(CNN) After several family members died in rapid succession, including my parents, I struggled with knowing how to keep their memories alive.

In the days and weeks immediately following their deaths, I never had to look far to tell a story or hear one. But all too soon, I hesitated to bring them up in conversation. Anecdotes I told my children seemed heavy or forced, and I didn't want to make my friends uncomfortable.

Allison Gilbert

I also had so many questions that most of my well-meaning friends couldn't answer.

What should I do with all their belongings -- the random collections of loose papers, official documents, silverware, dishes, gardening tools, photo albums, VHS tapes, film reels and 35 mm slides? What should I keep? Where do I even start? In some respects, because techniques for celebrating loved ones are seldom discussed, I felt lonelier at that later time, when I was wrangling their possessions and grasping for ways to honor what they still meant to me, than I did when my parents and other family members died.

Over time, I came to an important conclusion: Nobody is responsible for keeping my family's memory alive except me. For my parents and other loved ones to continue enriching my life, and for my children to get to know their relatives, it would be up to me to integrate them into our already full and busy routines. So the more I explored ways to rejoice in their memory -- cooking reminiscent foods, imagining new applications for old clothing, using technology and social media to frame recollections in a contemporary context -- the happier I felt.

