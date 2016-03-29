Breaking News

#SagerStrong: Fans sport splashy duds to support TNT's Craig Sager

By Brandon Griggs, CNN

Updated 2:39 PM ET, Tue March 29, 2016

Craig Sager, the longtime Turner Sports sideline reporter best known for his colorful -- and at times fluorescent -- wardrobe, passed away Thursday, December 15, after battling acute myeloid leukemia, the network said. Here, Sager waves to the crowd before an NBA basketball game in October 2015.
Sager interviews Hall of Famer Magic Johnson at the 2016 NBA All-Star Game. Sager returned to work in 2015 after taking 11 months off to treat acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
Sager interviews Hall of Famer Magic Johnson at the 2016 NBA All-Star Game. Sager returned to work in 2015 after taking 11 months off to treat acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
Sager interviews Paul Millsap of the Atlanta Hawks after a win over the Boston Celtics in November 2015. He announced in March 2016 that his cancer, once in remission, had returned. &quot;The typical prognosis is 3-6 months to live, but I would like to stress that is for a patient who is not receiving treatment,&quot; he said &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.turner.com/pressroom/united-states/turner-sports/nba-tnt/statement-behalf-craig-sager&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;in a statement provided by Turner.&lt;/a&gt; &quot;Fortunately, I am receiving the best treatment in the world, and I remain fully confident I will win this battle.&quot;
Sager interviews Paul Millsap of the Atlanta Hawks after a win over the Boston Celtics in November 2015. He announced in March 2016 that his cancer, once in remission, had returned. "The typical prognosis is 3-6 months to live, but I would like to stress that is for a patient who is not receiving treatment," he said in a statement provided by Turner. "Fortunately, I am receiving the best treatment in the world, and I remain fully confident I will win this battle."
Sager has made a name for himself with his often flamboyant clothes. Here he interviews Tony Parker of the San Antonio Spurs during a game against the Chicago Bulls.
Sager has made a name for himself with his often flamboyant clothes. Here he interviews Tony Parker of the San Antonio Spurs during a game against the Chicago Bulls.
Sager, in a blue velvet jacket, interviews Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game. &quot;Sports are supposed to be fun, and so I have fun with the way I dress,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2383247-craig-sagers-harrowing-and-emotional-journey-back-to-the-nba&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sager said.&lt;/a&gt;
Sager, in a blue velvet jacket, interviews Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game. "Sports are supposed to be fun, and so I have fun with the way I dress," Sager said.
Sager with Andre Drummond and Angel Cano at a charity game in 2014. He had a walk-in closet for his outfits at his home in Canton, Georgia, and he tried to never wear the same jacket-and-tie combo twice.
Sager with Andre Drummond and Angel Cano at a charity game in 2014. He had a walk-in closet for his outfits at his home in Canton, Georgia, and he tried to never wear the same jacket-and-tie combo twice.
Sager interviews Golden State&#39;s Klay Thompson before the 2016 NBA All-Star Game. Sager was a sports anchor at CNN in the early days of the network.
Sager interviews Golden State's Klay Thompson before the 2016 NBA All-Star Game. Sager was a sports anchor at CNN in the early days of the network.
Sager speaks with LeBron James after a Cleveland Cavaliers game in January 2016. &quot;Guys in the NBA really like him because he&#39;s fair,&quot; former NBA great Charles Barkley &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2383247-craig-sagers-harrowing-and-emotional-journey-back-to-the-nba&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;told Bleacher Report&lt;/a&gt; about Sager. &quot;He&#39;ll ask tough questions, but they are fair questions.&quot;
Sager speaks with LeBron James after a Cleveland Cavaliers game in January 2016. "Guys in the NBA really like him because he's fair," former NBA great Charles Barkley told Bleacher Report about Sager. "He'll ask tough questions, but they are fair questions."
Sager speaks to Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors in 2013. Sager has long had an ebullient personality: While a student at Northwestern University, he served as Willie the Wildcat, the school&#39;s mascot.
Sager speaks to Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors in 2013. Sager has long had an ebullient personality: While a student at Northwestern University, he served as Willie the Wildcat, the school's mascot.
Fans welcome Sager to the United Center in Chicago in March 2015. &quot;I would like to thank everyone for your generosity and encouragement,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.turner.com/pressroom/united-states/turner-sports/nba-tnt/statement-behalf-craig-sager&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;he said in March. &lt;/a&gt;&quot;I sincerely appreciate it, and it means so much to me and my family.&quot;
Fans welcome Sager to the United Center in Chicago in March 2015. "I would like to thank everyone for your generosity and encouragement," he said in March. "I sincerely appreciate it, and it means so much to me and my family."
  • Fans are wearing loud clothing today to support TNT sports reporter Craig Sager
  • Sager, known for his colorful wardrobe, vows to fight his dire leukemia diagnosis

(CNN)If you see someone today wearing a fluorescent tie, a garish sport coat or some cartoonish combination of the two, there are two possible explanations.

They have excellent taste.
    Or they are fans of Craig Sager, the TNT sports reporter known for his colorful wardrobe, who has acute myeloid leukemia and is fighting for his life.
    His supporters, rallying around the hashtag #SagerStrong, are sporting splashy clothes today in Sager's honor and encouraging others to do the same. They're also asking people to donate to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, which is seeking a cure for these and other blood cancers.
    Sager, 64, took 11 months off from his work as an NBA sideline reporter after being diagnosed with leukemia in 2014. He returned to the air about a year ago, after a bone marrow transplant from his son, saying his cancer was in remission.
    But in an interview last week for HBO's "Real Sports," Sager said his leukemia had returned.
    "I'm grateful to HBO for telling my story and I'd like to thank everyone for their ongoing support," he said in a statement issued by Turner Broadcasting (which owns TNT and TBS as well as CNN).
    "The typical prognosis is 3-6 months to live, but I would like to stress that is for a patient who is not receiving treatment," Sager added. "Fortunately, I am receiving the best treatment in the world and I remain fully confident I will win this battle."
    Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have been filling with #SagerStrong posts, most with photos of male fans in loud jackets.
    Some of the NBA's top players have been tweeting support as well.
    "Our prayers are with you and the family Craig. #SagerStrong," Clippers star Chris Paul said last week.
    Someone even made a lapel pin commemorating Sager's sometimes-testy friendship with San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.
    "Still kicking, still fighting. I haven't won the battle. It's not over yet," Sager told HBO. "But I haven't lost it, either."
    As people rally around him, Sager says he plans to continue his sideline work -- colorful clothes and all -- for Turner Sports. He was scheduled to be in Oakland, California, tonight for the Warriors-Wizards game.
    Strength, and generosity, will always be fashionable.