Mother Teresa to be declared a saint September 4

Story highlights Pope Francis says Mother Teresa will be recognized as a saint September 4

She cared for the poor in India, and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979

Rome (CNN) Mother Teresa, a nun who dedicated her life to helping the poor in India, will be canonized as a saint September 4, Pope Francis announced Tuesday.

The date falls on the eve of the anniversary of her death, which occurred on September 5, 1997.

In December, Pope Francis announced that Mother Teresa would be declared a saint after recognizing a second miracle attributed to her: the healing of a Brazilian man with multiple brain tumors after loved ones prayed to her, the Italian Catholic bishops' association's official newspaper Avvenire reported. That miracle occurred after her death.

A 30-year-old woman in Kolkata said she was cured of a stomach tumor after praying to Mother Teresa. A Vatican committee said it could find no scientific explanation for her healing and declared it a miracle.

Read More