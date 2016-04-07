Is food the cure for a food allergy?

(CNN) One bite can be enough to cause symptoms such as itching, vomiting, diarrhea, or a tightening of the throat -- the tell-tale signs of an allergy.

Numbers are greatest in industrialized countries. In the U.S. alone, 4 million children reportedly suffered from food allergies in 2014.

Treating allergies

Until now, the common advice given to those suffering from allergies has been simply to steer clear of their dreaded food item.

"For decades we have been focusing on avoidance and that didn't seem to work," says Gideon Lack , Professor of Pediatric allergy at Kings College London.

Lack believes avoidance may in fact have fueled the problem.

"Active avoidance of food allergens in baby's diets did not protect them from developing food allergies, and may even have contributed to the large increase we've seen," says Lack.

With his patients, Lack has seen the frustrations of both parents and children living with food allergies over the years and has now set his sights on curing, rather than managing the condition.

Food for thought

In previous studies , Lack worked with other experts in the field to investigate the impact of feeding peanuts to children at higher risk of allergies. The studies were part of the Learning Early About Peanut Allergy (LEAP) trial and found that feeding six grams of peanut protein to children from 4 months of age led to significant reductions in the rates of peanut allergy.

The theory behind this is that exposure enables a child's immune system to learn to recognize, and tolerate, the allergens rather than react to them, as it does with other organs and cells in the body.

Lack's most recent study set the bar even higher and investigated the potential to use food to prevent multiple allergies at once, as part of the Enquiring About Tolerance (EAT) study. Infants from the general population were exposed early to six common food allergens-- peanuts, eggs, milk, fish, wheat and sesame. The first three are estimated to account for 80% of all food allergies seen in the USA.

The study recruited more than 1300 infants aged 3 months old, half of whom were given up to 4 grams of each of the six food proteins, weekly.

Overall, the team found a 20 percent reduction in the rates of food allergy among infants exposed to the food allergens, which was not significant enough to suggest that the introduction alone was responsible, but did show that providing the food at an early age could be done safely.

Lack later discovered that many infants in the trial had not been consuming the required amounts of proteins -- only 34 percent adhered to the regimen properly, according to Lack.

Among the group that did follow their instructions, significant reductions were seen including a 100 percent protection against peanuts allergy and a 75 percent reduction against egg allergy, according to Lack.

"The effects were greatest for peanut and egg, [but for the others] there wasn't a high enough rate to make a proper comparison," says Lack.

For now, the team do not recommend using the approach outside of a supervised trial, and advise parents to continue World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations in terms of food provision to infants, such as breast feeding, until further evidence is available.

Should we feed the fire?

The smaller, insignificant, impact seen in the study population as a whole highlights a key issue when recommending this strategy as an approach to allergy prevention -- the likelihood of people following instructions adequately.

Photos: 10 things you didn't know you could be allergic to Photos: 10 things you didn't know you could be allergic to You've heard of peanut and pollen allergies, and shampoos that make your skin break out in hives. But almost anything in your environment can be an allergen, says Dr. Matthew Zirwas, a contact dermatitis expert at Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center -- "whether it's something that's very synthetic or man-made... or it's something totally natural like a botanical extract."

Click through the gallery to see 10 things you didn't know you could be allergic to. Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: 10 things you didn't know you could be allergic to Cleansing wipes



A few years ago, Zirwas and his colleagues noticed an influx of patients with rashes on their private parts and mothers with rashes on their hands. A bit of research revealed more companies were using a chemical preservative called methylisothiazolinone, or MI, to replace preservatives such as paraben and formaldehyde in pre-moistened personal hygiene wipes and baby wipes. While MI has been around for decades, putting it into widespread use brought the allergy to chemists' attention.



"There's this science behind trying to predict which chemicals people will become allergic to," Zirwas says. "A lot of it is guesswork." Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: 10 things you didn't know you could be allergic to The lotion you've used forever



You've used it every day for the last 10 years, yet suddenly you're seeing red bumps whenever you apply your favorite cream. It happens, Zirwas says. If you're genetically susceptible to be allergic to a certain chemical, you're playing the lottery every time you use a product that contains it.



"You can use something for years and years and years with no problem at all," he says. But "once you're allergic to it, you'll stay allergic your whole life." Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: 10 things you didn't know you could be allergic to Antibiotic and anti-itch creams



Talk about irony. You've got a bug bite on your leg that itches like crazy, so you dab on an anti-itch cream from the drugstore. The next day, the itch is worse, so you slather on more cream. Turns out you're allergic to the cream; that bug bite is now full-blown dermatitis. Zirwas has seen a similar problem in patients using antibiotic creams to treat small cuts or abrasions. These creams usually contain neomycin, which is a potential allergen. Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: 10 things you didn't know you could be allergic to Your bed sheets



Dust mites are microscopic critters that feed on dead flakes of human skin. Their feces carry enzymes that can cause allergic reactions such as sneezing, runny nose and/or itchy, watery eyes.



