(CNN) It's hard to imagine keeping secrets about an aircraft so spectacularly huge that the Guinness Book of Records is believed to be just days away from rubber-stamping its entry.

But until the vast new Airlander 10 airship was unveiled fully assembled in a giant hangar north of London on March 21, it still had a few to reveal.

"Last time I flew this in 2012," says test pilot David Burns, gesturing at the cockpit controls of the aircraft he'll soon take to the skies in its latest incarnation, "no one was allowed to take photographs of this."

The controls are not entirely different from those of an ordinary plane but include extra switches and gauges that govern gigantic balloons pumped full of helium.

Back in 2012, they were secret thanks to the aircraft's previous life as a U.S. military project that was grounded due to defense cuts.

After further development, it's now literally back afloat.

Ready for action

Photos: The world's 'biggest' aircraft readies for takeoff Airlander 10 – The Airlander 10 is said to be the world's biggest aircraft -- more than 20 meters longer than the Airbus A380 superjumbo. Hide Caption 1 of 20 Photos: The world's 'biggest' aircraft readies for takeoff Diesel V8 engines – Four diesel V8 engines will propel the Airlander 10 to speeds of up to 91 miles an hour. Hide Caption 2 of 20 Photos: The world's 'biggest' aircraft readies for takeoff Vertical takeoff – Engine fins can be altered to give vectored thrust, allowing the Airlander to carry out vertical takeoffs and landings. Hide Caption 3 of 20 Photos: The world's 'biggest' aircraft readies for takeoff Final assembly – The current Airlander design was unveiled to the public, fully assembled, for the first time on March 21. Hide Caption 4 of 20 Photos: The world's 'biggest' aircraft readies for takeoff Posterior – Unkind observers have nicknamed Airlander the "flying bum," claiming it looks like a human posterior. Hide Caption 5 of 20 Photos: The world's 'biggest' aircraft readies for takeoff Cardington Airbase – Airlander 10 is housed in one of the largest air hangars in the world. The building was once home to the doomed R101, a massive hydrogen-filled airship that crashed in 1930. Hide Caption 6 of 20 Photos: The world's 'biggest' aircraft readies for takeoff Restoration project – The old hangar is a protected building under English planning laws and was carefully restored to accommodate the Airlander. Those overhead drapes are to catch droppings from birds entering the building. Hide Caption 7 of 20 Photos: The world's 'biggest' aircraft readies for takeoff Lift off – Pumped full of helium, Airlander 10 demonstrates its buoyancy within the hangar. It faces several weeks of ground tests before it'll be allowed out to fly. Hide Caption 8 of 20 Photos: The world's 'biggest' aircraft readies for takeoff Air bags – As well as helium, Airlander contains air chambers that can be filled or emptied to help maintain the aircraft's shape as the helium changes volume at different altitudes. Hide Caption 9 of 20 Photos: The world's 'biggest' aircraft readies for takeoff Ballonets – The air pockets, or ballonets, are accessible via hatches in the hull. The helium chambers are not designed for access and would require special breathing equipment to access. Hide Caption 10 of 20 Photos: The world's 'biggest' aircraft readies for takeoff Tailfins – Much like a conventional aircraft, the Airlander is steered using tailfins. Hide Caption 11 of 20 Photos: The world's 'biggest' aircraft readies for takeoff Safety measures – Designed originally for military surveillance, the Airlander's engines operate independently to increase safety. If all four failed, it could still drift to a safe landing. Hide Caption 12 of 20 Photos: The world's 'biggest' aircraft readies for takeoff Chief test pilot – Chief test pilot David Burns flew an earlier incarnation of the Airlander in tests over U.S. airspace in 2012. Hide Caption 13 of 20 Photos: The world's 'biggest' aircraft readies for takeoff Aircraft-style controls – Burns, a veteran test pilot who has also worked as a commercial aviator, says the controls are similar to those of a plane. He says most pilots would adapt easily to flying the Airlander. Hide Caption 14 of 20 Photos: The world's 'biggest' aircraft readies for takeoff Overhead panel – The Airlander's aircraft control panel also includes switches and gauges to control the helium. Hide Caption 15 of 20 Photos: The world's 'biggest' aircraft readies for takeoff Simulator – An Airlander simulator has been built inside the hangar. Burns and his team have been familiarizing themselves with the controls before flying the real thing. Hide Caption 16 of 20 Photos: The world's 'biggest' aircraft readies for takeoff Payload – A view of the rear of the aircraft reveals the space where up to 10 tons of cargo could be stowed. Airlander's creators are hoping to develop a newer ship capable of carrying 50 tonnes. Hide Caption 17 of 20 Photos: The world's 'biggest' aircraft readies for takeoff Greener skies? – Airlander 10's engines burn less fuel and make less noise than standard aircraft. It can carry enough fuel to keep it airborne for five days. Hide Caption 18 of 20 Photos: The world's 'biggest' aircraft readies for takeoff Flying into the future – HAV's program director Nick Allman says the Airlander has the potential to change aviation forever. "We see it as the future," he told CNN. Hide Caption 19 of 20 Photos: The world's 'biggest' aircraft readies for takeoff First flights – If tests prove successful, the Airlander could be making its first proper UK flights later in 2016. Hide Caption 20 of 20

