Story highlights Rhinos are a topic of heated debate in Namibia and Botswana

Ideas around conserving the endangered animals are wildly different

(CNN) Two men approach one black rhinoceros from opposite sides.

Both know that there are fewer than 5,000 of them left on the planet. Both shudder at the thought of this ancient species going extinct in their lifetimes.

They agree that the voracious Asian demand for rhino horn as a status symbol is fueled by ignorance and greed. They agree that the gangs of violent poachers who supply this black market must be stopped at all costs. But that is where their agreement ends, because one man carries a camera while the other carries a gun.

One is convinced that strict hunting bans and high-end photo tourism can save Africa's iconic creatures from extinction.

The other believes that without the big-game hunter, there would be no big game. He argues that a man willing to spend a small fortune to shoot a rhino, lion or elephant is the best incentive poor African nations have to protect their wildlife.

Read More