Champoluc (Italy) – The westernmost valley of the Monterosa ski area -- with 180 kilometers of groomed runs -- Champoluc is only an hour by road from Turin but offers an amiable Italian backwater off the main Aosta Valley.
Andermatt (Switzerland) – Sleepy Andermatt is undergoing a $1.8 billion facelift. Swanky hotels, chalets, apartments, a leisure center and golf course will nearly double the size of the town.
Baqueira-Beret (Spain) – Baqueira-Beret, long cherished by Spanish skiiers, is a decent-sized resort -- 150 kilometers of groomed slopes and 35 lifts -- with an outstanding snow record because of the Atlantic influence.
Sainte Foy (France) – This Tarentaise resort was once the preserve of instructors and guides on days off from Val d'Isere and Tignes, but now little Sainte Foy has flourished into a decent all-rounder for those seeking a quieter life.
Pralognan-la-Vanoise (France) – Hiding at the end of a steep-sided valley under the imposing 3,855-meter Grand Casse, pretty Pralognan is an authentic Savoie village at the heart of the Vanoise National Park.
Serfaus (Austria) – Serfaus is an amiable spot sitting on a sunny shelf it shares with sister resorts Fiss and Ladis above the Inn valley in the Tyrol region of Austria.
Hochkoenig (Austria) – Hochkoenig is the highest mountain in the Berchtesgaden Alps (2,941 meters) and the name of an untapped goldmine of a resort 80 kilometers south of Salzburg.
Val d'Anniviers (Switzerland) – Home to five small unspoilt resorts, the Val d'Anniviers area is gaining recognition thanks to the recent cable car link between the two biggest, Grimentz and Zinal
Warth-Schrocken (Austria) – This unheralded, traditional village offers good value for money and quiet slopes away from the rat runs of the Arlberg.
Riksgransen (Sweden) – On selected dates in May it's possible to ski under the midnight sun here at the world's most northerly ski resort. During this period lifts open from 9.45 p.m. to 00.30 a.m.