So much so that, at its grand unveiling, Airlander could be seen straining at its moorings and drifting, ever so slightly, a few meters off the ground, apparently ready for action.

Soon, after extensive ground testing, it'll be leaving its hangar to begin the 200 hours of test flights it needs to complete before being offered to prospective customers.

It may still have a military role -- the UK government thinks so and has stumped up cash alongside $3 million of crowdsourced funds -- but Hybrid Air Vehicles, which revived the project, envisages plenty of civilian uses.

Nick Allman, HAV's program director, says it has the potential to change aviation forever.

"We see it as the future," he told CNN. "It's going to be cheaper, it's going to be greener, we're going to be able to go to places we can't go to and from now.

"It's going to be a whole revolution in how we use air transport."

Part airship, part helicopter, part plane, the 92-meter-long Airlander 10 owes its buoyancy to 38,000 cubic meters of helium.

The pressure of the lighter-than-air gas helps maintain the aerodynamic shape of a hull made from carbon fiber, Kevlar and Mylar.

Unfortunate shape

The Airlander 10's control panel features extra switches to control the helium.

That shape -- unkindly described by some as a "flying bum" because it resembles a rather large posterior -- provides 40% of Airlander's lift as it flies through the air.

It's also fitted with four 325 horsepower V8 diesel engines that can propel it to speeds of up to 148 kilometers per hour (91 mph) and provide vertical thrust for horizontal takeoffs.

Beneath it is space for a payload capable of carrying up to 10 tonnes and a set of retractable pneumatic "skids" that can be used for landing on land, sand, water or ice.

Its environmental credentials come from its greatly reduced fuel consumption and engine noise levels, in comparison to jet planes.

It can reach heights of up to 6,100 meters (16,000 feet) and stay aloft for five days, making it ideal, say its creators, for surveillance, cargo drops or even leisure excursions.

Airlander hangs on to its helium, which is divided into several compartments. These can be manipulated to help control the aircraft but also provide fail-safes in case one is breached.

Altitude is altered by inflating or deflating auxiliary air bags known as "ballonets," and by altering its speed -- without forward momentum it gently glides to the ground.

'Special machine'

Airlander's creators say it could carry people for safaris in its windowed lounge.

"It's really quite a special machine to fly," says test pilot Burns. "The view from the flight deck is excellent because of the large windows and the airship characteristics, flying at a fairly lowish altitude."

He also stresses the vehicle's safety -- an issue the airship industry is fated to address thanks to the enduring memories of incidents such as the 1937 disaster in which 36 people were killed when the German Hindenburg airship exploded in New Jersey.

Airlander's current home, one of two cathedral-like hangars that tower over flat countryside around Cardington Airfield, is another reminder.

The structures originally housed the R101, a British-built airship (more than double the size of Airlander) that crashed in October 1930, killing 48 people.

With inert gas helium replacing the flammable hydrogen once used in airships, explosion and fire is no longer a danger.

Burns says other risks have also been designed out.

"The aircraft is very resistant to many failures," he adds. "It has four engines, all totally independent, because it was built as and designed originally as a military aircraft."

Once Airlander has proved its safety credentials to the relevant aviation authorities, it'll begin flights aimed at attracting commercial clients.

Currently, the aircraft is fitted with a viewing deck that will be used to transport potential customers -- and potentially investors including Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson, who has reportedly put $360,000 into the venture.

If Airlander 10 proves successful, blueprints have already been drawn up for Airlander 50, a bigger, better version capable of lifting five times the cargo.

That could truly signal the rebirth of airships.