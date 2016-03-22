Story highlights Beatles record hidden in attic 50 years sold at auction for $110k

Features the first song John Lennon ever wrote -- "Hello Little Girl"

(CNN) A rare record dubbed the "Holy Grail" for Beatles collectors -- and hidden away for over five decades -- has sold at auction for £77,500 ($110,000).

The 10-inch vinyl, which features the first song John Lennon ever wrote -- "Hello Little Girl" -- was sold to an anonymous British collector on Tuesday.

It is one of the first times the legendary record has seen the light of day after Les Maguire, keyboard player with British band Gerry and the Pacemakers, had kept it stored in his attic.

The Omega Auction , taking place near the Beatles' hometown of Liverpool, saw seven telephone bidders from various countries including the U.S., Germany and China, go head-to-head -- far surpassing the estimated £10,000 price tag.

This rare Beatles record has sold at auction for $110,000.

There are perhaps few pieces of vinyl in the Beatles' impressive recording canon, more significant than this one.

Read More