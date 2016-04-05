Breaking News

Wig-free portraits empower women

By Jamie Gumbrecht, CNN

Updated 7:27 PM ET, Tue April 5, 2016

Pammy is one of the women with alopecia who posed without a wig for photographer Christoph Soeder. His &quot;Unfading&quot; series gave them confidence, he said: &quot;It really emphasizes people&#39;s individuality. It just increases their uniqueness.&quot;
Emily S. is a student studying in York, England. More than 147 million people worldwide have or will develop alopecia areata, according to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation. For some, hair falls out in clumps, then grows back, only to fall out again. Others lose hair from their head, eyelashes and eyebrows.
Emily P. works as a nurse at a hospital in Swindon, England. She told Soeder that her work in intensive care helped her accept her condition and put it into context, he said.
Siobain works in a care home for the elderly. Hair loss can be especially difficult for women, Soeder said. A couple of his subjects said they never took their wigs off in front of others.
Gwennan runs an alopecia support group in Cardiff, Wales. &quot;I tried wigs, and for a couple of years it was a confidence tonic to me,&quot; she told Soeder. &quot;I felt happier and more able to face the world, because I was normal again. No one noticed me as I blended in with everyone else. Unfortunately for me, this was short-lived. I am not saying that this is necessarily true for others. Wigs work for so many people, but for me it led me to believe that I was hiding my identity.&quot;
Sarah is a fashion-design student in Wales. Soeder met her and photographed her at a wig shop.
Anne lost her hair in 2012 during a trip to Australia. Her husband, Simon, told Soeder that she left the UK with most of her hair and came back with none.
Gabrielle was diagnosed with alopecia when she was 4 years old. She hadn&#39;t met anyone else affected by the condition until this project, when she met Emily P. (from photo No. 3).
&quot;In my 40s, I started to lose (my hair) -- just a small patch about the size of a 10p coin which grew back,&quot; Sally told Soeder. &quot;Then another, then a bigger patch. The doctor and hairdresser said not to worry, worrying makes it worse. For 15 years, I spent a fortune on creams, shampoos and pills to make it grow -- but nothing worked for long. And when it did grow back, it was pure white. So hair dye became my best friend. Life became a constant struggle to hide the bald bits. I felt at war with my hair.&quot;
Victoria lost her hair when she was 21. She founded the PrettyBald organization to provide the support that she couldn&#39;t find.
Story highlights

  • Christoph Soeder took portraits of women who had lost their hair because of alopecia
  • He worked closely with each subject to emphasize their individuality

(CNN)As Christoph Soeder began photographing women with alopecia, he wasn't sure exactly how to capture them.

He considered photos of them wearing their wigs, or trying on several wigs. Finally, he asked a woman if she would be willing to remove her wig entirely.
It was a crucial moment, he said. It was an unusual request, but she did it.
    The Berlin-based photographer can't say exactly what happened -- maybe it was the clarity with which he could see her eyes and face -- but the images were captivating. From then on, he asked all of the women featured in his portrait series, "Unfading," to remove their wigs and reveal bald heads or patchy scalps or smooth foreheads with no eyebrows.
    "I was really happy for people to trust me to do this," said Soeder, who photographed the women last year in the United Kingdom. "They were showing an identity that is completely invisible to other people."
    Photographer Christoph Soeder
    More than 6.6 million people in the United States and 147 million people worldwide have or will develop alopecia areata, according to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation. For some, hair falls out in clumps, then grows back, only to fall out again. Others lose hair from their head, eyelashes and eyebrows. People with alopecia are often mistaken for cancer patients, but the condition isn't life-threatening and many people with alopecia are healthy otherwise.
    Still, its effects can be isolating and emotionally painful. Soeder photographed a dozen women, ranging from their 20s to their 60s, and one said she had never before met another person with the condition.
    Alopecia "really seems like a threat to their sense of identity," Soeder said. "After (hair loss), it's the process of overcoming that. It goes at different speeds for everyone."
    Hair loss can be especially difficult for women, Soeder said, and many tried to hide it. He met the subjects for his series through the organization Alopecia UK, and some had tattooed eyebrows and collections of wigs and scarves. A couple said they never took their wigs off in front of others.

    In Soeder's portraits, the women stand wig-free, with polished makeup and bright, solid-colored backgrounds.
    "Even though it's very uniform and repetitive, in a way ... it really emphasizes people's individuality," he said. "It just increases their uniqueness."
    The women were instantly able to see their images on Soeder's computer. He worried it would make them self-conscious. Instead, it seemed to empower them.
    "It made people feel confident," he said. "The whole photography process is transparent. There's nothing that happens in between. I think that made the process easier and more interesting, because it was a dialogue."
    He hopes this project will reveal to everyone how important it is to accept who you are. One woman told Soeder that before she removed her wig and posed, she'd never before had a beautiful photo of herself.
    For many of the subjects, "an inner strength is revealed which is both astounding and beautiful," said Gwennan Thomas, a volunteer with Alopecia UK who's No. 5 in the gallery above. "When faced with adversity, one can make a choice. You decide on the path you take."

    Christoph Soeder is a photographer based in Berlin. Read his blog and follow him on Twitter.