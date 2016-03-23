Merrick Garland Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Merrick Garland, Supreme Court nominee and chief judge of the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

Personal:

Birth date: November 13, 1952

Birth place: Chicago, Illinois

Birth name: Merrick Brian Garland

Father: Cyril Garland, founder of an advertising agency

Mother: Shirley (Horwitz) Garland, community volunteer

Marriage: Lynn (Rosenman) Garland (1987 - present)

Children: Jessica, 1992; Rebecca, 1990

Education: Harvard University, A.B., 1974, graduated summa cum laude; Harvard Law School, J.D., 1977, graduated magna cum laude

Religion: Jewish

He paid for law school by working in a shoe store, selling his comic books and tutoring undergraduates.

He's been a candidate for the Supreme Court twice before Obama nominated him, considered for seats ultimately filled by Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor.

Tutors elementary school children in reading and math.

Timeline:

1977-1978 - Clerks for Second Circuit Judge Henry Friendly.

1978-1979 - Clerks for US Supreme Court Justice William J. Brennan.

1979-1981 - Special Assistant to the Attorney General.

1981-1989 - Joins the law firm Arnold & Porter as an associate and is promoted to partner in 1985.

1989-1992 - Assistant US Attorney for the District of Columbia.

1992-1993 - Returns to Arnold & Porter as partner.

1993-1994 - Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice.

1994-1997 - Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General.

1997- present - Appointed by Appointed by President Bill Clinton , Garland serves on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit. It took more than a year for Garland to be confirmed in the Senate, as lawmakers questioned whether the vacant seat on the court should be filled at all.

2013 - Becomes chief judge of the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

January 3, 2017 - Garland's nomination expires. He returns to his position as chief judge of the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.