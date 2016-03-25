Inside Africa's largest aviation academy

Story highlights Ethiopian Airlines Aviation Academy trains pilots, flight attendants and maintenance staff

Company aims to train thousands of young Africans to man company's flights

(CNN) A fire rages in an airplane's overhead compartment while alarmed passengers cough from the smoke filtering through the cabin. What happens next could be a matter of life and death.

Fortunately, this is just a drill. But for the hopeful flight attendants of Ethiopian Airlines it's a vital exercise in how to remain cool under extreme pressure.

"We must be strong in our mind to manage the emergency situations," says Gloria Lawson, trainee flight attendant at the Ethiopian Aviation Academy. "Now we are doing theoretical lessons. (But) after one month, we will begin (with the) practical."

Lawson, originally from Togo in West Africa, has come to the largest aviation training school on the continent to learn her trade before taking to the skies.

A training plane at the Ethiopian Aviation Academy.

Focused on pilots, ground staff, maintenance technicians, cabin crew, and leadership roles, it currently trains 1,300 students, who come from all over Africa.

