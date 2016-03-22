Breaking News

'Holy Grail' of Beatles records sells for $110k

By Todd Baxter, CNN

Updated 5:52 PM ET, Tue March 22, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The Beatles arrived in the U.S. 50 years ago and embarked on a history-making path of pop culture dominance.&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/SPECIALS/us/the-sixties&quot;&gt; &quot;The Sixties: The British Invasion&quot;&lt;/a&gt; looks at John, Paul, George and Ringo and how the Fab Four&#39;s influence persists. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Over the years, the facts of the Beatles&#39; story have sometimes been shoved out of the way by half-truths, misconceptions and outright fiction. Here are a few details you might have heard, with the true story provided by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.amazon.com/Tune-In-Beatles-These-Years/dp/1400083052&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mark Lewisohn&#39;s &quot;Tune In&quot; &lt;/a&gt;and others.
Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions
The Beatles arrived in the U.S. 50 years ago and embarked on a history-making path of pop culture dominance. "The Sixties: The British Invasion" looks at John, Paul, George and Ringo and how the Fab Four's influence persists.

Over the years, the facts of the Beatles' story have sometimes been shoved out of the way by half-truths, misconceptions and outright fiction. Here are a few details you might have heard, with the true story provided by Mark Lewisohn's "Tune In" and others.
Hide Caption
1 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;John Lennon once said that Ringo Starr not only wasn&#39;t the best drummer in rock, he &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.calicreations.com/juelle/lesson20ringo.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;wasn&#39;t the best drummer in the Beatles&lt;strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;.&lt;/strong&gt; Biographer Mark Lewisohn says this is a line from a TV comedy sketch in the 1980s -- after Lennon died. The Beatles actually defended Ringo strongly over the years.
Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions
John Lennon once said that Ringo Starr not only wasn't the best drummer in rock, he wasn't the best drummer in the Beatles. Biographer Mark Lewisohn says this is a line from a TV comedy sketch in the 1980s -- after Lennon died. The Beatles actually defended Ringo strongly over the years.
Hide Caption
2 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;The Beatles were against wearing suits.&lt;/strong&gt; Again, not true, says Lewisohn. Though Lennon later trashed the neat look as a sellout demanded by manager Brian Epstein, in the early &#39;60s they were eager for a change. &quot;I just saw it as playing a game,&quot; said Harrison. &quot;I&#39;ll wear a f****** balloon if somebody&#39;s going to pay me!&quot; said Lennon.
Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions
The Beatles were against wearing suits. Again, not true, says Lewisohn. Though Lennon later trashed the neat look as a sellout demanded by manager Brian Epstein, in the early '60s they were eager for a change. "I just saw it as playing a game," said Harrison. "I'll wear a f****** balloon if somebody's going to pay me!" said Lennon.
Hide Caption
3 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;They grew up poor.&lt;/strong&gt; Not really. Harrison&#39;s and McCartney&#39;s families were working class, and Lennon&#39;s childhood included trips to an upscale relative&#39;s house in Scotland. Only Starr, who was also sickly, grew up in poverty, in the blighted Dingle neighborhood.
Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions
They grew up poor. Not really. Harrison's and McCartney's families were working class, and Lennon's childhood included trips to an upscale relative's house in Scotland. Only Starr, who was also sickly, grew up in poverty, in the blighted Dingle neighborhood.
Hide Caption
4 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;They booted drummer Pete Best out of jealousy.&lt;/strong&gt; Producer George Martin wasn&#39;t impressed by Best (second from left), and McCartney has said he &quot;was holding us back.&quot; The rest of the Beatles were equally unsentimental. Ringo Starr, who had played with the Beatles occasionally, was a far better drummer -- and when he joined, &quot;from that moment on, it gelled,&quot; said Harrison.
Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions
They booted drummer Pete Best out of jealousy. Producer George Martin wasn't impressed by Best (second from left), and McCartney has said he "was holding us back." The rest of the Beatles were equally unsentimental. Ringo Starr, who had played with the Beatles occasionally, was a far better drummer -- and when he joined, "from that moment on, it gelled," said Harrison.
Hide Caption
5 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;Stu Sutcliffe was a terrible bassist.&lt;/strong&gt; Though Sutcliffe (standing, third from left) was no McCartney, he went from complete neophyte to solid rhythm player during the band&#39;s Hamburg days. He left the job because he wanted to pursue his painting, and McCartney remembers being &quot;lumbered with&quot; the position as new bassist.
Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions
Stu Sutcliffe was a terrible bassist. Though Sutcliffe (standing, third from left) was no McCartney, he went from complete neophyte to solid rhythm player during the band's Hamburg days. He left the job because he wanted to pursue his painting, and McCartney remembers being "lumbered with" the position as new bassist.
Hide Caption
