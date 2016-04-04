Story highlights During the days of the Soviet Union, the Kremlin constructed hundreds of sanatoriums

This article was originally published by The Spaces, a digital publication exploring new ways to live and work.

(CNN) "During the days of Soviet Union, rest was seen as purposeful," says writer Maryam Omidi. "The aim was to recover from working hard throughout the year so that you could return refreshed and productive."

To revive its tired workforce, the Kremlin constructed hundreds of sanatoriums across the country, where workers could spend their state-funded two week vacation relaxing.

She tells us more about the project:

