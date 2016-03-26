Story highlights California Chrome wins Dubai World Cup

World's richest horse race -- $6m to winner

Ridden by Victor Espinoza

2014 Kentucky Derby winner

(CNN) California Chrome justified his status as joint favorite by landing the Dubai World Cup Saturday with a perfectly timed run under jockey Victor Espinoza.

The 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner was produced on the outside to score a four-length victory to win the richest prize in thoroughbred racing -- $6 million.

The massive payout makes five-year-old California Chrome America's all-time highest-earning racehorse with $12.4 million, surpassing the mark of Curlin, winner of the Dubai World Cup in 2008.

The convincing victory also makes up for the disappointment of being beaten into second place in the 2015 edition by Irish-bred Prince Bishop, and matches the prediction of 78-year-old trainer Art Sherman, who said his horse would be five lengths better this year .

The race was the finale to a lucrative nine-race card at Meydan Racecourse, with $30m at stake in total.

