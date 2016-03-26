Breaking News

Dubai World Cup: California Chrome lands world's richest horse race

Updated 4:17 AM ET, Sun November 6, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Victor Espinoza rides California Chrome to victory in the Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse.
Photos:
Victor Espinoza rides California Chrome to victory in the Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
Victor Espinoza celebrates after riding California Chrome to victory in the Dubai World Cup to land the $6 million top prize.
Photos:
Victor Espinoza celebrates after riding California Chrome to victory in the Dubai World Cup to land the $6 million top prize.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
A general view of the packed winners&#39; enclosure during the Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse
Photos:
A general view of the packed winners' enclosure during the Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse
Hide Caption
3 of 8
A typically stylish racegoer at an event which is a big part of the Dubai social scene.
Photos:
A typically stylish racegoer at an event which is a big part of the Dubai social scene.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
The Dubai World Cup golden trophy attracted a lot of attention among spectators at Meydan.
Photos:
The Dubai World Cup golden trophy attracted a lot of attention among spectators at Meydan.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
Jockey Ryan Moore celebrates after riding Real Steel to victory in the Dubai Turf at the $30 million World Cup meet.
Photos:
Jockey Ryan Moore celebrates after riding Real Steel to victory in the Dubai Turf at the $30 million World Cup meet.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid al-Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai, presents the owners of U.S. horse California Chrome with the Dubai World Cup trophy.
Photos:
Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid al-Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai, presents the owners of U.S. horse California Chrome with the Dubai World Cup trophy.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
Art Sherman, the legendary trainer of California Chrome, celebrates with the trophy after victory in the Dubai World Cup.
Photos:
Art Sherman, the legendary trainer of California Chrome, celebrates with the trophy after victory in the Dubai World Cup.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
Dubai World CupDubai World Cup (2)Dubai World Cup (3) Dubai World Cup (5)Dubai World Cup ~(6)Dubai World Cup (4)Dubai World Cup (7)Dubai World Cup (8)

Story highlights

  • California Chrome wins Dubai World Cup
  • World's richest horse race -- $6m to winner
  • Ridden by Victor Espinoza
  • 2014 Kentucky Derby winner

(CNN)California Chrome justified his status as joint favorite by landing the Dubai World Cup Saturday with a perfectly timed run under jockey Victor Espinoza.

The 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner was produced on the outside to score a four-length victory to win the richest prize in thoroughbred racing -- $6 million.
    The massive payout makes five-year-old California Chrome America's all-time highest-earning racehorse with $12.4 million, surpassing the mark of Curlin, winner of the Dubai World Cup in 2008.
    The convincing victory also makes up for the disappointment of being beaten into second place in the 2015 edition by Irish-bred Prince Bishop, and matches the prediction of 78-year-old trainer Art Sherman, who said his horse would be five lengths better this year .
    Dubai World Cup: This is the richest race in the world
    Dubai World Cup: This is the richest race in the world

