President Obama visits Cuba
U.S. President Barack Obama attends a baseball game in Havana, Cuba, with his family and Cuban President Raul Castro, right, on Tuesday, March 22. The Cuban national team was playing an exhibition against Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays. Obama is the first U.S. President to visit Cuba since Calvin Coolidge in 1928.
President Obama visits Cuba
Tourists in a Havana antique shop watch Obama give a speech on March 22.
President Obama visits Cuba
Obama waves to the crowd before delivering his speech at the Grand Theater in Havana on March 22. In his speech, Obama urged Cubans to look to the future with hope, casting his historic visit as a moment to "bury the last remnants of the Cold War in the Americas."
President Obama visits Cuba
First lady Michelle Obama and her daughter Malia stand with children of U.S. Embassy workers after dedicating a bench and two magnolia trees at a small park in Havana on March 22.
President Obama visits Cuba
The Obamas pose with Castro before a state dinner in Havana on Monday, March 21.
President Obama visits Cuba
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, right, speaks with Cuban First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel ahead of the state dinner on March 21.
President Obama visits Cuba
Castro tries to lift up Obama's arm at the end of a joint news conference on March 21.
President Obama visits Cuba
Obama meets with Castro in Havana on March 21.
President Obama visits Cuba
Michelle Obama speaks with Cuban girls during a Let Girls Learn roundtable in Havana on March 21.
President Obama visits Cuba
Obama lays a wreath at the Jose Marti monument in Havana's Revolution Square on March 21. "It is a great honor to pay tribute to Jose Marti, who gave his life for independence of his homeland," Obama wrote after he laid the wreath. "His passion for liberty, freedom, and self-determination lives on in the Cuban people today."
President Obama visits Cuba
Backdropped by a monument depicting revolutionary hero Che Guevara, Obama listens to the U.S. national anthem during the wreath-laying ceremony on March 21.
President Obama visits Cuba
Obama and Castro review troops before bilateral meetings on March 21.
President Obama visits Cuba
Obama walks up the stairs of the Palace of the Revolution on March 21.
President Obama visits Cuba
Obama and members of the first family take a walking tour of a Havana cathedral on Sunday, March 20.
President Obama visits Cuba
The first family stops to look at a painting of Abraham Lincoln in the Museum of the City of Havana on March 20.
President Obama visits Cuba
Obama's convoy drives along the Malecon sea wall on March 20.
President Obama visits Cuba
The President and first lady greet families of embassy personnel on March 20.
President Obama visits Cuba
Obama waves shortly after arriving at Jose Marti International Airport.
President Obama visits Cuba
Obama and his family exit Air Force One on March 20.