of H2O

Drink 16 ounces (a big glass) of water before you eat, suggests Dawn Jackson Blatner, author of "The Flexitarian Diet." Filling your belly with water will naturally make you less likely to overeat, she says. Plus, some symptoms of dehydration may actually be what's causing your rumbling belly, so sipping some water before you eat may eliminate your "hunger" altogether.

Health.com: 10 ways your personality affects your weight
Wear form-fitting clothesWear form-fitting clothes

We're not suggesting you squeeze into pants that are too tight. However, wearing an outfit with a waistband or perhaps a jacket with buttons can serve as a tool to prompt you to slow down and assess how you feel during your meal, says Young. As your clothing begins to feel a little snugger, it may keep you from going back for seconds.

Health.com: 25 ways to cut 500 calories a day
14 ways to cut portions without feeling hungryAdd veggie fillers

Bulking up your meals with veggies is one easy way to cut calories while filling you up fast. Spinach, for example, can be used as a sandwich-topper or can add fiber and nutrients to pasta and stir-fries, says Blatner. Other ideas to eat more veggies: swap in mushrooms for half the ground meat in most recipes, make oatmeal more filling with diced apples, and use a whole-wheat pita in place of bread so you can stuff it with more veggies.

Health.com: Lose 10 inches in 10 days
14 ways to cut portions without feeling hungryDine on dinnerware that helps you lose

The color of your plate may influence how much you eat, according to a 2012 Cornell University study. The researchers discovered that when a plate and the food on it had a low color-contrast (like pasta with Alfredo sauce on a white plate), people at a buffet served themselves 22% more than when there was a higher color-contrast (like pasta with red sauce on a white plate or pasta with Alfredo sauce on a red plate).

The study conclusions suggest that if you want to eat less, select plates that have a color contrast to the food you're eating for dinner. Or if you want to eat more healthy foods, like a bigger salad, eat greens from a large green plate or bowl!

Health.com: 9 foods that boost metabolism naturally
14 ways to cut portions without feeling hungryMake carbs the topper instead of the base

Rethink the way you use grains and starches. Take a breakfast parfait, for instance: instead of starting with a granola base, fill your cup with yogurt and then sprinkle just a tiny amount of granola on top for the crunch you crave. Making a stir-fry? Load up your plate with veggies and a serving of lean protein, then add a quarter cup of brown rice.

Health.com: Best superfoods for weight loss
14 ways to cut portions without feeling hungrySet the scene for slower eating

Dim lights and listen to relaxing music to set the tone for a more leisurely meal, suggests Blatner. "Taking your time while eating increases enjoyment and decreases portions," she says. Remember to chew slowly, put down your fork between bites, and sip water to make your meal last longer.

Health.com: 20 snacks that burn fat
14 ways to cut portions without feeling hungryWork for your food

Here's another way to slow down your eating: munch on foods that require shelling, peeling, or individual unwrapping, suggests Blatner. Oranges, edamame, and pistachios in their shells are healthy options.

Health.com: How to lose 12 pounds in a month
14 ways to cut portions without feeling hungryDon't eat from the bag or box

When you sit down with a bag of chips, do you really know how many you're eating? Researchers from Cornell University sought to answer this question in a study and found that people ate 50% more chips when they were given no visual cues as to how large a portion should be. So if you buy a bag of pretzels or tin of nuts that contains 10 servings, divide the contents of the container into 10 smaller baggies ahead of time.

Health.com: How to lose weight and keep it off for good
14 ways to cut portions without feeling hungrySlurp your appetizer

Before you dive into your entree, have some soup. Though it may seem counterintuitive to add more to your meal, research shows that starting a meal with soup may help you reduce your overall calorie intake. In a 2007 study, people who ate soup before their lunch entree reduced their total calorie intake by 20%. Your best bet: a broth-based soup, preferably with veggies to help you feel full from the natural fiber, says Young. Here are a few healthy soup recipes to get you started.
14 ways to cut portions without feeling hungryTake a lap before serving yourself

In a Cornell University study published in the journal PLoS One, researchers observed people at two separate breakfast buffet lines that featured the same seven items: cheesy eggs, potatoes, bacon, cinnamon rolls, low-fat granola, low-fat yogurt, and fruit. One line presented the foods from healthiest to least-healthy, while the other line had the order reversed.

Regardless of which line they passed through, more than 75% of diners put the first food they saw on their plates; the first three foods they encountered in the buffet made up two-thirds of all the foods they added to their plate. So take a stroll around the buffet or dinner table before you serve yourself, suggests Young.

