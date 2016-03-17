Caitlyn Jenner: I did not endorse Ted Cruz or Donald Trump

Story highlights Caitlyn Jenner said she did not endorse Ted Cruz or Donald Trump

Washington (CNN) Caitlyn Jenner clarified comments she recently made about Republican presidential candidates Ted Cruz and Donald Trump in an interview with E! posted Thursday, saying she did not endorse either candidate.

Jenner, an activist for transgender issues, received a wave of backlash on social media this month for saying that she would like to serve as Cruz's "trans ambassador" and for saying last week that Trump "would be very good for women's issues."

The "I Am Cait" reality star and former Olympic gold medalist also slammed Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton, calling her a "f***ing liar."

"I never said that I endorsed Ted Cruz. I said I like him. He is a constitutionalist and I think we have to get our country back to something like that," said Jenner, a lifelong Republican.

"Out of all the candidates, I also feel that as far as the LGBT community, he would probably be the worst and need the most help ... If that is the case, I would be at his front door. Have they contacted me? No -- which I was kind of surprised," she said.