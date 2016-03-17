Breaking News

SeaWorld's orcas will be last generation at parks

By Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Updated 9:32 PM ET, Thu March 17, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

SeaWorld says &#39;So long, Shamu&#39;
seaworld no more killer whale shows blackfish co-writer intv walker cnn today_00033325

    JUST WATCHED

    SeaWorld says 'So long, Shamu'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Story highlights

  • PETA says SeaWorld "has taken a step forward but more must come"
  • SeaWorld has been under fire about its treatment of orcas since the 2013 documentary "Blackfish"
  • "SeaWorld has been listening and we're changing. Society is changing and we're changing with it," the company said

(CNN)The killer whales currently in SeaWorld's care will be the last generation of the mammals enclosed at the water parks, according to a company announcement posted on its website.

"Why the big news? SeaWorld has been listening and we're changing. Society is changing and we're changing with it," the company said. "SeaWorld is finding new ways to continue to deliver on our purpose to inspire all our guest(s) to take action to protect wild animals and wild places."
The company has come under fire for its treatment of killer whales since the 2013 CNN documentary "Blackfish." That film profiled one of its whales, Tilikum, who has been involved in the deaths of three people, including SeaWorld trainer Dawn Brancheau in 2010.
    Reports recently surfaced that Tilikum may be dying. He is estimated to be 35 years old.
    Photos: Killer whales in captivity
    Photos: Killer whales in captivity
    Lolita, a captive killer whale at the Miami Seaquarium, was added to the endangered species listing for Southern Resident Killer Whales by NOAA Fisheries in February. Although her species was already listed as endangered, Lolita was not previously included because there was an exemption for captive members of the population. Lolita has been at the Miami Seaquarium since 1970.
    Photos: Killer whales in captivity
    Lolita, a captive killer whale at the Miami Seaquarium, was added to the endangered species listing for Southern Resident Killer Whales by NOAA Fisheries in February. Although her species was already listed as endangered, Lolita was not previously included because there was an exemption for captive members of the population. Lolita has been at the Miami Seaquarium since 1970.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 8
    Killer whales, or orcas, were first put on public display in the 1960s. The best known killer whale shows in the United States are at SeaWorld Parks, which are synonymous with their &quot;Shamu&quot; killer whale shows, seen here.
    Photos: Killer whales in captivity
    Killer whales, or orcas, were first put on public display in the 1960s. The best known killer whale shows in the United States are at SeaWorld Parks, which are synonymous with their "Shamu" killer whale shows, seen here.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 8
    SeaWorld&#39;s first park opened in San Diego, California, in March 1964 with only a handful of employees, a few dolphins, sea lions, and two aquariums. The park introduced orcas the next year, and they quickly became the stars of the park&#39;s shows. A steady stream of celebrities have posed with SeaWorld&#39;s killer whales, including actress Halle Berry, seen here in 2009.
    Photos: Killer whales in captivity
    SeaWorld's first park opened in San Diego, California, in March 1964 with only a handful of employees, a few dolphins, sea lions, and two aquariums. The park introduced orcas the next year, and they quickly became the stars of the park's shows. A steady stream of celebrities have posed with SeaWorld's killer whales, including actress Halle Berry, seen here in 2009.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 8
    SeaWorld opened its Orlando park in 1973, where the first killer whale was born in captivity in 1985. SeaWorld emphasizes that it is &quot;dedicated to education, entertainment, research and conservation&quot; of all its marine animals. Here, two orcas at SeaWorld Orlando perform in 2000.
    Photos: Killer whales in captivity
    SeaWorld opened its Orlando park in 1973, where the first killer whale was born in captivity in 1985. SeaWorld emphasizes that it is "dedicated to education, entertainment, research and conservation" of all its marine animals. Here, two orcas at SeaWorld Orlando perform in 2000.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 8
    The 1993 hit movie &quot;Free Willy&quot; captured hearts and sparked a massive campaign to free Keiko, the orca that played &quot;Willy&quot; in the movie, from the Mexican amusement park where he performed. Here, Keiko is being prepared to be released into the wild in 1998. In 2002, Keiko spent five weeks journeying across the Atlantic to Norway. He wasn&#39;t quite ready to be independent, finding companionship among the Norwegian fishermen and children. He died in December 2003, most likely from pneumonia.
