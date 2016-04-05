Wig-free portraits empower women

Story highlights Christoph Soeder took portraits of women who had lost their hair because of alopecia

He worked closely with each subject to emphasize their individuality

(CNN) As Christoph Soeder began photographing women with alopecia, he wasn't sure exactly how to capture them.

He considered photos of them wearing their wigs, or trying on several wigs. Finally, he asked a woman if she would be willing to remove her wig entirely.

It was a crucial moment, he said. It was an unusual request, but she did it.

The Berlin-based photographer can't say exactly what happened -- maybe it was the clarity with which he could see her eyes and face -- but the images were captivating. From then on, he asked all of the women featured in his portrait series, "Unfading," to remove their wigs and reveal bald heads or patchy scalps or smooth foreheads with no eyebrows.

"I was really happy for people to trust me to do this," said Soeder, who photographed the women last year in the United Kingdom. "They were showing an identity that is completely invisible to other people."

