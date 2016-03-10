Breaking News

Around the world in 8 days: Richard Quest does it on low-cost airlines

Updated 9:04 PM ET, Tue March 21, 2017

This story was originally published in March 2016.

(CNN)Ten airlines, nine countries, eight days, one journey. Those are the vital statistics that cover the round-the-world trip Richard Quest undertook this month.

Oh, one more twist: He did it all on low-cost carriers. The final airfare tab: $2,345. Click on the interactive above for details about each leg of the flight.
Low-cost carriers -- or budget airlines -- generally offer cheaper fares and cut business costs by offering fewer amenities than traditional airlines.
‎"These airlines have democratized flying, and are now the backbone of short-haul travel in Europe, Asia and America," says Quest, who was recently appointed CNNMoney's Editor at Large.
    What exactly is a low-cost carrier?
    Spiced-up perks, more benefits and long-haul routes are changing what has long been a largely utilitarian field, Quest adds.
    The budget marathon began and ended in London, with Quest making his first stops in Belgium and the Czech Republic before going east to the United Arab Emirates.
    From there, he made a leap across the Indian Ocean to Sri Lanka, then on to Malaysia, Singapore and Australia. Flying over the Pacific Ocean, he reached Hawaii before heading to Los Angeles and then New York. The final leg took him back to London.
    Budget airlines: 10 things to learn from Richard Quest
    Can't afford to fly round the world? Think again!

    Adventure finished on March 20

    Richard Quest asked social media users to set him challenges using the hashtag #flywithquest. Tasked with eating local food, he tucks into a waffle in Brussels.
    Richard Quest asked social media users to set him challenges using the hashtag #flywithquest. Tasked with eating local food, he tucks into a waffle in Brussels.
    Another local food challenge: In Dubai, Quest sinks his teeth into a camel burger.
    Another local food challenge: In Dubai, Quest sinks his teeth into a camel burger.
    ... Then washes it down with a shake made with camel milk (and banana and watermelon).
    ... Then washes it down with a shake made with camel milk (and banana and watermelon).
    During his visit to Sri Lanka, Quest meets the prime minister, tries local food, and dips his toes in the Indian Ocean.
    During his visit to Sri Lanka, Quest meets the prime minister, tries local food, and dips his toes in the Indian Ocean.
    Quest poses with the AirAsia flight crew after flying from Sri Lanka to Malaysia.
    Quest poses with the AirAsia flight crew after flying from Sri Lanka to Malaysia.
    In Malaysia he tries durian, the notoriously stinky southeast Asian fruit. &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/richardquest/status/710087138591649792&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Smell is awful and taste not much better,&quot; &lt;/a&gt;is the Quest verdict
    In Malaysia he tries durian, the notoriously stinky southeast Asian fruit. "Smell is awful and taste not much better," is the Quest verdict
    Quest completes a challenge to take a selfie in front of Sydney&#39;s most famous landmark.
    Quest completes a challenge to take a selfie in front of Sydney's most famous landmark.
    Quest and his team reported on CNN.com and CNN International throughout the trip while documenting its finer (and any not-so finer) moments on social media.
    The globe-trotting adventure will be showcased in a special edition of CNN Business Traveller, first airing on CNN International on April 14 at 0930 BST/1030 CET. This border-crossing expedition follows strict rules.
    What &#39;counts&#39; as a round-the-world trip?
    "The trip has to start and end in the same place, we can only travel in one direction and we can't backtrack between continents," explains Quest.
    "We're only using low-cost carriers and we're not allowed to take premium-class tickets -- it's economy all the way.
    "We want to show just how far you can go in low cost, and see which airlines are offering the best service for those on business and on a budget."
    All packed into a week's schedule, the trip began on March 12 at London's Gatwick Airport, and ended back in London on March 20. Follow Quest's adventure on CNN.com and on Twitter via @richardquest #FlywithQuest
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.airlineratings.com/news/630/who-is-the-worlds-safest-airline-for-2016&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;AirlineRatings.com&lt;/a&gt; has released its annual list of the world&#39;s safest airlines -- including a rundown of the 10 low-cost carriers it says are the safest. Among them is Thomas Cook Airlines, an offshoot of the venerable British travel agency. Click on through the gallery to find out the other nine safest budget carriers, in alphabetical order.
    AirlineRatings.com has released its annual list of the world's safest airlines -- including a rundown of the 10 low-cost carriers it says are the safest. Among them is Thomas Cook Airlines, an offshoot of the venerable British travel agency.
    Ireland&#39;s national flag carrier took the bold step of repositioning itself as a low-cost airline after the financial crisis of 2008 left it struggling with heavy losses and facing drastic staff cuts.
    Ireland's national flag carrier took the bold step of repositioning itself as a low-cost airline after the financial crisis of 2008 left it struggling with heavy losses and facing drastic staff cuts.
    One of the oldest airlines on this list, Canada&#39;s WestJet was launched in 1996. Based in Calgary, it offers destinations, some via code share, across Canada, America, the Caribbean, Ireland and the UK.
    One of the oldest airlines on this list, Canada's WestJet was launched in 1996. Based in Calgary, it offers destinations, some via code share, across Canada, America, the Caribbean, Ireland and the UK.
    Another well-established carrier, Flybe began life as Jersey European Airways in 1979 and has undergone several rebrandings before emerging as Flybe in 2002. Its impeccable safety record has been unblemished by unusual recent events including a &lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2015/06/08/travel/flybe-bee-incident/&quot;&gt;bee attack on a pilot&lt;/a&gt; and an incident in which a&lt;a href=&quot;http://cnn.com/2014/08/14/travel/plane-false-arm/&quot;&gt; pilot&#39;s false arm fell off&lt;/a&gt;.
    Another well-established carrier, Flybe began life as Jersey European Airways in 1979 and has undergone several rebrandings before emerging as Flybe in 2002. Its impeccable safety record has been unblemished by unusual recent events including a bee attack on a pilot and an incident in which a pilot's false arm fell off.
    Founded in 2004, HKExpress transformed itself into a low-cost carrier in 2013 in an effort to reverse its troubled fortunes. AirlineRatings.com says all the budget carriers on its list have passed stringent International Air Transport Association operational safety audits, unlike many of their rivals.
    Founded in 2004, HKExpress transformed itself into a low-cost carrier in 2013 in an effort to reverse its troubled fortunes. AirlineRatings.com says all the budget carriers on its list have passed stringent International Air Transport Association operational safety audits, unlike many of their rivals.
    Now in its 16th year, JetBlue originally sold itself as being a cut above other no-frills airlines, by claiming to offer better in-flight entertainment perks. It operates out of New York&#39;s JFK airport and has a fleet of more than 210 aircraft.
    Now in its 16th year, JetBlue originally sold itself as being a cut above other no-frills airlines, by claiming to offer better in-flight entertainment perks. It operates out of New York's JFK airport and has a fleet of more than 210 aircraft.
    A budget offshoot of Aussie carrier Qantas, Jetstar has hubs in most major Australian cities. Its 70-strong fleet connects 35 destinations. Beyond Australia, it has also served connections to New Zealand, Fiji and China.
    A budget offshoot of Aussie carrier Qantas, Jetstar has hubs in most major Australian cities. Its 70-strong fleet connects 35 destinations. Beyond Australia, it has also served connections to New Zealand, Fiji and China.
    Hanover, Germany-based airline TUIfly was formed in 2007 to serve the low-cost sector and package vacation operators. It offers connections across Germany, southern Europe, northern Africa and the Middle East.
    Hanover, Germany-based airline TUIfly was formed in 2007 to serve the low-cost sector and package vacation operators. It offers connections across Germany, southern Europe, northern Africa and the Middle East.
    Serving 24 destinations with a fleet of 58 aircraft, Virgin America is part-owned by British entrepreneur Richard Branson&#39;s Virgin Group. It was founded in 2007 and is headquartered out of California.
    Serving 24 destinations with a fleet of 58 aircraft, Virgin America is part-owned by British entrepreneur Richard Branson's Virgin Group. It was founded in 2007 and is headquartered out of California.
    Now Mexico&#39;s second largest airline, Volaris was founded in 2005. The carrier mostly serves destinations in Mexico and America, including flights to Los Angeles, Dallas and Chicago.
    Now Mexico's second largest airline, Volaris was founded in 2005. The carrier mostly serves destinations in Mexico and America, including flights to Los Angeles, Dallas and Chicago.
