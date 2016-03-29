Story highlights Mountain gorillas are a critically endangered species

(CNN) In 1967, American primatologist Dian Fossey arrived by herself at Rwanda's Volcanoes National Park.

She set up camp between two of the park's volcanoes, planning to study the area's critically endangered mountain gorillas. But what she found was a species on the brink. A census conducted shortly after found that just 240 gorillas were left.

In the nearly 50 years since, what was a dire situation has become a rare conservation success story. Today, despite years of regional instability and daily threats, the population of gorillas in the park has doubled.

Fossey was killed in Rwanda nearly 30 years ago, but the work she started continues through the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International , and the nonprofit owes much of its success to its namesake.

"At that time, the image of them was 'King Kong' -- ferocious, strong, scary beast," said Tara Stoinski, the Fossey Fund's president and CEO. "She really pioneered the study of gorillas and habituating them, getting them used to human presence, so you and I can sit as far away as that next office and observe the details of their life."

