Story highlights Photographer Alexia Sinclair creates painterly images using thousands of layers in post-production

She is heavily influenced by fine art, and the 19th-century paintings of the Pre-Raphaelites

August 19 is World Photo Day

(CNN) "When people first see my images they often think they're paintings," claims Australian photographer Alexia Sinclair, who in fact compiles her artworks from photographs embellished with hundreds or sometimes thousands of layers of details and effects added in post-production.

Sinclair's work is heavily influenced by fine art, and in particular the 19th-century paintings of the Pre-Raphaelites, who she believes would probably have adopted the medium of photography to produce their realistic depictions of romantic and spiritual scenes had such a tool been available to them.

"A lot of my inspiration in the early days came from the Pre-Raphaelites and the way they would reimagine a narrative," Sinclair explains. "I guess I'm not interested in the raw grit of life that a camera can capture, it's more a sense of it being able to more accurately represent what I'm imagining."

Real and surreal

Her imaginings often take the form of historical or allegorical figures portrayed within scenes that employ symbolism and detail to tell a tale about their personality or the period in which they lived.

