Taroko Gorge: Touring Taiwan's spectacular marble mountains

Taiwan (CNN) With soaring cliffs, plunging canyons and a base of colossal marble slabs spliced by a torrential river, Taroko Gorge is one of Taiwan's most popular tourist attractions.

The 19-kilometer area, part of Taroko Gorge National Park, features canyon cliffs that can soar up to 100 meters high.

Taroko Gorge National Park

Since being declared a national park in 1986, the 920-square-kilometer area has been a protected reserve in the northern section of the surging Central Mountain Range and the eastern coast of the island.