    Photos: Killer whales in captivity
    The 1993 hit movie "Free Willy" captured hearts and sparked a massive campaign to free Keiko, the orca that played "Willy" in the movie, from the Mexican amusement park where he performed. Here, Keiko is being prepared to be released into the wild in 1998. In 2002, Keiko spent five weeks journeying across the Atlantic to Norway. He wasn't quite ready to be independent, finding companionship among the Norwegian fishermen and children. He died in December 2003, most likely from pneumonia.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 8
    A male killer whale, Bingo, is transported to the Nagoya Port Aquarium in Japan in December 2011, after the death of the aquarium&#39;s only other orca. Marine animal activists say the transfers of orcas between marine parks are unhealthy for these mammals because of the stress and trauma.
    Photos: Killer whales in captivity
    A male killer whale, Bingo, is transported to the Nagoya Port Aquarium in Japan in December 2011, after the death of the aquarium's only other orca. Marine animal activists say the transfers of orcas between marine parks are unhealthy for these mammals because of the stress and trauma.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 8
    This female killer whale, Morgan, was taken in by a Dutch dolphinarium after being found starving in the shallow waters of the North Sea off the Netherlands coast. She is now performing at Loro Parque in Spain&#39;s Canary Islands -- despite an agreement that she would be released into the wild after her rehabilitation. Animal rights activists have mounted a legal challenge for her release.
    Photos: Killer whales in captivity
    This female killer whale, Morgan, was taken in by a Dutch dolphinarium after being found starving in the shallow waters of the North Sea off the Netherlands coast. She is now performing at Loro Parque in Spain's Canary Islands -- despite an agreement that she would be released into the wild after her rehabilitation. Animal rights activists have mounted a legal challenge for her release.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 8
    Today, there are 45 captive orcas performing at about 10 parks across the world, most of them born in captivity. Here, orcas perform at the Marineland aquatic park in Antibes, in southeastern France.
    Photos: Killer whales in captivity
    Today, there are 45 captive orcas performing at about 10 parks across the world, most of them born in captivity. Here, orcas perform at the Marineland aquatic park in Antibes, in southeastern France.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 8
    lolita killer whale - RESTRICTED01 captive whales 100802 captive whales 100803 captive whales 100804 captive whales 100808 captive whales 100809 captive whales 100810 captive whales 1008
    "The orcas will continue to live at SeaWorld for many years to come, inspiring guests in new and natural ways," the company said. "They will continue to receive the highest-quality care based on the latest advances in marine veterinary medicine, science and zoological best practices."
    Read More
    People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said SeaWorld had not gone far enough.
    "PETA has campaigned hard and today there is a payoff for future generations of orcas," PETA President Ingrid E. Newkirk said in a statement. "For decades orcas, dolphins, beluga whales, seals and many other animals have suffered in SeaWorld confinement, and to do right by them now, SeaWorld must open the tanks to ocean sanctuaries so that these long-suffering animals may have some semblance of a life outside their prison tanks. SeaWorld has taken a step forward but more must come."
    In a letter to the Los Angeles Times, Joel Manby, SeaWorld's president and CEO, called the situation a "paradox."
    "Customers visit our marine parks, in part, to watch orcas," he said. "But a growing number of people don't think orcas belong in human care."
    Ever since the CNN documentary &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/SPECIALS/us/cnn-films-blackfish/index.html&quot;&gt;&quot;Blackfish&quot;&lt;/a&gt; raised questions about the safety and humaneness of SeaWorld&#39;s practices, musicians booked for the 2014 Bands, Brew &amp;amp; BBQ concert series have been cutting ties with the Florida theme park. Others have also distanced themselves. Country singer Martina McBride, pictured, announced on Facebook that she had canceled her appearance scheduled for March.
    Photos: Photos: Celebs shun SeaWorld
    Ever since the CNN documentary &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/SPECIALS/us/cnn-films-blackfish/index.html&quot;&gt;&quot;Blackfish&quot;&lt;/a&gt; raised questions about the safety and humaneness of SeaWorld&#39;s practices, musicians booked for the 2014 Bands, Brew &amp;amp; BBQ concert series have been cutting ties with the Florida theme park. Others have also distanced themselves. Country singer Martina McBride, pictured, announced on Facebook that she had canceled her appearance scheduled for March.