6 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;John Lennon saw his mother, Julia, killed in front of him.&lt;/strong&gt; Julia Dykins, as she was known after her marriage to Bobby Dykins, died on July 15, 1958. After a chat with her sister, John&#39;s Aunt Mimi, she went to catch a bus and was hit by a car crossing Menlove Avenue. John found out about her death later that day.
Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions
John Lennon saw his mother, Julia, killed in front of him. Julia Dykins, as she was known after her marriage to Bobby Dykins, died on July 15, 1958. After a chat with her sister, John's Aunt Mimi, she went to catch a bus and was hit by a car crossing Menlove Avenue. John found out about her death later that day.
Hide Caption
7 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;The Beatles made their U.S. television debut on &quot;The Ed Sullivan Show,&quot; February 9, 1964.&lt;/strong&gt; It was the band&#39;s first U.S. television performance, but they&#39;d already been seen on American TV during a CBS News segment in December, 1963. Pieces from the segment also ran on Jack Paar&#39;s talk show in January 1964.
Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions
The Beatles made their U.S. television debut on "The Ed Sullivan Show," February 9, 1964. It was the band's first U.S. television performance, but they'd already been seen on American TV during a CBS News segment in December, 1963. Pieces from the segment also ran on Jack Paar's talk show in January 1964.
Hide Caption
8 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;The title &quot;Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds&quot; is a reference to LSD.&lt;/strong&gt; Though its imagery of &quot;plasticine porters&quot; and &quot;kaleidoscope eyes&quot; owes a lot to drugs (as well as John Lennon&#39;s fondness for Lewis Carroll-esque absurdity), the song was inspired by a drawing made by Lennon&#39;s son, Julian.
Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions
The title "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" is a reference to LSD. Though its imagery of "plasticine porters" and "kaleidoscope eyes" owes a lot to drugs (as well as John Lennon's fondness for Lewis Carroll-esque absurdity), the song was inspired by a drawing made by Lennon's son, Julian.
Hide Caption
9 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Paul is dead.&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; An elaborate theory -- perhaps best explained by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.newarkpostonline.com/features/article_b58d3d20-bb07-11e1-8d39-001a4bcf887a.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Joel Glazier&lt;/a&gt; in a 1979 article for the Beatles fanzine &quot;Strawberry Fields Forever&quot; -- maintains that Paul McCartney (here with Brian Epstein) died in 1966 and was replaced by a talented double. (There are &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.museumofhoaxes.com/hoax/archive/permalink/paul_is_dead&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;dozens of clues&lt;/a&gt; for you all -- especially on the White Album.) Though it&#39;s fascinating to ponder all the backwards sounds and colorful images, this theory says more about our abilities to find patterns than it does about McCartney&#39;s fate.
Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions
"Paul is dead." An elaborate theory -- perhaps best explained by Joel Glazier in a 1979 article for the Beatles fanzine "Strawberry Fields Forever" -- maintains that Paul McCartney (here with Brian Epstein) died in 1966 and was replaced by a talented double. (There are dozens of clues for you all -- especially on the White Album.) Though it's fascinating to ponder all the backwards sounds and colorful images, this theory says more about our abilities to find patterns than it does about McCartney's fate.
Hide Caption
10 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;The Beatles performed on Johnny Carson&#39;s &quot;Tonight Show.&quot; &lt;/strong&gt;Lennon and McCartney &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.beatlesinterviews.org/db1968.05ts.beatles.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;did visit &quot;Tonight&quot; on May 14, 1968&lt;/a&gt;, but they didn&#39;t perform -- and the guest host for the evening was Joe Garagiola. Ed McMahon was around, though.
Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions
The Beatles performed on Johnny Carson's "Tonight Show." Lennon and McCartney did visit "Tonight" on May 14, 1968, but they didn't perform -- and the guest host for the evening was Joe Garagiola. Ed McMahon was around, though.
Hide Caption
11 of 12
&lt;strong&gt;Yoko Ono broke up the Beatles.&lt;/strong&gt; Oh, if only Yoko hadn&#39;t stolen John away from the group, they would have stayed together! Right. Actually, the Beatles were already fragmenting -- Ringo temporarily left during the making of the White Album, and George walked out during the &quot;Get Back&quot; sessions -- and financial issues were getting in the way of the music. Lennon was ready for something new, but everybody was tired.
Photos: The Beatles: Myths and misconceptions
Yoko Ono broke up the Beatles. Oh, if only Yoko hadn't stolen John away from the group, they would have stayed together! Right. Actually, the Beatles were already fragmenting -- Ringo temporarily left during the making of the White Album, and George walked out during the "Get Back" sessions -- and financial issues were getting in the way of the music. Lennon was ready for something new, but everybody was tired.
Hide Caption
12 of 12
beatles holding albumsbeatles easy beatbeatles saturday clubbeatles john glasses saturday club 2beatles with pete bestbeatles stu sutcliffebeatles john about late 1965beatles ed sullivan show 1964beatles all you need is lovebeatles brian epstein and paulbeatles top of the popsjohn and yoko

