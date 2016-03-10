This story was originally published in March 2016.

(CNN) Ten airlines, nine countries, eight days, one journey. Those are the vital statistics that cover the round-the-world trip Richard Quest undertook this month.

Oh, one more twist: He did it all on low-cost carriers. The final airfare tab: $2,345. Click on the interactive above for details about each leg of the flight.

Low-cost carriers -- or budget airlines -- generally offer cheaper fares and cut business costs by offering fewer amenities than traditional airlines.

‎"These airlines have democratized flying, and are now the backbone of short-haul travel in Europe, Asia and America," says Quest, who was recently appointed CNNMoney's Editor at Large.

Spiced-up perks, more benefits and long-haul routes are changing what has long been a largely utilitarian field, Quest adds.

