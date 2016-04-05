Story highlights Chef Ryan Hidinger was diagnosed with stage IV gallbladder cancer.

(CNN) Cancer put the brakes on the dreams of Ryan and Jen Hidinger.

Ryan was diagnosed with stage IV gallbladder cancer. Doctors told him he had about six months to live.

Before the news, Ryan, a well-known Atlanta chef, and his wife, Jen, had dreams of opening their own restaurant. Every Sunday, they would invite 10 guests to their home. There was no set menu -- just Ryan cooking a five-course meal and Jen serving. The couple called these dinners "Prelude to Staplehouse," using them to experiment and refine the concept for a restaurant they hoped to open one day.

"Everything came to a halt," Jen says. "The dream that we were so tirelessly working towards ... this child that we called a restaurant came crashing down."

Even though Ryan had insurance coverage, the prospect of paying for cancer treatments that weren't covered, plus the couple's normal living expenses, was a daunting financial burden.

