(CNN) Rapper Mac Miller, who resurrected his long-running feud with Donald Trump last year, slammed the Republican presidential front-runner this week for trying "to make America white again."

"You say you want to make America great again but we all know what that really means," Miller said Wednesday on Comedy Central's "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore. "Ban Muslims, Mexicans are racist, Black lives don't matter. Make America great again? I think you want to make America white again."

"I come here today as a white man, with the hope that maybe you'll listen to me," Miller said. "In other words, let me whitesplain this to you, racist s-- of a b---. You see, you're lowering the bar for our nation's intelligence. Your only goal is to stay in the spotlight no matter how much it fuels the fire of hate groups that you apparently know nothing about like the KKK and neo-Nazis."

Miller was referencing Trump's interview with CNN's Jake Tapper last month in which Trump stumbled over a question about an endorsement from former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke.

