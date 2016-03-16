Breaking News

World's best airports for 2016 announced

By Elaine Yu, CNN

Updated 12:02 AM ET, Thu March 17, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar is the first Middle East airport to crack the top 10 on SkyTrax&#39;s annual best airports list. The facility, built to replace Doha International Airport, opened in 2014.
Photos: And the world's best airport is ...
10. Hamad International Airport (Doha, Qatar)Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar is the first Middle East airport to crack the top 10 on SkyTrax's annual best airports list. The facility, built to replace Doha International Airport, opened in 2014.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Kansai International Airport, located on an artificial island in the middle of Japan&#39;s Osaka Bay, went up from 12th to ninth place this year.
Photos: And the world's best airport is ...
9. Kansai International Airport (Osaka, Japan)Kansai International Airport, located on an artificial island in the middle of Japan's Osaka Bay, went up from 12th to ninth place this year.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Europe&#39;s busiest airport, Heathrow came in at number 8 on this year&#39;s list. Terminal 2, pictured, features British artist Richard Wilson&#39;s &#39;Slipstream&#39; piece.
Photos: And the world's best airport is ...
8. London Heathrow AirportEurope's busiest airport, Heathrow came in at number 8 on this year's list. Terminal 2, pictured, features British artist Richard Wilson's 'Slipstream' piece.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
This international Swiss airport is both modern and green. Zurich Airport slipped one spot, falling from sixth to seventh in this year&#39;s rankings.
Photos: And the world's best airport is ...
7. Zurich Airport (Switzerland)This international Swiss airport is both modern and green. Zurich Airport slipped one spot, falling from sixth to seventh in this year's rankings.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Chubu Centrair International Airport, 22 miles south of Nagoya in central Japan, is the world&#39;s No. 6 airport according to SkyTrax.
Photos: And the world's best airport is ...
6. Chubu Centrair International Airport (Nagoya, Japan)Chubu Centrair International Airport, 22 miles south of Nagoya in central Japan, is the world's No. 6 airport according to SkyTrax.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Once voted the world&#39;s best airport, Hong Kong International Airport now sits at No. 5.
Photos: And the world's best airport is ...
5. Hong Kong International AirportOnce voted the world's best airport, Hong Kong International Airport now sits at No. 5.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
Tokyo&#39;s Haneda Airport, at No. 4, is one of three airports in Japan on this year&#39;s top 10 list.
Photos: And the world's best airport is ...
4. Tokyo International Airport HanedaTokyo's Haneda Airport, at No. 4, is one of three airports in Japan on this year's top 10 list.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Germany&#39;s Munich Airport has retained its position as the world&#39;s No. 3 airport from previous years.
Photos: And the world's best airport is ...
3. Munich Airport (Germany)Germany's Munich Airport has retained its position as the world's No. 3 airport from previous years.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
South Korea&#39;s Incheon Airport has been runner-up since 2013.
Photos: And the world's best airport is ...
2. Incheon International Airport (Seoul, South Korea)South Korea's Incheon Airport has been runner-up since 2013.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Singapore Changi Airport has retained the SkyTrax World&#39;s Best Airport title for the fourth consecutive year. Passenger facilities include &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/02/02/aviation/airport-movie-cinemas-portland-pdx/index.html&quot;&gt;two 24-hour movie theaters&lt;/a&gt; screening the latest blockbusters for free, a rooftop swimming pool and a butterfly garden.
Photos: And the world's best airport is ...
1. Singapore Changi AirportSingapore Changi Airport has retained the SkyTrax World's Best Airport title for the fourth consecutive year. Passenger facilities include two 24-hour movie theaters screening the latest blockbusters for free, a rooftop swimming pool and a butterfly garden.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
Doha airport 4airport kansai osaka japanheathrow 5Zurich Airport nagoya airport filehong kong aiport filehaneda airport fileMunich airportincheon airportchangi terminal one

Story highlights

  • Singapore Changi Airport is world's No. 1 airport for the fourth year in a row
  • The awards are based on passenger surveys conducted by SkyTrax

(CNN)Singapore's reign continues.

For the fourth year in a row, Singapore Changi Airport has clinched the World's Best Airport title at the annual SkyTrax World Airport Awards, announced Wednesday in Cologne, Germany.
    The Skytrax awards are based on millions of votes collected in passenger surveys.
    Many of those passing through the island city-state are clearly pleased with the airport's innovations, such as two 24-hour movie theaters screening the latest blockbusters for free, a rooftop swimming pool and a butterfly garden.
    "To be named the World's Best Airport by SkyTrax for the fourth year running is a significant achievement for Changi Airport and a clear affirmation that we continue to hit the right notes in our pursuit of service excellence," airport CEO Lee Seow Hiang said in a statement issued by SkyTrax.
    Read More
    Singapore airport&#39;s secret staff canteens
    Singapore airport's secret staff canteens
    "We do not take this recognition for granted; it is the extraordinary effort and commitment of the entire airport community that drives Changi's success."
    Coming second is South Korea's Incheon International Airport, which has held the No. 2 spot since 2013.
    This year's top 10 list hasn't changed much from previous years, though the addition of Doha's Hamad International Airport, from 22nd place last year, marks the first Middle East airport to join the ranks.
    Airport authorities in Japan are getting things right, too, with three of its airports among the top 10.
    Once again, North America failed to have an airport in the top 10.
    Vancouver International Airport, the No. 1 airport in North America for a record seventh consecutive year, fell from 11th place to 14th in this year's rankings.

    2016 SkyTrax World Airport Awards

    1. Singapore Changi Airport
    2. Incheon International Airport (South Korea)
    3. Munich Airport (Germany)
    4. Tokyo International Airport Haneda
    5. Hong Kong International Airport
    6. Chubu Centrair International Airport (Nagoya, Japan)
    7. Zurich Airport (Switzerland)
    8. London Heathrow Airport
    9. Kansai International Airport (Osaka, Japan)
    10. Hamad International Airport (Doha, Qatar)