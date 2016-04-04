Breaking News

Ordos, a wealthy region in Inner Mongolia, is known as China&#39;s largest ghost town.
Ordos, a wealthy region in Inner Mongolia, is known as China's largest ghost town.
In the early 2000s, the local government came up with an ambitious redevelopment plan.
Ordos Sports Center StadiumIn the early 2000s, the local government came up with an ambitious redevelopment plan.
The goal was to turn the city into a cultural, economic and political center.
The goal was to turn the city into a cultural, economic and political center.
The new city was meant to accommodate a million residents.
The new city was meant to accommodate a million residents.
Ordos is one of the richest areas in the country, thanks to stores of coal, gas and rare earth metals.
Ordos is one of the richest areas in the country, thanks to stores of coal, gas and rare earth metals.
However, high real estate prices deterred people from actually moving there.
However, high real estate prices deterred people from actually moving there.
&quot;As a result the city is now a surreal landscape of empty streets, decaying monuments, abandoned buildings and half-finished housing projects,&quot; says French photographer Raphael Olivier.
Ordos Grand Theatre"As a result the city is now a surreal landscape of empty streets, decaying monuments, abandoned buildings and half-finished housing projects," says French photographer Raphael Olivier.
Olivier photographed the city for his &lt;em&gt;Ordos - A Failed Utopia &lt;/em&gt;photo series.
Olivier photographed the city for his Ordos - A Failed Utopia photo series.
Olivier first heard about Ordos about eight years ago, when developments first started to make international headlines.
Ordos LibraryOlivier first heard about Ordos about eight years ago, when developments first started to make international headlines.
&quot;It sounded so unreal so I told myself I would have to visit this place one day,&quot; Olivier says.
"It sounded so unreal so I told myself I would have to visit this place one day," Olivier says.
Olivier moved to China in 2011, settling in Shanghai.
Mosque of OrdosOlivier moved to China in 2011, settling in Shanghai.
&quot;I told myself I couldn&#39;t leave without seeing this city. So I just packed my camera bag and headed there without much more thinking,&quot; he says.
"I told myself I couldn't leave without seeing this city. So I just packed my camera bag and headed there without much more thinking," he says.
Olivier finally visited the area in late 2015.
Ordos Horse Racing TrackOlivier finally visited the area in late 2015.
He photographed the sites and buildings over the course of five days.
He photographed the sites and buildings over the course of five days.
Ordos&#39; most famous landmark is the Ordos Museum, designed by MAD Architects.
Ordos Museum by MAD ArchitectsOrdos' most famous landmark is the Ordos Museum, designed by MAD Architects.
&quot;There is also a huge architecture exhibition called Ordos 100 which was curated by Ai Wei Wei in collaboration with Herzog &amp;amp; de Meuron,&quot; Olivier explains.
Abandoned building in Ordos 100 Project"There is also a huge architecture exhibition called Ordos 100 which was curated by Ai Wei Wei in collaboration with Herzog & de Meuron," Olivier explains.
&quot;The project was supposed to feature 100 conceptual architecture villas designed by various architects from 27 countries.&quot;
Abandoned building in Ordos 100 Project"The project was supposed to feature 100 conceptual architecture villas designed by various architects from 27 countries."
Unfortunately the project was abandoned, leaving just 12 unfinished structures around the city.
Abandoned building in Ordos 100 ProjectUnfortunately the project was abandoned, leaving just 12 unfinished structures around the city.
Ordos Stadium has a capacity of 35,107.
Ordos StadiumOrdos Stadium has a capacity of 35,107.
The local government has made efforts to entice locals to move into the area.
The local government has made efforts to entice locals to move into the area.
(CNN)Once intended to accommodate over one million residents, the new town of Kangbashi in northern China is today home to just one-tenth of its projected population.

In the early 2000s, Chinese government officials poured over $1 billion into the development of the city, several miles south of Ordos in Inner Mongolia. The result, according to French photographer Raphael Olivier, is a "very beautiful city, full of contradictions."
    Drawn to the "post-apocalyptic" feel generated by the juxtaposition of vacant, large-scale buildings and the surrounding desert, Olivier documented the ghost town and its partially complete architectural marvels.

    A failed utopia

    No more &#39;weird&#39; buildings: Is this the end of ambitious Chinese architecture?
    Entitled "A Failed Utopia" his stunning -- if oddly surreal -- series of images focus on the city's ambitious developments, rather than its "empty streets."
    "I was just keen to take my time, and walk through different districts, and almost in a catalogue way, find as many interesting structures as possible," he says of covering parts of the 355-square-kilometer (137 square mile) sprawl.
    "There's the super-modern edgy Ordos Museum [by MAD Architects], the more boring, modern Chinese residential blocks, unfinished projects from Ordos 100 [a project by Swiss firm Herzog & de Meuron and Chinese artist Ai Weiwei to invite 100 architects from 27 countries to design for Ordos] as well as the influence of Soviet-style architecture," explains Olivier.
    "This mix is only really possible in China because it's the only country that is both communist and has the money and power to attract so many architects from abroad."
    Though Olivier admits the story has been covered in the news media, he feels that the ghost town tag overlooks the reality of the city's continued expansion.
    "Foreigners consider the city to be abandoned. Chinese consider the city to be still developing," he explains.
    "A lot of the early news reports focus on it being a failed, weird place -- but it's also a huge accomplishment and people there are not necessarily unhappy, there is a huge sense of hope. You have to respect that on a certain level."