Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Inside Africa's largest aviation academy

From Earl Nurse, CNN

Updated 7:27 AM ET, Fri March 25, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

ethiopian aviation academy marketplace africa spc_00030014

    JUST WATCHED

    Dreams come true at Africa's largest aviation academy

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(42 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Ethiopian Airlines Aviation Academy trains pilots, flight attendants and maintenance staff
  • Company aims to train thousands of young Africans to man company's flights

(CNN)A fire rages in an airplane's overhead compartment while alarmed passengers cough from the smoke filtering through the cabin. What happens next could be a matter of life and death.

Fortunately, this is just a drill. But for the hopeful flight attendants of Ethiopian Airlines it's a vital exercise in how to remain cool under extreme pressure.
    "We must be strong in our mind to manage the emergency situations," says Gloria Lawson, trainee flight attendant at the Ethiopian Aviation Academy. "Now we are doing theoretical lessons. (But) after one month, we will begin (with the) practical."
    Lawson, originally from Togo in West Africa, has come to the largest aviation training school on the continent to learn her trade before taking to the skies.
    A training plane at the Ethiopian Aviation Academy.
    A training plane at the Ethiopian Aviation Academy.
    Focused on pilots, ground staff, maintenance technicians, cabin crew, and leadership roles, it currently trains 1,300 students, who come from all over Africa.
    Read More
    But gaining access to this renowned institution is no cakewalk.
    "When I was called I was so glad," says, Estelle Ngondonbol, a flight attendant trainee from Cameroon. "I thought 'oh my god it's my dream being realized.' I was so happy."
    To be accepted "you've got to speak French, English, have a degree from a university and be presentable and pretty girl," Ngondonbol adds.

    School of flight

    The cost for flight attendant training is $5,000 for a three-month course. By contrast, the full pilot training program goes for $68,000.
    In addition to learning basic service skills, flight attendants are also expected to handle a variety of scenarios, including an emergency water landing.
    For Ethiopian Airlines CEO, Tewolde Gebremariam, this thorough approach is the only approach. $80 million has been invested in expanding the training facility recently.
    "The Ethiopian Aviation Academy is going to play a leading role in making sure that Africans are well educated and prepared for 21st Century African aviation," Gebremariam says.
    Airlines flying the Dreamliner
    Photos: Airlines flying the Dreamliner
    American Airlines becomes the second U.S. airline to fly the Boeing 787 Dreamliner on May 7. Captain Mike Riley is shown giving an interview near American&#39;s first Dreamliner at the airline&#39;s maintenance hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on April 29.
    Photos: Airlines flying the Dreamliner
    American Airlines becomes the second U.S. airline to fly the Boeing 787 Dreamliner on May 7. Captain Mike Riley is shown giving an interview near American's first Dreamliner at the airline's maintenance hangar at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on April 29.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 15
    United Airlines became the first U.S. carrier to operate the Dreamliner in 2012 and now has 17 in its fleet. One is shown here taking off at Los Angeles International Airport on January 9, 2013.
    Photos: Airlines flying the Dreamliner
    United Airlines became the first U.S. carrier to operate the Dreamliner in 2012 and now has 17 in its fleet. One is shown here taking off at Los Angeles International Airport on January 9, 2013.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 15
    All Nippon Airways was the first airline in the world to fly the 787 Dreamliner, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.ana.co.jp/wws/japan/e/local/common/share/boeing787info/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;taking delivery in September 2011&lt;/a&gt;. It&#39;s shown here taking off from Tokyo&#39;s Haneda Airport.
    Photos: Airlines flying the Dreamliner
    All Nippon Airways was the first airline in the world to fly the 787 Dreamliner, taking delivery in September 2011. It's shown here taking off from Tokyo's Haneda Airport.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 15
    Scoot Pte., a unit of Singapore Airlines Ltd., announced the delivery of the airline&#39;s first 787 Dreamliner on February 2, 2015. A media tour that day at Singapore Changi Airport allowed attendees to view the 787&#39;s interior.
    Photos: Airlines flying the Dreamliner
    Scoot Pte., a unit of Singapore Airlines Ltd., announced the delivery of the airline's first 787 Dreamliner on February 2, 2015. A media tour that day at Singapore Changi Airport allowed attendees to view the 787's interior.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 15
    A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner jet belonging to China&#39;s Hainan Airlines is shown landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Ontario on October 17, 2014.
    Photos: Airlines flying the Dreamliner
    A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner jet belonging to China's Hainan Airlines is shown landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Ontario on October 17, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 15
    Thai Airways International officials take photos of the new Thai Airways 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 18, 2014.
    Photos: Airlines flying the Dreamliner
    Thai Airways International officials take photos of the new Thai Airways 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 18, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 15
    People tour the first 787-9 Dreamliner delivered to Air New Zealand in Everett, Washington, on July 9, 2014. This was the first delivery of the long-haul version of the 787, featuring a fuselage 20 feet longer than the 787-8.
    Photos: Airlines flying the Dreamliner
    People tour the first 787-9 Dreamliner delivered to Air New Zealand in Everett, Washington, on July 9, 2014. This was the first delivery of the long-haul version of the 787, featuring a fuselage 20 feet longer than the 787-8.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 15
    This Dreamliner operated by Norwegian Air Shuttle is almost ready to begin the company&#39;s inaugural flight to New York from the south terminal at London&#39;s Gatwick Airport on July 3, 2014.
    Photos: Airlines flying the Dreamliner
    This Dreamliner operated by Norwegian Air Shuttle is almost ready to begin the company's inaugural flight to New York from the south terminal at London's Gatwick Airport on July 3, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 15
    Mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins performs the Leonard Cohen classic &quot;Hallelujah&quot; on the flower-adorned steps of British Airways&#39; new Boeing 787 Dreamliner to celebrate the inaugural flight from London Heathrow Airport to China&#39;s Chengdu International Airport on May 6, 2014.
    Photos: Airlines flying the Dreamliner
    Mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins performs the Leonard Cohen classic "Hallelujah" on the flower-adorned steps of British Airways' new Boeing 787 Dreamliner to celebrate the inaugural flight from London Heathrow Airport to China's Chengdu International Airport on May 6, 2014.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 15
    Grupo Aeromexico took possession of a new Dreamliner 787-8 jet at an event at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, Mexico, on August 21, 2013.
    Photos: Airlines flying the Dreamliner
    Grupo Aeromexico took possession of a new Dreamliner 787-8 jet at an event at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, Mexico, on August 21, 2013.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 15
    China&#39;s first Boeing 787 Dreamliner delivered to China Southern Airlines receives a ceremonial water salute upon arrival at the airport in Guangzhou, in southern China&#39;s Guangdong province, on June 2, 2013.
    Photos: Airlines flying the Dreamliner
    China's first Boeing 787 Dreamliner delivered to China Southern Airlines receives a ceremonial water salute upon arrival at the airport in Guangzhou, in southern China's Guangdong province, on June 2, 2013.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 15
    Flight attendants serve beverages aboard an Ethiopian Airlines 787 Dreamliner on a flight to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya&#39;s capital of Nairobi on April 27, 2013. The carrier was the first airline in Africa to fly the 787.
    Photos: Airlines flying the Dreamliner
    Flight attendants serve beverages aboard an Ethiopian Airlines 787 Dreamliner on a flight to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Kenya's capital of Nairobi on April 27, 2013. The carrier was the first airline in Africa to fly the 787.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 15
    LOT Polish Airlines&#39; first Dreamliner arrives for the first time at Vaclav Havel Airport Prague in the Czech Republic on December 14, 2012.
    Photos: Airlines flying the Dreamliner
    LOT Polish Airlines' first Dreamliner arrives for the first time at Vaclav Havel Airport Prague in the Czech Republic on December 14, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 15
    A Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes part in a flying display during the Farnborough International Airshow in Hampshire, England, on July 10, 2012.
    Photos: Airlines flying the Dreamliner
    A Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes part in a flying display during the Farnborough International Airshow in Hampshire, England, on July 10, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 15
    A new Boeing 787 Dreamliner built for Air India rolled off the production line on April 27, 2012, at Boeing&#39;s new plant in North Charleston, South Carolina. The ceremony marked Boeing&#39;s first South Carolina-made Dreamliner aircraft.
    Photos: Airlines flying the Dreamliner
    A new Boeing 787 Dreamliner built for Air India rolled off the production line on April 27, 2012, at Boeing's new plant in North Charleston, South Carolina. The ceremony marked Boeing's first South Carolina-made Dreamliner aircraft.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 15
    15 dreamlinersunited 787 dreamlinerANA 787 DreamlinerRESTRICTED 09 dreamlinersRESTRICTED 03 dreamlinersRESTRICTED 11 dreamliners17 dreamlinersRESTRICTED 08 dreamliners02 dreamlinersRESTRICTED 01 dreamliners04 dreamliners20 dreamlinersRESTRICTED 07 dreamliners06 dreamliners16 dreamliners
    "We have 23 airplanes just for pilot training. It meets all global standards. I would say it's one of the most admired centers of excellence in the world," he adds.
    And it's set to grow. By 2025, the academy hopes to train 4,000 students a year.
    According to Gebremariam, who oversees Africa's largest commercial airline fleet in his role, giving people from the continent the skills to succeed is an essential part of the company's plans.
    "The academy has duel objectives, the first is to make sure Ethiopian Airlines is not challenged by the shortage of skilled manpower in its vision 2025."
    "The second one is to train ... African youth in their skills and enable them to acquire the tools so they can get high quality jobs. This could be at Ethiopian or (over) the entire continent of Africa."