      JUST WATCHED

      Dubai World Cup: This is the richest race in the world

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Dubai World Cup: This is the richest race in the world 01:37
    The race was the finale to a lucrative nine-race card at Meydan Racecourse, with $30m at stake in total.
    Read More
    California Chrome, so close to the famed 'Triple Crown' in 2014, had been preparing under Sherman in Dubai for over five weeks even taking part and winning a handicap race last month.
    He was a fitting winner of a race which came of age with its 21st staging, a massive crowd enjoying the top quality racing and the thriving social scene at Meydan.
    Read: The world's richest horse race
    16-1 shot Mubtaahij ran fine race to come second with Hoppertunity at 25-1 in third.
    Frosted, runner-up at the 2015 Belmont Stakes as the great American Pharoah, ridden by Espinoza, completed the Triple Crown last year, disappointed after being sent off joint 15-8 favorite with California Chrome.
    The prestigious penultimate race, the Dubai Sheema Classic, went to favorite Postponed (4/5), from second favorite Duramente by two lengths.
    After taking the lead at the final corner, last year's King George winner never looked like being caught and racked up a fourth victory in a row.
    Last year the Dubai World Cup was scooped by William Buick on eight-year-old Prince Bishop, who retired after the career win.
    Photos:
    World's richest raceLast year the Dubai World Cup was scooped by William Buick on eight-year-old Prince Bishop, who retired after the career win.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    Jockey Buick and owner Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum, the late Crown Prince of Dubai, were visibly thrilled with the $6 million first place prize.
    Photos:
    Jockey Buick and owner Sheikh Rashid Al Maktoum, the late Crown Prince of Dubai, were visibly thrilled with the $6 million first place prize.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    Punctuated by lavish parties, the month-long equine carnival attracts an international crowd of spectators, some sporting statement head wear.
    Photos:
    Punctuated by lavish parties, the month-long equine carnival attracts an international crowd of spectators, some sporting statement head wear.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    Meanwhile the festival&#39;s coveted prize fund attracts horses, jockeys and owners from around the world -- but only the strongest horses can cope with the physical and mental demands of international competitions.
    Photos:
    Meanwhile the festival's coveted prize fund attracts horses, jockeys and owners from around the world -- but only the strongest horses can cope with the physical and mental demands of international competitions.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    Trainers like England&#39;s Roger Varian have to consider the turf conditions and distance of each race, as well as a horse&#39;s disposition. Dubai&#39;s Meydan racecourse was returned to a dirt track in 2014 after the synthetic surface proved unpopular with US owners.
    Photos:
    Trainers like England's Roger Varian have to consider the turf conditions and distance of each race, as well as a horse's disposition. Dubai's Meydan racecourse was returned to a dirt track in 2014 after the synthetic surface proved unpopular with US owners.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    Pictured at his Newmarket stables, Varian gets to know each of his horses &quot;like children&quot; to select the right one for each race. He looks for &quot;a strong neck and shoulder, well proportioned limbs, a deep middle and a well-developed backside.&quot;
    Photos:
    Pictured at his Newmarket stables, Varian gets to know each of his horses "like children" to select the right one for each race. He looks for "a strong neck and shoulder, well proportioned limbs, a deep middle and a well-developed backside."
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    For races as important as Dubai, the trainer singles out horses five to six months in advance, based on their domestic success.
    Photos:
    For races as important as Dubai, the trainer singles out horses five to six months in advance, based on their domestic success.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    Dubai&#39;s hot and dusty climate is is a world away from the chilly gallops in Newmarket. Varian has chosen three runners this year for the UAE -- Five-year-olds Battersea and top-ranked Postponed, plus four-year-old Intilaaq.
    Photos:
    Dubai's hot and dusty climate is is a world away from the chilly gallops in Newmarket. Varian has chosen three runners this year for the UAE -- Five-year-olds Battersea and top-ranked Postponed, plus four-year-old Intilaaq.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    Newmarket has strong connections to Dubai -- this hero stallion Pivotal, stabled at Cheveley Park stud farm, has sired 25 Group One winners, including African Story, the Dubai World Cup winner in 2014. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos:
    Newmarket has strong connections to Dubai -- this hero stallion Pivotal, stabled at Cheveley Park stud farm, has sired 25 Group One winners, including African Story, the Dubai World Cup winner in 2014.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    Brazilian jockey Silvestre De Sousa rode African Story to win the race at Meydan in 2014.
    Photos:
    Brazilian jockey Silvestre De Sousa rode African Story to win the race at Meydan in 2014.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    The stallion was also owned by the Sheikh Al Maktoum, who died of an unexpected heart attack in September 2015.
    Photos:
    The stallion was also owned by the Sheikh Al Maktoum, who died of an unexpected heart attack in September 2015.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    GettyImages-467900740GettyImages-467900164GettyImages-467876364GettyImages-481295243GettyImages-467880270Roger Varian newmarketGettyImages-457368858GettyImages-489942798Pivotal sire racehorse28 what a shot 0401GettyImages-481314931