These delightful insects thrive in warm, moist environments with lots of human DNA. So if you're not washing your sheets once a week in hot water, you're likely allergic to your bedding, says Dr. Susanne Bennett, author of the " Dust mites are microscopic critters that feed on dead flakes of human skin. Their feces carry enzymes that can cause allergic reactions such as sneezing, runny nose and/or itchy, watery eyes.These delightful insects thrive in warm, moist environments with lots of human DNA. So if you're not washing your sheets once a week in hot water, you're likely allergic to your bedding, says Dr. Susanne Bennett, author of the " The 7-Day Allergy Makeover ." Other dust mite feeding grounds include your furniture and your carpet. Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: 10 things you didn't know you could be allergic to Plants in your home



Mold is a common household allergen. But while most people make sure to clean the bathroom and check the basement, they forget about their indoor plants, Bennett says. Mold can form on leaves or in overwatered soil, releasing mold spores into the air. If you're allergic to mold, inhaling these spores can lead to trouble breathing, coughing and eye/throat irritation.



To prevent mold from forming in the first place, keep a thin layer of gravel at the bottom of every potted plant to help with drainage, and place plants in well-ventilated areas. Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: 10 things you didn't know you could be allergic to Escalator railings



People usually find out early on if they're People usually find out early on if they're allergic to natural rubber, or latex , because it's found in so many products. They learn to avoid rubber gloves and latex condoms. But even the most cautious patient can forget about rubber they may be touching in their environment. Zirwas has seen patients with dermatitis on their hands from hanging on to escalator railings and on their feet thanks to rubber in their shoes. Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: 10 things you didn't know you could be allergic to Artificial nails



If you're allergic to the acrylic resins found in artificial nails, your manicure may not turn out as well as you had hoped. This allergic reaction can lead to redness and swelling in the nail bed -- and in rare cases cause the nail to fall off.



You can also be allergic to nail strengtheners that use formaldehyde, as well as some of the chemicals in nail glue, tape and gel polish. Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: 10 things you didn't know you could be allergic to Nickel... in your food



About 15% of Americans are sensitive to nickel. They develop dermatitis when they wear certain jewelry or clothing items. But did you know that nickel in your food can also cause an allergic reaction?



Think about it: nickel is a mineral like iron or calcium, which you've seen listed on nutrition labels. It's common in legumes (beans, peas and nuts) and whole grains. Some people with a About 15% of Americans are sensitive to nickel. They develop dermatitis when they wear certain jewelry or clothing items. But did you know that nickel in your food can also cause an allergic reaction?Think about it: nickel is a mineral like iron or calcium, which you've seen listed on nutrition labels. It's common in legumes (beans, peas and nuts) and whole grains. Some people with a nickel allergy may get sick, experience joint pain or feel fatigued after consuming these products over the course of a week or month, Zirwas says. It's not an immediate reaction like other allergies so it can be difficult to diagnose. Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: 10 things you didn't know you could be allergic to The weather



No one really likes the cold, but a few people are actually allergic to it,



Fun fact: You can also be No one really likes the cold, but a few people are actually allergic to it, according to the Mayo Clinic . "With cold urticaria, exposure to cold temperatures causes redness, itching, swelling and hives on the skin that has been in contact with the cold."Fun fact: You can also be allergic to hot weather (you've probably heard of a heat rash). Or the sun . Or rain Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: 10 things you didn't know you could be allergic to Red meat



In 2009, Dr. Thomas Platts-Mills and his colleague Dr. Scott Commins published their discovery of a new allergy called galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose -- alpha-gal for short. Alpha-gal is essentially a bunch of sugars stuck together in blood. The scientists believed



People with this allergy report waking up in the middle of the night after eating meat covered in sweat and hives. In 2011, Commins and Platts-Mills published a In 2009, Dr. Thomas Platts-Mills and his colleague Dr. Scott Commins published their discovery of a new allergy called galactose-alpha-1,3-galactose -- alpha-gal for short. Alpha-gal is essentially a bunch of sugars stuck together in blood. The scientists believed tick bites were causing a reaction that made people allergic to the alpha-gal sugar found in red meat.People with this allergy report waking up in the middle of the night after eating meat covered in sweat and hives. In 2011, Commins and Platts-Mills published a follow-up study that showed tick bites significantly increase alpha-gal antibodies, possibly making our immune systems sensitive to red meat. Hide Caption 11 of 11

"Only one third of families actually complied with the protocol," says allergy expert Hugh Sampson, Director of the Jaffe Food Allergy Institute at Mount Sinai.

"[This] reflects what will happen if this becomes a general policy," he says.

The underlying science has been proven and will now need further research to understand the realistic quantities than can be used, and followed, to prevent future allergies.

Sampson's team at Mount Sinai are investigating the feeding approach as well, but focusing on peanut, milk and egg as their targets and only among high-risk groups.

"You can design all kinds of treatment, but if people don't follow them it won't work," says Sampson.

Experts in the field are now working to refine the treatment and discover its true potential.

"It could be beneficial for everybody, but we don't have the evidence for that," says Sampson.