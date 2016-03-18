Photos: Champoluc (Italy) – The westernmost valley of the Monterosa ski area -- with 180 kilometers of groomed runs -- Champoluc is only an hour by road from Turin but offers an amiable Italian backwater off the main Aosta Valley. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: Andermatt (Switzerland) – Sleepy Andermatt is undergoing a $1.8 billion facelift. Swanky hotels, chalets, apartments, a leisure center and golf course will nearly double the size of the town. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: Baqueira-Beret (Spain) – Baqueira-Beret, long cherished by Spanish skiiers, is a decent-sized resort -- 150 kilometers of groomed slopes and 35 lifts -- with an outstanding snow record because of the Atlantic influence. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: Sainte Foy (France) – This Tarentaise resort was once the preserve of instructors and guides on days off from Val d'Isere and Tignes, but now little Sainte Foy has flourished into a decent all-rounder for those seeking a quieter life. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: Pralognan-la-Vanoise (France) – Hiding at the end of a steep-sided valley under the imposing 3,855-meter Grand Casse, pretty Pralognan is an authentic Savoie village at the heart of the Vanoise National Park. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: Serfaus (Austria) – Serfaus is an amiable spot sitting on a sunny shelf it shares with sister resorts Fiss and Ladis above the Inn valley in the Tyrol region of Austria. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: Hochkoenig (Austria) – Hochkoenig is the highest mountain in the Berchtesgaden Alps (2,941 meters) and the name of an untapped goldmine of a resort 80 kilometers south of Salzburg. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: Val d'Anniviers (Switzerland) – Home to five small unspoilt resorts, the Val d'Anniviers area is gaining recognition thanks to the recent cable car link between the two biggest, Grimentz and Zinal Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: Warth-Schrocken (Austria) – This unheralded, traditional village offers good value for money and quiet slopes away from the rat runs of the Arlberg. Hide Caption 9 of 10