    Photos: Photos: Celebs shun SeaWorld
    Celebs shun SeaWorldEver since the CNN documentary "Blackfish" raised questions about the safety and humaneness of SeaWorld's practices, musicians booked for the 2014 Bands, Brew & BBQ concert series have been cutting ties with the Florida theme park. Others have also distanced themselves. Country singer Martina McBride, pictured, announced on Facebook that she had canceled her appearance scheduled for March.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar announced Thursday, January 16, that they will be canceling their performance at Bands, Brew &amp;amp; BBQ.
    Photos: Photos: Celebs shun SeaWorld
    Celebs shun SeaWorldNeil Giraldo and Pat Benatar announced Thursday, January 16, that they will be canceling their performance at Bands, Brew & BBQ.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    The Beach Boys also canceled their show at the event.
    Photos: Photos: Celebs shun SeaWorld
    Celebs shun SeaWorldThe Beach Boys also canceled their show at the event.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    Former Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/darrenhayes/status/412367725088894976&quot;&gt;told a Twitter user&lt;/a&gt; he did not know the band&#39;s &quot;The Animal Song&quot; was being used during SeaWorld&#39;s performances. He said he has written to his publisher about it.
    Photos: Photos: Celebs shun SeaWorld
    Celebs shun SeaWorldFormer Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes told a Twitter user he did not know the band's "The Animal Song" was being used during SeaWorld's performances. He said he has written to his publisher about it.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    Edgar Winter &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/officialedgarwinter/posts/554237854654738&quot;&gt;told his fans via Facebook&lt;/a&gt; that he and his wife, Monique, would do &quot;everything in our power&quot; to stop SeaWorld from using his song &quot;Free Ride&quot; during its performances.
    Photos: Photos: Celebs shun SeaWorld
    Celebs shun SeaWorld Edgar Winter told his fans via Facebook that he and his wife, Monique, would do "everything in our power" to stop SeaWorld from using his song "Free Ride" during its performances.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    REO Speedwagon announced December 13 that it had canceled its performance.
    Photos: Photos: Celebs shun SeaWorld
    Celebs shun SeaWorldREO Speedwagon announced December 13 that it had canceled its performance.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    On December 12, Trisha Yearwood pulled out &quot;in light of recent concerns,&quot; according to her representative.
    Photos: Photos: Celebs shun SeaWorld
    Celebs shun SeaWorldOn December 12, Trisha Yearwood pulled out "in light of recent concerns," according to her representative.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    Although Joan Jett was not scheduled to perform at SeaWorld, one of her songs featured prominently in the park&#39;s killer whale shows. &quot;I was surprised and upset to see on YouTube that SeaWorld used &#39;I Love Rock &#39;n&#39; Roll&#39; as the opening music for its cruel and abusive &#39;Shamu Rocks&#39; show,&quot; Jett &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/11/showbiz/seaworld-joan-jett-blackfish/&quot;&gt;wrote in a letter&lt;/a&gt; to SeaWorld President Jim Atchison on December 11. &quot;I&#39;m among the millions who saw &#39;Blackfish&#39; and am sickened that my music was blasted without my permission at sound-sensitive marine mammals. ... These intelligent and feeling creatures communicate by sonar and are driven crazy in the tiny tanks in which they are confined.&quot; A SeaWorld spokesman said that although the park had licensed the song legally, it will no longer be used in the shows.
    Photos: Photos: Celebs shun SeaWorld
    Celebs shun SeaWorldAlthough Joan Jett was not scheduled to perform at SeaWorld, one of her songs featured prominently in the park's killer whale shows. "I was surprised and upset to see on YouTube that SeaWorld used 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll' as the opening music for its cruel and abusive 'Shamu Rocks' show," Jett wrote in a letter to SeaWorld President Jim Atchison on December 11. "I'm among the millions who saw 'Blackfish' and am sickened that my music was blasted without my permission at sound-sensitive marine mammals. ... These intelligent and feeling creatures communicate by sonar and are driven crazy in the tiny tanks in which they are confined." A SeaWorld spokesman said that although the park had licensed the song legally, it will no longer be used in the shows.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    Cheap Trick canceled its February date without releasing a statement.
    Photos: Photos: Celebs shun SeaWorld
