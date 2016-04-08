Story highlights Chinese artist uses gunpowder as a medium to discuss contemporary social and political issues

He will often ignite the material in front of live audiences, with explosive results

CNN Style launches on Saturday April 9 at 0830 EDT on CNN International. All footage provided by Cai Studio, Studio 33.

(CNN) While other artists turn to the easel with paint or pastels, Cai Guo-Qiang prefers to make a statement with explosives.

Born in Quanzhou, China but based in New York, Cai has made a career from bending gunpowder to his will. His most well-known work arguably takes two divergent routes: aerial firework displays or vast gunpowder paintings made by detonating large trails of it on to paper, ignited live in front of a live audience. Transient or permanent, his oeuvre is always spectacular.

Photos: The artist who 'paints' with gunpowder The documentary "Sky Ladder", Cai Guo-Qiang's most ambitious project to-date, is now on Netflix. Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: The artist who 'paints' with gunpowder "The Century with Mushroom Clouds: Project for the 20th Century" Nevada, 1996. Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: The artist who 'paints' with gunpowder "Elegy: Explosion Event for the Opening of Cai Guo-Qiang: The Ninth Wave", Shanghai, 2014. Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: The artist who 'paints' with gunpowder "Head On", 2006, displayed at Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, 2009. Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: The artist who 'paints' with gunpowder "Primeval Fireball: The Project for Projects", 1991. Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: The artist who 'paints' with gunpowder "One Night Stand: Explosion Event for Nuit Blanche", Paris, 2013. Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: The artist who 'paints' with gunpowder "The Ninth Wave", Shanghai, 2014. Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: The artist who 'paints' with gunpowder "Morning Glory", Yokohama Museum of Art, 2015. Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: The artist who 'paints' with gunpowder "Seasons of Life: Summer", Yokohama Museum of Art, 2015. Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: The artist who 'paints' with gunpowder "Venice's Rent Collection Courtyard", Deposito Polveri, Arsenale, Venice Biennale, 1999. Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: The artist who 'paints' with gunpowder "Seasons of Life: Winter", Yokohama Museum of Art, 2015. Hide Caption 11 of 11

"The most powerful artwork is when there's fear," says Cai, speaking from Qatar where he has curated an exhibition of Chinese artists , commissioned by Sheikha Al Mayassa.

When it comes to explosions, he hasn't always been in such control. Cai says he owes a debt to his grandmother, who came to the rescue during his first experiments with gunpowder. "Once I ignited the fire [and] the entire canvas lit up," he recalls. "She just put a rug in the living room over the fire. From a young age I've learned a lot from her." He says his next piece will be dedicated to her.

Read More