Testing time at schools: Is there a better way?

(CNN) My husband and I try not to talk about the "state tests," as my girls, 8 and 9, call them, but our daughters still bring them up fairly often.

Those tests are especially on the mind of my fourth-grader. Testing begins on her 10th birthday (poor girl!) plus she knows, even though we've never discussed it, that scores on fourth-grade exams are among the factors New York City middle schools consider for admission.

To try and reduce the number of children who sit out this year, New York state has instituted reforms, including slightly reducing the length of the tests and making the exams untimed, meaning a child can take as much time as he or she needs to complete each exam on each of the six days of testing. Under federal regulations, if fewer than 95% of students at a school participate in the state tests, that school could lose federal funding.

Opt-out activist Bianca Tanis and her son Charlie, 11.

"They're saying, 'Guess what? Your kids aren't going to be stressed out because they will have an unlimited amount of time, and my husband said, 'That's like saying we're going to give you an unlimited amount of time to pass a kidney stone,' " said Bianca Tanis, co-founder of the New York State Allies for Public Education, one of the organizations leading the opt-out movement.

But beyond the debate over whether we're testing our kids too much or teaching too much to the test, another question hasn't gotten as much attention: If you don't test, how would you measure student progress?

The challenges of reforming a testing regime

Anya Kamenetz says many measures exist besides standardized tests.

Samples of students in grades four, eight and 12 are tested to assess what U.S. students know and can do in various subject areas. Consider something as simple as sampling, where a smaller number of students would take the annual tests. Instead of everyone across grades sitting for them every year, they would be given to a statistically representative sampling of students. It is the same approach used by what is known as the Nation's Report Card, said Kamenetz, lead digital education reporter for NPR.Samples of students in grades four, eight and 12 are tested to assess what U.S. students know and can do in various subject areas.

Other ideas include assessing students based on their performance, reviewing their projects, papers, presentations and portfolios. Twenty-eight schools throughout New York state do this as part of the New York Performance Standards Consortium. They don't use standardized tests but rely on teacher-created and performance-based assessments.

They point to college acceptance and high school dropout rates to show the success of their approach. Ninety-one percent of students in the consortium are accepted to college, versus 63% for New York City as a whole. Less than 10% of students in the consortium drop out of high school versus a 19% high school dropout rate across the city, according to the consortium.

"Here's a program that simply does not rely on standardized tests but produces data that can be aggregated up to show the success of the program," said Monty Neill, executive director of FairTest. "To us, that's a more meaningful accountability than another test score. It's real world. I mean part of school is what you do afterward? We want kids, I assume, to be learning and happy and healthy and all that in schools, I hope we do, but test scores don't tell us much about that."

Assessments built into the curriculum are a better way to monitor students than high-stakes standardized tests, said Tanis, the opt-out activist and mother or two. When you attach stakes to the assessment, it "becomes the driving force of what goes on in the classroom," she added. "When it becomes the focus, it really corrupts the nature of teaching and learning."

'Stealth assessment' of students

So-called stealth assessment, done without students' knowledge, is also gaining traction, experts say. Instead of progress based entirely on the results of annual tests, student performance is measured throughout the year, even day to day, using software and could be compared with a national scale.

"Good teachers are doing assessment every day in their classroom, so how do we aggregate that sort of student-level information up to a place where it's providing very precise information and it's not interrupting the flow of learning," Kamenetz said.

"There's an inherent advantage because you are reducing test anxiety because there's not one high-stakes day, and you're also getting a picture of effort over time. When a teacher has a sense of a student, how hard they're trying, that's something that is really important information for learning and for success."

Since nearly every child in third through eighth grade is familiar with video games, it's no surprise that developers are also coming up with novel ways to measure progress by assessing kids' thinking and the ability to take feedback, according to Kamenetz. Could you just imagine the joy on a child's face when, instead of having to take annual standardized tests, they would be given game-based assessments to measure how well they perform?

"What games do is they offer this sort of inherent personalization because as you play the game, you sort of learn how to play the game. ... You often fail a lot, but it still is part of the fun," Kamenetz said. Game-based assessments can help students "learn how to fail productively on the way to conquering a challenge," she said.

Another approach is some form of a school quality review system along the lines of the one that the United Kingdom has used since the 19th century, including today in Scotland's own school system. Teams of people, often retired educators or educators on leave, spend time at a school, where they look at curriculum and assessment evidence, interview teachers, administrators and parents and shadow students, FairTest's Neill said.

Such an approach, along with a limited form of standardized testing, preferably sampling, would give a "much better sense of accountability that goes beyond evidence of learning in two subjects or three," Neill said. (In addition to standardized tests in English language arts and math, some students are given a test in science, too.)

"There's this assumption that a test score is going to indicate that you are college ready," said Tanis of the New York State Allies for Public Education. "We have to ensure that we are creating confident, civic-minded, well-rounded, creative, outside-of-the-box thinkers, and actually there's no evidence that what we're doing supports that."