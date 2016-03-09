Breaking News

5 of the world's top surf breaks, according to a pro

By CNN staff

Updated 10:07 PM ET, Wed March 9, 2016

australia sydney surfing 24 hours orig_00000121
australia sydney surfing 24 hours orig_00000121

    World champion surfer catches some waves

  • Stephanie Gilmore shares her top picks among surfing's crown jewels
  • The New South Wales native is a six-time world champion

(CNN)Stephanie Gilmore, six-time world champion surfer, makes catching the big waves look effortless.

The 28-year-old Australian clinched her latest ASP Women's World Championship Tour title in Hawaii in 2014, after winning consecutively from 2007 through 2010, and again in 2012.
MORE: From party animals to professionals: 'Happy' Gilmore defies surfing cliches
    On the latest episode of CNN's In 24 Hours series, Gilmore gives host James Williams a one-on-one surf lesson at Sydney's famous Bondi Beach.
    She also shared her five favorite surf breaks, which are featured in the gallery below:
    Snapper Rocks (Gold Coast, Australia) - "I grew up surfing here and have had some of the best waves of my life here at Snapper, which I still call home," says six-time world champion surfer Stephanie Gilmore.
    Snapper Rocks (Gold Coast, Australia)"I grew up surfing here and have had some of the best waves of my life here at Snapper, which I still call home," says six-time world champion surfer Stephanie Gilmore. Click on for more of her favorite surf spots.
    Lower Trestles (California) - "It is surfing's very own version of a skate park. It's super high performance and a favorite stop on the World Surf League tour for me."
    Lower Trestles (California)"It is surfing's very own version of a skate park. It's super high performance and a favorite stop on the World Surf League tour for me."
    Rocky Point (North Shore, Oahu, Hawaii) - "A perfect left and right reef break with lots of Hawaiian power in the waves. It's sometimes challenging but mostly playful."
    Rocky Point (North Shore, Oahu, Hawaii)"A perfect left and right reef break with lots of Hawaiian power in the waves. It's sometimes challenging but mostly playful."
    Salina Cruz (Oaxaca, Mexico) - "Similar to where I grew up in Australia, this place has many long right hand point breaks over sand but less people around and a great place to experiment with different boards."
    Salina Cruz (Oaxaca, Mexico)"Similar to where I grew up in Australia, this place has many long right hand point breaks over sand but less people around and a great place to experiment with different boards."
    The Mentawais Islands (West Sumatra, Indonesia) - "The islands in this area are full of the most perfect surf you've ever seen. The water is warm and it doesn't get much better than a boat trip here."
    The Mentawais Islands (West Sumatra, Indonesia)"The islands in this area are full of the most perfect surf you've ever seen. The water is warm and it doesn't get much better than a boat trip here."