    Squashing gender stereotypes

    Another area where Ethiopian Airlines has made strong progress in recent years is in pushing women to the forefront of all its services.
    Earlier this year, 14 pilots, three of them female, graduated from the Ethiopian Aviation Academy.
    In November 2015, meanwhile, Ethiopian Airlines made headlines by sending an all-women flight crew from Addis Ababa to Bangkok. The women covered every role, from flight attendants, to dispatchers, to pilots.
    But Gebremariam recognizes that pushing the talents of women and the local population is only part of the process
    It takes a lot to get a home-grown aviation company off the ground, after all.
    "Indigenous African airlines are still small in terms of market share," he says. "(With) all African airlines put together, we only have 20% (of the market)."
    "80% of the intercontinental traffic is carried by non-African carriers. This is a major challenge for all of us.
    "(But) going forward, if we really work on educating our people, our youth, we're going to own the fate of aviation in our hands, indigenous African aviation."
    Read: Can 'superblimp' uncover hidden riches?
    Read: Rwanda gets world's first airport for drones
    Initially plying domestic routes in Tanzania, fastjet started small in 2011, but has since expanded to four other countries. With Ed Winter, a former easyJet executive at the helm, it&#39;s looking to break into the lucrative South African domestic market.
    Photos: 10 budget airlines changing Africa's skies
    fastjetInitially plying domestic routes in Tanzania, fastjet started small in 2011, but has since expanded to four other countries. With Ed Winter, a former easyJet executive at the helm, it's looking to break into the lucrative South African domestic market.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    Flying within South Africa and to Zanzibar, Mango loves flash sales and will rebate flyers who join its mailing list.
    Photos: 10 budget airlines changing Africa's skies
    MangoFlying within South Africa and to Zanzibar, Mango loves flash sales and will rebate flyers who join its mailing list.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    Launched in 2001, Kulula offers what sometimes seems a lighthearted take on flying, with bright green planes and wisecracking flight attendants. But it&#39;s serious business. Its operator Comair is partnered with British Airways, Air France and Kenya Airways, and it&#39;s spread from South Africa to five other countries.
    Photos: 10 budget airlines changing Africa's skies
    KululaLaunched in 2001, Kulula offers what sometimes seems a lighthearted take on flying, with bright green planes and wisecracking flight attendants. But it's serious business. Its operator Comair is partnered with British Airways, Air France and Kenya Airways, and it's spread from South Africa to five other countries.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    Filling the void left by the shrunken Air Zimbabwe, flyafrica.com offers some seriously tempting deals -- when it launched some flights were as little as ($9). It also runs regular flights from South Africa to Harare, popular with Zimbabwean expats.
    Photos: 10 budget airlines changing Africa's skies
    flyafrica.comFilling the void left by the shrunken Air Zimbabwe, flyafrica.com offers some seriously tempting deals -- when it launched some flights were as little as ($9). It also runs regular flights from South Africa to Harare, popular with Zimbabwean expats.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    One of the newest kids on the block, FlySafair launched in October 2014 in direct competition with Kulula and Mango. Ticket prices have been pared back recently to reflect lower fuel prices.
    Photos: 10 budget airlines changing Africa's skies
    FlySafairOne of the newest kids on the block, FlySafair launched in October 2014 in direct competition with Kulula and Mango. Ticket prices have been pared back recently to reflect lower fuel prices.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    After ventures into Ghana and Angola proved costly, Fly540 refocused its attentions to Kenya where it has achieved great success connecting remote locations such as Lodwar with the rest of the country.
    Photos: 10 budget airlines changing Africa's skies
    Fly540After ventures into Ghana and Angola proved costly, Fly540 refocused its attentions to Kenya where it has achieved great success connecting remote locations such as Lodwar with the rest of the country.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    Another Kenyan airline, this one serving only four cities, JamboJet has recently been cleared to fly across Africa from Nairobi and Mombasa.
    Photos: 10 budget airlines changing Africa's skies
    JamboJetAnother Kenyan airline, this one serving only four cities, JamboJet has recently been cleared to fly across Africa from Nairobi and Mombasa.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    Closed in 2012 following a serious crash, Dana Air is back. It&#39;s still limited to domestic flights within Nigeria, but an international license is on the horizon.
    Photos: 10 budget airlines changing Africa's skies
    Dana AirClosed in 2012 following a serious crash, Dana Air is back. It's still limited to domestic flights within Nigeria, but an international license is on the horizon.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    A reboot for the defunct 1time, Skywise is run by the same team of executives. Its main selling point: no charges for checked baggage.
    Photos: 10 budget airlines changing Africa's skies
    SkywiseA reboot for the defunct 1time, Skywise is run by the same team of executives. Its main selling point: no charges for checked baggage.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    Although not strictly African, flydubai.com nevertheless connects 12 cities on the continent -- albeit via Dubai. Hargeisa in Somaliland is the next location to feature on its destination list.
    Photos: 10 budget airlines changing Africa's skies
    flydubai.comAlthough not strictly African, flydubai.com nevertheless connects 12 cities on the continent -- albeit via Dubai. Hargeisa in Somaliland is the next location to feature on its destination list.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    fastjet - Tanzania (Medium)2MNG0858kulula_Boeing 737-800_High res - Copyflyafrica_complane close 3-4 reflect lrFly 540_0046IMG_8476dana airskywiseflydubai Aircraft on tarmac