Health.com: 20 best foods to eat for breakfast
14 ways to cut portions without feeling hungryDrink from a tall glass

It's okay to have a cocktail with your meal if that's what you really want, but keep it to one glass and enjoy it slowly, suggests Young. To trick yourself into believing you're having more, pour your drink into a tall, thin glass. A 2005 study published in the journal BMJ revealed that practiced bartenders who poured what they thought was a shot of alcohol (1.5 ounces) into a short, wide glass poured 20% more than when the glass was tall and thin. Add extra ice to your drink to make it look like even more!

Health.com: Refreshing low-cal cocktails
14 ways to cut portions without feeling hungryLimit mealtime distractions

Turn off the TV and put your smartphone away while you eat. A recent review of studies found that people who watched television during meals tended to consume more than those who ate without any distractions. And for you office dwellers? Consider taking your lunch break away from your desk -- in an American Journal of Clinical Nutrition study, people who played computer solitaire while having lunch felt less full at the end, and went on to eat more food later in the day than those who didn't play the game.

Health.com: 14 rules to get fit in 2014
14 ways to cut portions without feeling hungryUse smaller serveware and dishes

Turns out that even food experts aren't so savvy about eyeballing portion sizes. In a Cornell University study, 85 nutrition experts gathered for an ice cream social to celebrate the success of a colleague. They were randomly given either a small or large bowl, or a small serving scoop or large serving scoop. Then, the nutritionists were asked to complete a brief survey while the study researchers secretly weighed their bowls.

Those given the larger bowls served themselves 31% more without realizing it, while those who used the larger scoop unknowingly served themselves 14.5% more. Moral of the story? Dish up your own food with a small utensil onto a small bowl or plate, and chances are you'll eat less.

Health.com: 19 signs your thyroid isn't working right
14 ways to cut portions without feeling hungryEnd your meal with a new kind of sweet treat

Many people have trained themselves to expect a sweet treat at the end of a meal, says Blatner. Swap in a new, healthier ritual after meals to signal that you're done eating. She recommends brewing a flavorful decaf tea like peppermint, cinnamon, chocolate, or one of your favorite fruity varieties for low- or-no-calorie sweet-tooth satisfier.

This article originally appeared on Health.com.
The bad news: Eating in silence, alone and without any sort of stimuli is the best way to really concentrate on what you're consuming, says Cohn. Kind of sounds like a drag, right? Since eating in an anechoic chamber isn't exactly realistic for most of us, she recommends limiting distractions to something that only requires one sense. For example, you're better off enjoying a snack while reading, which engages your sense of sight, instead of watching TV, which takes both your eyes and ears off your food.
But what do you do when you're catching the big game with some friends at a bar? It can be difficult to limit the distractions in an environment like that. We asked Cohn for advice on situations that could overload your senses and set you up for overeating.

Three Loud Eating Scenarios (And What to Do)

1. In a Noisy Sports Bar

When you're out at a bar with friends, every single one of your senses is engaged. And before you know it, your intention to have just a few fries and wings could easily turn into a mindless binge. Your action plan: Eat before you go. If you're planning on being out for a while, you'll probably get hungry, so Cohn recommends looking at the menu ahead of time and making a plan. "Even a sports bar probably has some basic sandwiches or burgers you can customize, like a turkey burger without the fries," she says.

2. At Your Desk With Headphones On

If your lunchtime M.O. is blasting Spotify on your headphones while catching up on emails, you're more likely to overeat, says Cohn. Lose the distractions and take advantage of your lunch break by getting away from your desk. Don't feel like you can unchain yourself from your inbox? Plan ahead and bring a well-portioned meal. (Need ideas? Here are seven healthy lunch recipes.) If you buy a large lunch, put what you don't think you truly need in the office fridge right away, so it's not right next to you when you're checking emails. "People tend to eat more when it's readily available," says Cohn.

3. Commuting With the Radio On

Join the conversation

See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

When you're rushing in the morning, you're focused on anything but your breakfast, says Cohn. From driving through traffic to thinking about the workday ahead of you and listening to the radio, your mind won't register how or what you're eating. That egg sandwich could wind up devoured in mere seconds! Instead of scarfing down food in transit, you're better off waking up a few minutes early to leave yourself time to slowly enjoy breakfast before starting your day.
If that's not an option and you absolutely must eat on-the-go, then plan, portion and pack, says Cohn. That way, "there's no chance of overeating, like when you're eating from a big bag of trail mix and next thing you know you've eaten the entire bag."