Story highlights

  • Beatles record hidden in attic 50 years sold at auction for $110k
  • Features the first song John Lennon ever wrote -- "Hello Little Girl"

(CNN)A rare record dubbed the "Holy Grail" for Beatles collectors -- and hidden away for over five decades -- has sold at auction for £77,500 ($110,000).

The 10-inch vinyl, which features the first song John Lennon ever wrote -- "Hello Little Girl" -- was sold to an anonymous British collector on Tuesday.
It is one of the first times the legendary record has seen the light of day after Les Maguire, keyboard player with British band Gerry and the Pacemakers, had kept it stored in his attic.
    The Omega Auction, taking place near the Beatles' hometown of Liverpool, saw seven telephone bidders from various countries including the U.S., Germany and China, go head-to-head -- far surpassing the estimated £10,000 price tag.
    This rare Beatles record has sold at auction for $110,000.
    This rare Beatles record has sold at auction for $110,000.
    There are perhaps few pieces of vinyl in the Beatles' impressive recording canon, more significant than this one.
    Read More
    It was the first disc to bear the Beatles name -- scrawled on the cover by manager Brian Epstein.
    Indeed, without this particular piece of lacquer, the Beatles might never have scored their recording contract with producer George Martin -- who passed away this month, aged 90.
    READ MORE: Who was the real fifth Beatle?
    New Year, new record
    While other budding musicians may well have been nursing hangovers on New Year's Day, 1962, the Beatles were attending an audition at Decca Records in west London.
    The lads from Liverpool recorded 15 songs that day. Decca, to its eternal shame, reportedly rejected the group's offering, saying: "Guitar groups are on the way out."
    Dismayed but determined, Beatles manager Brian Epstein was still able to take a copy of the audition tape to record store HMV in Oxford Circus, central London, where it was transferred to acetate discs.
    Sir George Martin dies at age 90
    sir george martin obituary _00002702

