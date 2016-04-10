The changing face of business in India

(CNN) As the UK's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge set off for a week-long tour of India, it's clear the world's largest democracy remains a country on the rise. The country of extremes is now a country in transition.

With growth of 7.5% in 2015, India now has the world's fastest-growing economy.

And while tourism hasn't grown in tandem, India is home to the fastest-growing aviation sector -- not to mention the No. 1 hotel in the world, according to TripAdvisor.

Air giant Etihad has partnered with India's Jet Airways, hoping to capitalize on the profitable airspace, and GE has been manufacturing there for some time. Auto companies such as Ford and Mercedes have set up shop.

Even so, government regulations hinder both domestic and international operations, making it a sometimes difficult place to do business.

