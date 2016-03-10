17 travel inventions we need right now
A cure for jetlag – Stop telling us to avoid booze. If that's the only solution, then we'll keep on sleeping in parks, thanks.
An affordable worldwide phone service – If it's made of gold, at least we can melt it down to pay the data-roaming charges.
Anti-taxi-scam app – Until someone invents an app that combines Uber efficiency with Google Maps route planning, we're going to argue every cent on that meter.
A phone that doesn't take selfies – Is it possible to un-invent something?
Faster airport screening process – Security is important. But so is not experiencing other people's socks.
Virtual passports – We love collecting passport stamps, but not as much as we hate standing for days outside embassies to get visas.
Hotel/cruise industry food waste initiative – Yeah, yeah. We know your towel re-use policy isn't only about saving cash. But your green credibility is on the line if all that uneaten buffet food goes straight in the trash.
Supersonic passenger service – Stop talking about building a successor to Concorde. Build a successor to Concorde.
Universal power connectors – Anyone got a spare cable for a Dell laptop, an iPad mini AND a Samsung Galaxy? Thought not.
More trams in cities – Because everyone loves trams.
Sunblock pills that actually work – Increased pharmaceutical intake we can live with. Luggage lotion explosions we can't.
Economy class sleep section – Stack the beds. Make them narrow. Cancel the meal service. Anything ... We just can't face trying to sleep in those chairs any more.
Global high-speed rail network – New York to London express leaving from platform six? Meet us for Champagne in the dining car.
Standard hotel light switch design – Because checking in to a new room shouldn't involve solving a Rubik's-level switch puzzle just to turn the lights out.
Real-time language translator – Thanks for all your help, Google Translate, but this semi-coherent gibberish isn't helping us win over that hot local.
Genuinely cool travel clothing – Maybe we missed the zippers-and-velcro show at Paris Fashion Week.
Smell-canceling headphones – Those nifty Bose headsets might silence Chatty Guy. Unfortunately Stinky Guy is still firing on all four cylinders.