Breaking News

ITB Berlin: What really happens at the world's biggest travel show?

By Barry Neild, CNN

Updated 10:26 AM ET, Wed March 8, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Travel company Express Travel International wasn&#39;t the only outfit using attractive young women to peddle its wares.
Photos: How your country sells itself to the world
Scenes from ITB Berlin 2016Travel company Express Travel International wasn't the only outfit using attractive young women to peddle its wares.
Hide Caption
1 of 16
Germany recorded 75.6 million overnight stays in 2014. How many of them involved nightmares?
Photos: How your country sells itself to the world
Maximum freakout Germany recorded 75.6 million overnight stays in 2014. How many of them involved nightmares?
Hide Caption
2 of 16
Ukraine has tried perhaps too hard to come up with a catchy slogan. Maybe it needs to do a U-turn.
Photos: How your country sells itself to the world
CatchphraseUkraine has tried perhaps too hard to come up with a catchy slogan. Maybe it needs to do a U-turn.
Hide Caption
3 of 16
Turkish Airlines brought along the Batmobile. Its team have clearly had experience of using the hotel shuttle buses.
Photos: How your country sells itself to the world
BatmobileTurkish Airlines brought along the Batmobile. Its team have clearly had experience of using the hotel shuttle buses.
Hide Caption
4 of 16
ITB Berlin might have its faults, but at least it&#39;s warm enough inside to strip down to the waist -- if you&#39;re being paid enough.
Photos: How your country sells itself to the world
FijiITB Berlin might have its faults, but at least it's warm enough inside to strip down to the waist -- if you're being paid enough.
Hide Caption
5 of 16
OK, it waves hello, but we&#39;re not entirely sure it talks. We&#39;re not entirely sure it&#39;s a horse.
Photos: How your country sells itself to the world
Talking horseOK, it waves hello, but we're not entirely sure it talks. We're not entirely sure it's a horse.
Hide Caption
6 of 16
Kazakhstan sent this woman to promote her country. It also sent a delicious doughnut stand.
Photos: How your country sells itself to the world
KazakhstanKazakhstan sent this woman to promote her country. It also sent a delicious doughnut stand.
Hide Caption
7 of 16
Romania was working overtime at ITB, with roving men in straw hats, musicians, potters, food and this woman in a charming bonnet.
Photos: How your country sells itself to the world
RomaniaRomania was working overtime at ITB, with roving men in straw hats, musicians, potters, food and this woman in a charming bonnet.
Hide Caption
8 of 16
Sometimes it&#39;s just easier to embrace the cliches. We know Iceland isn&#39;t populated by hairy men waving wooden oars, spoons and lanterns. At least we hope it isn&#39;t.
Photos: How your country sells itself to the world
IcelandSometimes it's just easier to embrace the cliches. We know Iceland isn't populated by hairy men waving wooden oars, spoons and lanterns. At least we hope it isn't.
Hide Caption
9 of 16
The headgear might be traditional. We suspect the disco ball and 1980s eye makeup are not.
Photos: How your country sells itself to the world
Pattaya, ThailandThe headgear might be traditional. We suspect the disco ball and 1980s eye makeup are not.
Hide Caption
10 of 16
Why a woodpecker? We don&#39;t know. Why is he holding a chair? We don&#39;t know. Why is the guy in the background wearing yellow pants? Perhaps the biggest mystery of all.
Photos: How your country sells itself to the world
WoodpeckerWhy a woodpecker? We don't know. Why is he holding a chair? We don't know. Why is the guy in the background wearing yellow pants? Perhaps the biggest mystery of all.
Hide Caption
11 of 16
A more traditional look. This young woman is actually a science student from Berlin, but her family are originally from Vietnam.
Photos: How your country sells itself to the world
VietnamA more traditional look. This young woman is actually a science student from Berlin, but her family are originally from Vietnam.
Hide Caption
12 of 16
No real need for a crown with a smile this dazzling.
Photos: How your country sells itself to the world
Uganda No real need for a crown with a smile this dazzling.
Hide Caption
13 of 16
Who wouldn&#39;t want to visit a country with candy cane-patterned head gear?
Photos: How your country sells itself to the world
RwandaWho wouldn't want to visit a country with candy cane-patterned head gear?
Hide Caption
14 of 16
When you&#39;re one of the world&#39;s biggest airlines, a giant purple cocoon probably makes complete sense.
Photos: How your country sells itself to the world
EmiratesWhen you're one of the world's biggest airlines, a giant purple cocoon probably makes complete sense.
Hide Caption
15 of 16
Come again next year for more travel dreams.
Photos: How your country sells itself to the world
Entrance and exitCome again next year for more travel dreams.
Hide Caption
16 of 16
berlin33berlin25berlin38berlintravel12berlintravel20berlin36berlin-travel1berlintravel17iceland Berlin travelberlintravel21berlin26Vietnam torurism bERlinberlin35berlintravel22berlin34berlin-ext1

(CNN)When done right, vacations are effortless things bathed in golden sunlight, lightly dusted in warm sand and refreshed by enormous cocktails.

But to achieve that takes work.
More specifically, it takes the toil of many of the thousands of tourism industry workers who gather in Berlin each year to create the dreams that will keep the rest of us willingly chained to our desks for most of the year to pay for them.
Clocking in at the dream factory.
Clocking in at the dream factory.
For the past half a century, the German capital has annually hosted ITB Berlin -- now the world's biggest travel trade show.
    It's a chance for countries to flaunt their wares as vacation destinations and for airlines to brag about the size of their seats.
    Read More
    Additionally, it's a chance for the tourism industry to reflect on a changing world and discuss how to embrace it.
    MORE: Is the hypersonic revolution real?

    Exotic displays

    Importantly, it's also a chance to strike the deals and make the contacts needed to make sure the world keeps packing its bags and spending the billions that make travel one of the biggest contributors to the global economy.
    Sounds like fun, right?
    It almost is.
    ITB Berlin is a vast five-day gathering of bright and exotic displays that champion far-flung and familiar destinations.
    There are dance shows, giveaways, drinks, games, rides and, for the seasoned conference-goer, hundreds of meet-ups with old friends and colleagues.
    Lovely, warm, delicious. Shame about lunch.
    Lovely, warm, delicious. Shame about lunch.
    Among the ranks of business suits, there are people in exotic costumes and travel bloggers dressed, lest anyone mistake them for "real" journalists, in kooky clothing.
    On the flip side, there's the grunt work of fruitless sales meetings, hauling mountains of brochures, consuming greasy fast food on the hoof and navigating a bafflingly dense program of seminars, workshops and keynote addresses.
    And then there's the scale of the thing.
    MORE: 17 travel inventions we need right now

    Reduced to tears

    Located on the western fringes of Berlin, the Messe convention center is a sprawling campus of two dozen enormous hangars, some split into several levels.
    These are filled with pavilions representing various countries and travel-related companies.
    Getting from Europe, as represented in hall seven, to Asia, in hall 26, can take longer than it does to actually physically travel from Europe into Asia across Istanbul's Bosphorus Bridge.
    What time&#39;s that seminar on how to travel to your next seminar?
    What time's that seminar on how to travel to your next seminar?
    Add extra time for anyone reduced to tears by the sight of business expense tool Concur peddling its byzantine software in one of the technology halls.
    "It's nearly impossible to see it all," says Lisa Wischniewski, attending ITB as a travel and tourism student. "This is my second year and I think it's going to take another year before I've managed to get around it all."
    It is entertaining though -- not least to witness how each country sells itself.
    These are some of the tried and trusted techniques:

    Clothes horses

    Come to Romania and we&#39;ll stop following you.
    Come to Romania and we'll stop following you.
    Dress a local in an extraordinary, exotic outfit and encourage them to pose with the public and hand out literature.
    If necessary, send them on raids into rival territory -- Romanian guys in straw hats were everywhere this year.

    Epic stage sets

    Was &quot;Avatar&quot; set in the Philippines?
    Was "Avatar" set in the Philippines?
    The Cecil B. DeMille approach to sales sees many countries throwing up spectacular pavilions to outdo their rivals and prove they're still in the game.
    Viking longships, tiki bars, beach huts, jungles, waterfalls and just plain old psychedelia made up the landscape of this year's ITB.

    Gadgets

    Almost, but not entirely, unlike being there.
    Almost, but not entirely, unlike being there.
    Inducing nausea is, apparently, no barrier to selling a destination.
    No country pavilion was complete this year without a 360-degree virtual reality experience.
    Better still, a 360-degree virtual reality experience on skis, as proffered by the contingent from South Korea.

    Acid flashbacks

    Come to Belgium -- or this will haunt your dreams forever.
    Come to Belgium -- or this will haunt your dreams forever.
    Pity any poor delegates trying to put behind them a misspent youth dabbling in mind-altering substances.
    For the unsuspecting, ITB Berlin has an alarmingly surreal surprise around every corner -- walking, talking horses, goat-horned monsters, giant urinating toddlers.

    Free stuff

    Nothing says &quot;fly on our airline&quot; like a plate of spicy sausage.
    Nothing says "fly on our airline" like a plate of spicy sausage.
    Many stands and pavilions try to lure in passing trade with giveaways of such negligible quality it's a wonder why they bothered.
    Occasionally there's a winner -- a nice key ring, say, some delicious chocolate or lovely cakes of Mysore sandalwood soap from the Indian state of Karnataka that really make you look forward to getting back to the hotel.
    More often, it's a mini bag of Haribo candy or a tin of tiny mints.

    All about business

    But is it all worthwhile?
    "It's difficult to put a value on it," says Yayehyirad Emeru, managing director of Absolute Ethiopia Tours during a quiet moment on day three.
    "A lot if it is about making contacts and you don't know what will come of it.
    "This isn't like other shows I go to. Berlin is more professional, it's more about business."
    To prove a point Emeru slides over a business card and asks: "How can I get my products onto CNN?"