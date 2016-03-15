Breaking News

Mother Teresa to be declared a saint September 4

By Ralph Ellis and Livia Borghese, CNN

Updated 11:26 PM ET, Wed August 31, 2016

Mother Teresa on the path to sainthood
Mother Teresa on the path to sainthood

    Mother Teresa on the path to sainthood

Story highlights

  • Pope Francis says Mother Teresa will be recognized as a saint September 4
  • She cared for the poor in India, and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979

Rome (CNN)Mother Teresa, a nun who dedicated her life to helping the poor in India, will be canonized as a saint September 4, Pope Francis announced Tuesday.

The date falls on the eve of the anniversary of her death, which occurred on September 5, 1997.
    In December, Pope Francis announced that Mother Teresa would be declared a saint after recognizing a second miracle attributed to her: the healing of a Brazilian man with multiple brain tumors after loved ones prayed to her, the Italian Catholic bishops' association's official newspaper Avvenire reported. That miracle occurred after her death.
    The nun was beatified in October 2003 by now deceased Pope John Paul II. He approved a first posthumous miracle.
    A 30-year-old woman in Kolkata said she was cured of a stomach tumor after praying to Mother Teresa. A Vatican committee said it could find no scientific explanation for her healing and declared it a miracle.
    Mother Teresa was born in 1910 in Albania and baptized Gonxha Agnes, the Vatican said in her biography.
    Mother Teresa, head of the Sisters of Charity, works with some of the lepers in Calcutta on December 7, 1971.
    Mother Teresa, head of the Sisters of Charity, works with some of the lepers in Calcutta on December 7, 1971.
    A 1960 portrait of Mother Teresa, the Albanian nun who dedicated her life to the poor, the destitute and the sick of Calcutta, India (later called Kolkata).
    A 1960 portrait of Mother Teresa, the Albanian nun who dedicated her life to the poor, the destitute and the sick of Calcutta, India (later called Kolkata).
    Mother Teresa in her hospital around the time she was awarded the Templeton Prize for Progress in 1973.
    Mother Teresa in her hospital around the time she was awarded the Templeton Prize for Progress in 1973.
    Mother Teresa delivers a speech after receiving her Nobel Peace Prize on December 10, 1979, in Oslo, Norway.
    Mother Teresa delivers a speech after receiving her Nobel Peace Prize on December 10, 1979, in Oslo, Norway.
    President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, bid farewell to the Mother Teresa at the White House on May 6, 1981.
    President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy, bid farewell to the Mother Teresa at the White House on May 6, 1981.
    Pope John Paul II and Mother Teresa wave to well-wishers in Calcutta on February 3, 1986.
    Pope John Paul II and Mother Teresa wave to well-wishers in Calcutta on February 3, 1986.
    First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton meets with Mother Teresa at the opening of the Mother Teresa Home for Infant Children on June 19, 1995, in Washington.
    First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton meets with Mother Teresa at the opening of the Mother Teresa Home for Infant Children on June 19, 1995, in Washington.
    Diana, Princess of Wales, meets with Mother Teresa in New York in June 1997, months before the women died within days of each other.
    Diana, Princess of Wales, meets with Mother Teresa in New York in June 1997, months before the women died within days of each other.
    Kosovo Albanian Catholics attend a religious service at the Blessed Mother Teresa Cathedral in Pristina on September 5, 2012, to mark the 15th anniversary of her death.
    Kosovo Albanian Catholics attend a religious service at the Blessed Mother Teresa Cathedral in Pristina on September 5, 2012, to mark the 15th anniversary of her death.
    At age 18, she joined an Irish convent, where she received the name Sister Mary Teresa. Months later, she left for India, landing in Kolkata, the city then known as Calcutta, in January 1929. She taught at St. Mary's School for girls.
    There, she took her Final Profession of Vows and became Mother Teresa. Nearly 20 years later, during a train ride in India, she felt a calling from Jesus to care for the poor, her Vatican biography said. She established Missionaries of Charity to serve the poorest of all.
    In 1948, she donned her iconic white sari with blue trim for the first time and walked out of her convent to start her life caring for the poor. She washed the wounded, cared for the sick and dying, and some of her former students joined her over time. She spread her work throughout India.
    Mother Teresa won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.
    Pope John Paul II waived the requirement of waiting five years after a person's death to pursue the path to sainthood and opened Mother Teresa's Cause of Canonization less than two years after her death.

    CNN's Livia Borghese reported from Rome, and Ralph Ellis reported and wrote from Atlanta. CNN's Vasco Cotovio contributed to this report.