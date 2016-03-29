SagerStrong: Fans sport splashy duds to support TNT's Craig Sager

(CNN) If you see someone today wearing a fluorescent tie, a garish sport coat or some cartoonish combination of the two, there are two possible explanations.

They have excellent taste.

Or they are fans of Craig Sager, the TNT sports reporter known for his colorful wardrobe, who has acute myeloid leukemia and is fighting for his life.

But in an interview last week for HBO's "Real Sports," Sager said his leukemia had returned.

"I'm grateful to HBO for telling my story and I'd like to thank everyone for their ongoing support," he said in a statement issued by Turner Broadcasting (which owns TNT and TBS as well as CNN).

"The typical prognosis is 3-6 months to live, but I would like to stress that is for a patient who is not receiving treatment," Sager added. "Fortunately, I am receiving the best treatment in the world and I remain fully confident I will win this battle."

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have been filling with #SagerStrong posts, most with photos of male fans in loud jackets.

I was the Craig Sager of my class. #SagerStrong pic.twitter.com/3SHx73ENKj — Morgan Murphy (@morgan_murphy) March 29, 2016

Some of the NBA's top players have been tweeting support as well.

"Our prayers are with you and the family Craig. #SagerStrong," Clippers star Chris Paul said last week.

Our prayers are with you and the family Craig. #SagerStrong pic.twitter.com/LlqYVjx9XZ — Chris Paul (@CP3) March 23, 2016

My prayers goes out to one of the best to ever do it Craig Sager!! Please Stay Strong. #CancerSucks — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 22, 2016

Thoughts and prayers for Craig Sager and his family. Keep on fighting man. #prayforsager — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) March 22, 2016

Someone even made a lapel pin commemorating Sager's sometimes-testy friendship with San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

"Still kicking, still fighting. I haven't won the battle. It's not over yet," Sager told HBO. "But I haven't lost it, either."

As people rally around him, Sager says he plans to continue his sideline work -- colorful clothes and all -- for Turner Sports. He was scheduled to be in Oakland, California, tonight for the Warriors-Wizards game.

Strength, and generosity, will always be fashionable.