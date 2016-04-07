Heading to a concert? Don't forget your earplugs

Story highlights Study found using earplugs during an outdoor music festivals can prevent temporary hearing loss

Incidence of hearing loss has risen in recent years

(CNN) Listen closely, concertgoers. Next time you go to a music festival, you might want to pack earplugs. A new study found that they can prevent temporary hearing loss immediately following loud music exposure.

Researchers assigned 51 normal-hearing individuals attending an outdoor music festival in Amsterdam to wear earplugs or not. During a four-and-a-half hour window, 25 wore silicone earplugs and 26 did not. The time-averaged, sound pressure level experienced during the festival was 100 decibels, according to the the study, published Thursday in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.

Participants, who were an average age of 27, took a baseline hearing test before the concert.

After the concert, they were tested again to show whether there was a loss in hearing. Researchers found that the group wearing earplugs had a temporary shift in hearing of 8%, while the group without earplugs had temporary shift of 42%.

"We have proven that earplugs are effective with loud recreational music," said Dr. Wilko Grolman, study author and professor in the department of otolaryngology at the University Medical Center Utrecht in the Netherlands. "You can see that there is quite a bit of temporary damage to the ears by just going to these venues."