      JUST WATCHED

      Sir George Martin dies at age 90

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Sir George Martin dies at age 90 02:32
    Importantly, these discs could be more easily player on a record player -- and by potential record companies.
    The engineer listening to the tapes at the time was so impressed that he brought them to the attention of Syd Coleman of EMI's publishing company Ardmore and Beechwood -- then based above the HMV store.
    Coleman in turn brought the discs to the attention of George Martin, who invited the band to a try-out at Abbey Road Studios. Martin signed the Beatles to EMI -- the rest, as they say, is history.
    A collector's item
    The record is labeled in Epstein's own handwriting, and it appears the manager was keen to highlight the lead singer for each song. The tune "Hello Little Girl" is attributed to "John Lennon and the Beatles," while "'Till there was You" is credited to "Paul McCartney and the Beatles."
    Epstein later gave the disc to Maguire, whose Liverpool group he also managed. Gerry & The Pacemakers recorded its own version of the song "Hello Little Girl," but it was never released in the 1960s. Ultimately, the song was released by Epstein's other band, The Fourmost, in 1963.
    READ MORE: 9 behind-the-scenes photos of the Beatles
    The Beatles have a pillow fight at a hotel in Paris in 1964. Harry Benson, the photographer who traveled with the band, shared these photos from his personal collection.
    Photos: Behind-the-scenes photos of the Beatles
    Behind-the-scenes photos of the BeatlesThe Beatles have a pillow fight at a hotel in Paris in 1964. Harry Benson, the photographer who traveled with the band, shared these photos from his personal collection.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    While in Miami, the Beatles meet Cassius Clay, the boxing champion who later became Muhammed Ali, in 1964.
    Photos: Behind-the-scenes photos of the Beatles
    Behind-the-scenes photos of the BeatlesWhile in Miami, the Beatles meet Cassius Clay, the boxing champion who later became Muhammed Ali, in 1964.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    The Beatles arrive at New York&#39;s John F. Kennedy International Airport in February 1964.
    Photos: Behind-the-scenes photos of the Beatles
    Behind-the-scenes photos of the BeatlesThe Beatles arrive at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport in February 1964.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    The Beatles perform on stage in Paris in 1964.
    Photos: Behind-the-scenes photos of the Beatles
    Behind-the-scenes photos of the BeatlesThe Beatles perform on stage in Paris in 1964.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    Paul McCartney shaves while on the road in 1964.
    Photos: Behind-the-scenes photos of the Beatles
    Behind-the-scenes photos of the BeatlesPaul McCartney shaves while on the road in 1964.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    John Lennon hits McCartney with a pillow in 1964.
    Photos: Behind-the-scenes photos of the Beatles
    Behind-the-scenes photos of the BeatlesJohn Lennon hits McCartney with a pillow in 1964.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    George Harrison at a hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 1964.
    Photos: Behind-the-scenes photos of the Beatles
    Behind-the-scenes photos of the BeatlesGeorge Harrison at a hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 1964.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    The Beatles compose music at a hotel in Paris in 1964.
    Photos: Behind-the-scenes photos of the Beatles
    Behind-the-scenes photos of the BeatlesThe Beatles compose music at a hotel in Paris in 1964.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    The Beatles perform on &quot;The Ed Sullivan Show&quot; in 1964.
    Photos: Behind-the-scenes photos of the Beatles
    Behind-the-scenes photos of the BeatlesThe Beatles perform on "The Ed Sullivan Show" in 1964.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    01 Beatles Harry Benson 0710 RESTRICTED02 Beatles Harry Benson 0710 RESTRICTED03 Beatles Harry Benson 0710 RESTRICTED04 Beatles Harry Benson 0710 RESTRICTED05 Beatles Harry Benson 0710 RESTRICTED06 Beatles Harry Benson 0710 RESTRICTED07 Beatles Harry Benson 0710 RESTRICTED08 Beatles Harry Benson 0710 RESTRICTED09 Beatles Harry Benson 0710 RESTRICTED