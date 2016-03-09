5 of the world's top surf breaks, according to a pro

Story highlights Stephanie Gilmore shares her top picks among surfing's crown jewels

(CNN) Stephanie Gilmore, six-time world champion surfer, makes catching the big waves look effortless.

The 28-year-old Australian clinched her latest ASP Women's World Championship Tour title in Hawaii in 2014, after winning consecutively from 2007 through 2010, and again in 2012.

On the latest episode of CNN's In 24 Hours series, Gilmore gives host James Williams a one-on-one surf lesson at Sydney's famous Bondi Beach.

She also shared her five favorite surf breaks, which are featured in the gallery below: