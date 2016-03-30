How art can help diffuse Middle East tensions

Story highlights Tensions between Iran and some of the Gulf states have deteriorated in recent months

Sultan Sooud Al Qassemi is a columnist on Arab affairs. He is a Director's Fellow at the MIT Media Lab, which researches how technology, multimedia, sciences, art and design are converging. You can follow him on Twitter @SultanAlQassemi. The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Over the past few months relations between Iran and the Arab Gulf States have gone from bad to worse. In January Iranian protesters torched the Saudi embassy in Tehran following Saudi's execution of an influential Shia cleric. Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf capitals then either cut or downgraded diplomatic ties.

This coincided with the lifting of sanctions against Iran, which were in place for over three decades. Ironically, these very Gulf cities, with their developed infrastructure and logistics hubs, were in a prime position to benefit from the sanctions relief. Instead, a period of uncertainty, not only diplomatically but also economically and socially, looms.

One area where the pan Gulf relations have not only persisted but flourished is the cultural sphere. Some Gulf Arab cities led by Dubai have defied the regional swing into sectarianism and suspicion by publicly displaying art from across the Middle East. With its vibrant 90,000-strong Iranian community active in cultural and commercial sectors, Dubai is today an essential link between communities on both sides. Dubai's role, however, goes back even further than the past few months.

Exhibition firsts

In 2006, one of the first modern exhibitions and publications ever to include both Arab and Iranian artists was presented in Dubai. The exhibition by London auction house Christie's brought together some of the finest sculptors from Egypt and Iran, the greatest painters from Turkey and Syria as well as from Morocco and Iraq. It included Iranian masters such as minimalist landscape artist Sohrab Sephiri, calligraphers Hossein Zenderoudi and Mohammad Ehsai and glass mosaic artist Mounir Farmanfamian. Pieces were shown alongside Lebanon's Saloua Raouda Chocair and Chafic Abboud, Iraq's Shakir Hassan Al Said and Dia Azzawi, Syrian icons Louay Kayyali and Fateh Moudarres as well as Morocco's Farid Belkahia among many others.

