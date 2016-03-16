Photos: And the world's best airport is ... 10. Hamad International Airport (Doha, Qatar) – Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar is the first Middle East airport to crack the top 10 on SkyTrax's annual best airports list. The facility, built to replace Doha International Airport, opened in 2014. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: And the world's best airport is ... 9. Kansai International Airport (Osaka, Japan) – Kansai International Airport, located on an artificial island in the middle of Japan's Osaka Bay, went up from 12th to ninth place this year. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: And the world's best airport is ... 8. London Heathrow Airport – Europe's busiest airport, Heathrow came in at number 8 on this year's list. Terminal 2, pictured, features British artist Richard Wilson's 'Slipstream' piece. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: And the world's best airport is ... 7. Zurich Airport (Switzerland) – This international Swiss airport is both modern and green. Zurich Airport slipped one spot, falling from sixth to seventh in this year's rankings. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: And the world's best airport is ... 6. Chubu Centrair International Airport (Nagoya, Japan) – Chubu Centrair International Airport, 22 miles south of Nagoya in central Japan, is the world's No. 6 airport according to SkyTrax. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: And the world's best airport is ... 5. Hong Kong International Airport – Once voted the world's best airport, Hong Kong International Airport now sits at No. 5. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: And the world's best airport is ... 4. Tokyo International Airport Haneda – Tokyo's Haneda Airport, at No. 4, is one of three airports in Japan on this year's top 10 list. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: And the world's best airport is ... 3. Munich Airport (Germany) – Germany's Munich Airport has retained its position as the world's No. 3 airport from previous years. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: And the world's best airport is ... 2. Incheon International Airport (Seoul, South Korea) – South Korea's Incheon Airport has been runner-up since 2013. Hide Caption 9 of 10