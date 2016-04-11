Breaking News

The next Ai Weiwei? Li Songsong mixes art and politics in thick layers of paint

Updated 7:49 AM ET, Thu December 1, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    The next Ai Weiwei? Li Songsong paints politics and history

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(79 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Li Songsong is an artist who touches upon Chinese politics
  • Using thick layers of oil paint he invokes recent moments in China's history

This video is a segment from the CNN Style show.

Beijing, China (CNN)Faced with certain censorship, artists in China are forced to be careful in how they express themselves. Ai Weiwei knows as much, but he's not the only one.

Ai is a trailblazer for China's contemporary art scene, but a number of artists are also attracting global attention. Chief amongst them is Li Songsong, a man who is not shy about mixing art and politics.
    &quot;Taoyuan Airport&quot;, 2008.
    Photos:
    "Taoyuan Airport", 2008.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    &quot;Watching a Play&quot;, 2004.
    Photos:
    "Watching a Play", 2004.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    &quot;The Square&quot;, 2001.
    Photos:
    "The Square", 2001.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    &quot;Black Car&quot;, 2005.
    Photos:
    "Black Car", 2005.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    &quot;This is How We Talk Politics&quot;, 2007.
    Photos:
    "This is How We Talk Politics", 2007.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    &quot;Huangshan&quot;, 2012.
    Photos:
    "Huangshan", 2012.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    &quot;Clapping&quot;, 2001.
    Photos:
    "Clapping", 2001.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    &quot;Mist&quot;, 2002.
    Photos:
    "Mist", 2002.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    &quot;Someday My Prince will Come&quot;, 2007.
    Photos:
    "Someday My Prince will Come", 2007.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    &quot;Xiaoping on the TV&quot;, 1997.
    Photos:
    "Xiaoping on the TV", 1997.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    &quot;The Couple&quot;, 2008.
    Photos:
    "The Couple", 2008.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    &quot;Kids&quot;, 2009.
    Photos:
    "Kids", 2009.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    Li Songsong_Taoyuan Airport_2008Li Songsong_Watching a Play_2004Li Songsong_The Square_2001Li Songsong_Black Car_2005Li Songsong_This is How We Talk Politics_2007Li Songsong_Huangshan_2012Li Songsong_Clapping_2001Li Songsong_Mist_2002Li Songsong_Someday My Prince will Come_2007Li Songsong_Xiaoping on the TV_1997Li Songsong_The Couple_2008Li Songsong_kids_2009
    Working out of a former industrial district in Beijing known as "798", Li's canvases allude to moments in China's recent past, bringing them to the surface once more in hazy layers of thick oil paint. Moments from the Cultural Revolution to the 2004 National People's Congress; moments alive in China's collective conscience.
    If you build it, they won&#39;t come: China&#39;s largest ghost town
    Spectacular architecture in China's largest ghost town
    "[He] is a great example of an incredibly skilled painter who has a very deep sensitivity for Chinese history" says Phil Tinari, director of the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing.
    "He's always looking in his source material for unexpected images that shed new light on what, to many people, is a well-trodden path of the 20th century. He's always using these images to subvert our understanding of history."
    Read More
    "I chose those pictures for a very simple purpose: I want to know what's happened before," says Li, "I want to find something a little different to what we get in education."
    It's an approach that has seen him exhibited at the Saatchi Gallery and censured by the Chinese government, who refused to export his portrait of Kim Jong Un last year.
    We sent a dancer through the streets of Hong Kong. Here&#39;s what happened
    Art Basel Hong Kong: Dizzy yet?
    Tinari says because contemporary art can complicate and confound, obscuring its meaning, it is not as tightly regulated as other mediums. As a result art "is allowed a bit more leeway than other forms."
    Li is optimistic. "I think it's a good time [in Chinese art at the moment]," he argues.
    "Not because this generation or younger people are better... [but] people [have] more opportunity to show their talent."
    "For artists in China it's a very good time to learn."