Jet lag cure, sunblock pills and 15 other travel inventions we need now

By CNN Staff

Updated 6:33 PM ET, Thu April 20, 2017

Stop telling us to avoid booze. If that&#39;s the only solution, then we&#39;ll keep on sleeping in parks, thanks.
A cure for jetlag: Stop telling us to avoid booze. If that's the only solution, then we'll keep on sleeping in parks, thanks.
If it's made of gold, at least we can melt it down to pay the data-roaming charges.
An affordable worldwide phone service
Until someone invents an app that combines Uber efficiency with Google Maps route planning, we're going to argue every cent on that meter.
Anti-taxi-scam app
Is it possible to un-invent something?
A phone that doesn't take selfies
Security is important. But so is not experiencing other people's socks.
Faster airport screening process
We love collecting passport stamps, but not as much as we hate standing for days outside embassies to get visas.
Virtual passports
Yeah, yeah. We know your towel re-use policy isn't only about saving cash. But your green credibility is on the line if all that uneaten buffet food goes straight in the trash.
Hotel/cruise industry food waste initiative
Stop talking about building a successor to Concorde. Build a successor to Concorde.
Supersonic passenger service
Anyone got a spare cable for a Dell laptop, an iPad mini AND a Samsung Galaxy? Thought not.
Universal power connectors
Because everyone loves trams.
More trams in cities
Increased pharmaceutical intake we can live with. Luggage lotion explosions we can't.
Sunblock pills that actually work
Stack the beds. Make them narrow. Cancel the meal service. Anything ... We just can't face trying to sleep in those chairs any more.
Economy class sleep section
New York to London express leaving from platform six? Meet us for Champagne in the dining car.
Global high-speed rail network
Because checking in to a new room shouldn't involve solving a Rubik's-level switch puzzle just to turn the lights out.
Standard hotel light switch design
Thanks for all your help, Google Translate, but this semi-coherent gibberish isn't helping us win over that hot local.
Real-time language translator
Maybe we missed the zippers-and-velcro show at Paris Fashion Week.
Genuinely cool travel clothing
Those nifty Bose headsets might silence Chatty Guy. Unfortunately Stinky Guy is still firing on all four cylinders.
Smell-canceling headphones
(CNN)Travel has come a long way since the days when crossing the Atlantic meant a week of dodging icebergs and DiCaprio in a steam-powered tub.

Thanks to tech leaps in aviation, computing and deodorants, trotting the globe has never been more easy, or more fragrant.
But let's face it, there's still a ways to go.
Doubtless, scientists not engaged in eradicating disease or saving the planet are working overtime to make our vacations even better.
    Just to give them a steer, we've come up with some things they might want to turn their minds to.
    Clearly, teleportation tops everyone's list, but we realize it's only marginally less likely than getting six hours' uninterrupted sleep in economy class.
    So, we've tried to be realistic. Click through the gallery above to see what we came up with.
