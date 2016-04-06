(CNN) Several women have called the office of Indiana Gov. Mike Pence sharing information that the Republican might consider "TMI" -- detailed descriptions of their menstrual cycles.

By sharing graphic information about their periods, the women have said they hope and to hammer home their belief that what they choose to do with their bodies is not the business of the government.

"Let Governor Mike Pence know what you think about his intrusive HEA 1337 bill. Women should have the right to make their own medical decisions!" the page's description reads.

Calls rolled into Pence's office, as well as the law's author, Republican state Rep. Casey Cox , from women asking for gynecologist referrals, pregnancy advice and others sharing detailed descriptions of their monthly cycles.

Indiana is the second state, after North Dakota, to ban abortions sought due to abnormalities in the fetus.

"We're not making a determination about women's health. We are trying to protect the right of the unborn. They cannot speak for themselves," Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma said in defense of the measure, according to the Chicago Tribune

Meanwhile, some female Republican lawmakers spoke out against the law.

CNN has reached out to the governor's office for comment.

Pence's deputy press secretary Stephanie Hodgin told RTV6's The Indy Channel in an email responding to questions about the calls that the governor's office is "always willing to take calls from constituents who have questions, concerns or are looking for assistance."