The next Ai Weiwei? Li Songsong paints politics and history

Beijing, China (CNN) Faced with certain censorship, artists in China are forced to be careful in how they express themselves. Ai Weiwei knows as much, but he's not the only one.

Ai is a trailblazer for China's contemporary art scene, but a number of artists are also attracting global attention. Chief amongst them is Li Songsong , a man who is not shy about mixing art and politics.

Working out of a former industrial district in Beijing known as "798", Li's canvases allude to moments in China's recent past, bringing them to the surface once more in hazy layers of thick oil paint. Moments from the Cultural Revolution to the 2004 National People's Congress; moments alive in China's collective conscience.

"[He] is a great example of an incredibly skilled painter who has a very deep sensitivity for Chinese history" says Phil Tinari, director of the Ullens Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing.

"He's always looking in his source material for unexpected images that shed new light on what, to many people, is a well-trodden path of the 20th century. He's always using these images to subvert our understanding of history."

