(CNN) A Colorado startup wants to build supersonic passenger planes faster than Concorde but with fares a quarter of the price -- and Virgin Galactic has just got on board.

The Boom airplane would travel at Mach 2.2 -- more than twice the speed of sound and 2.6 times faster than any other airliner -- and fly from New York to London in 3.4 hours.

That's San Francisco to Tokyo in 4.7 hours or Los Angeles to Sydney in six.

That transatlantic trip cuts the standard seven-hour journey by more than half.

With a round-trip price tag of $5,000 it's not exactly "affordable" travel, but for the world's business elite, it's a steal.