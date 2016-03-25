Story highlights Caitlyn Jenner met Hillary Clinton after criticizing her

(CNN) Caitlyn Jenner softened her tone on Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton after calling her a "f---ing liar."

The star of E!'s "I Am Cait" revealed in a clip of Sunday's upcoming episode that she met Clinton and posted a photo of her and friends posing with the former secretary of state with the caption "#learningfrommygirls #willingtolisten."

In a previous episode, Jenner said she would vote for Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump over her.

"I would never, ever, ever vote for Hillary. We're done if Hillary becomes president. The country is over," Jenner said.

Jenner also clarified comments she recently made about Republican presidential candidates Ted Cruz and Trump in an interview with E! last week, saying she did not endorse either candidate.