    Celebs shun SeaWorldCheap Trick canceled its February date without releasing a statement.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    On December 7, sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/officialheart/status/409569032379977728&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;tweeted&lt;/a&gt;, &quot;Heart has chosen to decline their forthcoming performance at SeaWorld on 2/9/14 due to the controversial documentary film &#39;Black Fish.&#39; &quot; Nancy, left, &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/NancyHeartMusic/status/409210287514853377&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;wrote&lt;/a&gt;, &quot;The Sea World show was planned long ago as an Orlando show. Had we known, we&#39;d have said no then. We said no today. Love you all.&quot;
    Photos: Photos: Celebs shun SeaWorld
    Celebs shun SeaWorldOn December 7, sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson tweeted, "Heart has chosen to decline their forthcoming performance at SeaWorld on 2/9/14 due to the controversial documentary film 'Black Fish.' " Nancy, left, wrote, "The Sea World show was planned long ago as an Orlando show. Had we known, we'd have said no then. We said no today. Love you all."
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    After the airing of the documentary and the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.change.org/petitions/willie-nelson-respect-animals-don-t-perform-at-seaworld&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Change.org petition&lt;/a&gt; urging Willie Nelson to withdraw from the concert series, Nelson obliged, saying, &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/06/showbiz/seaworld-willie-nelson-blackfish/index.html&quot;&gt;What they do at SeaWorld is not OK.&lt;/a&gt;&quot; He told CNN&#39;s Brooke Baldwin: &quot;I don&#39;t agree with the way they treat their animals. (Canceling the show) wasn&#39;t that hard a deal for me.&quot;
    Photos: Photos: Celebs shun SeaWorld
    Celebs shun SeaWorldAfter the airing of the documentary and the Change.org petition urging Willie Nelson to withdraw from the concert series, Nelson obliged, saying, "What they do at SeaWorld is not OK." He told CNN's Brooke Baldwin: "I don't agree with the way they treat their animals. (Canceling the show) wasn't that hard a deal for me."
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    Barenaked Ladies was among the first acts to question their affiliations with SeaWorld, and the band &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/barenakedladies/posts/10153689955090727&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;took to Facebook &lt;/a&gt;in November to explain why it was canceling its SeaWorld concert. &quot;This is a complicated issue, and we don&#39;t claim to understand all of it, but we don&#39;t feel comfortable proceeding with the gig at this time,&quot; the band wrote. &quot;The Seaworld folks have been gracious, and extended us invitations to the park to learn more about what they do, and how they do it.&quot;
    Photos: Photos: Celebs shun SeaWorld
    Celebs shun SeaWorldBarenaked Ladies was among the first acts to question their affiliations with SeaWorld, and the band took to Facebook in November to explain why it was canceling its SeaWorld concert. "This is a complicated issue, and we don't claim to understand all of it, but we don't feel comfortable proceeding with the gig at this time," the band wrote. "The Seaworld folks have been gracious, and extended us invitations to the park to learn more about what they do, and how they do it."
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    01 mcbride 1216pat benatar neil giraldo 0116beach boys 011601 darren hayes 1217 RESTRICTED02 edgar winter 1217 RESTRICTED01 REO Speedwagon 1216trisha yearwood 1212joan jett 1212cheap trick 1212heart band 1212willie nelson 1212barenaked ladies 1212
    He announced that the company is partnering with the Humane Society of the United States to advocate for ocean wildlife protection.
    The company says the end of the controversial breeding program is just one of changes it is hailing as "historic."
    It will also introduce new "natural orca encounters" instead of the old theatrical shows.
    "Blackfish" filmmaker Gabriela Cowperthwaite called the SeaWorld announcement "a defining moment."
    "The breeding program in particular was central to SeaWorld's business model," she said. "The fact that they are doing away with it marks truly meaningful change. They've been under attack for a while and I think they responded by rebranding themselves. That didn't work. The public was onto them and I think their new management made the decision to fall in step with public opinion. But they didn't take a small step. They took a huge one. It's paradigm shifting."
    U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, D-California, who sponsored legislation to protect orcas, applauded the decision.
    "I am thrilled to see the wave of opposition build to where SeaWorld finally has done the right thing and ended their captive breeding program of orcas," he said in a statement.