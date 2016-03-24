Story highlights Stunning 90-sec dance through Hong Kong's evolving art scene

Hong Kong (CNN) This March, the world's largest and most prestigious art fair, Art Basel, descends on Hong Kong for its fourth year -- and its influence can be felt throughout the city.

An onslaught of gallery openings, exhibition debuts, late-night parties, and satellite events like Art Central are all timed to the occasion. A heavy dose of both art world heavyweights and Hollywood celebrities in town, further adds to the week's glitz and glamor. Even Leonardo DiCaprio flew in for the occasion.

Selfie-obsessed visitors

At the event itself, thousands of works hang on make-shift walls, built into grid-like formations at the cavernous Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Visitors at the 2016 edition of Art Basel in Hong Kong.

Large-scale installations are hung, oddly propped up against concrete columns, or planted onto the floor.