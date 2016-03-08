Breaking News

Taroko Gorge: Touring Taiwan's spectacular marble mountains

By Anisha Shah, for CNN

Updated 7:01 PM ET, Thu April 20, 2017

Taroko Gorge is one of Taiwan&#39;s most popular tourist attractions. The Liwu River flows past gigantic marble boulders, which are part of the protected Taroko National Park. &lt;br /&gt;
Marble gorgeTaroko Gorge is one of Taiwan's most popular tourist attractions. The Liwu River flows past gigantic marble boulders, which are part of the protected Taroko National Park.
In addition to the gorge, Taroko National Park is made up of mountains -- most more than 2,000 meters high. This section of Jinheng Bridge is found on the park&#39;s Swallow Grotto trail. &lt;br /&gt;
Mountainous parkIn addition to the gorge, Taroko National Park is made up of mountains -- most more than 2,000 meters high. This section of Jinheng Bridge is found on the park's Swallow Grotto trail.
Eternal Spring Shrine was built atop Changchun Falls, which flows all year round. &lt;br /&gt;
Eternal Spring ShrineEternal Spring Shrine was built atop Changchun Falls, which flows all year round.
At the back of the shrine are staircases to Taroko Tower, Guanyin Cave (devoted to the Buddhist goddess of mercy) and a Zen monastery.
Sacred attractionsAt the back of the shrine are staircases to Taroko Tower, Guanyin Cave (devoted to the Buddhist goddess of mercy) and a Zen monastery.
Swallow Grotto is one of the best places to admire the marble gorge. Pockmarks -- often nests for swallows -- are clearly visible along the Lishui Trail footbridge. &lt;br /&gt;
Swallows' scenic homeSwallow Grotto is one of the best places to admire the marble gorge. Pockmarks -- often nests for swallows -- are clearly visible along the Lishui Trail footbridge.
Taroko Gorge trails take visitors to beautiful waterfalls and deep blue pools -- great for a dip after a long hike.
Numerous trailsTaroko Gorge trails take visitors to beautiful waterfalls and deep blue pools -- great for a dip after a long hike.
One of the most popular and gentlest hiking trails is Shakadang, renamed from Mysterious Valley in 2001. Tracing the azure river along bends and boulders, the trail is punctuated with deep pools. &lt;br /&gt;
Shakadang trailOne of the most popular and gentlest hiking trails is Shakadang, renamed from Mysterious Valley in 2001. Tracing the azure river along bends and boulders, the trail is punctuated with deep pools.
Shakadang trail is accessed via the Bridge of 100 Lions, named for its rows of small marble lions that sit in different poses. &lt;br /&gt;
Bridge of 100 LionsShakadang trail is accessed via the Bridge of 100 Lions, named for its rows of small marble lions that sit in different poses.
The Tunnel of Nine Turns trail is considered the most magnificent section of the gorge. Here, sheer cliffs rise through the narrow valley.
Tunnel of Nine TurnsThe Tunnel of Nine Turns trail is considered the most magnificent section of the gorge. Here, sheer cliffs rise through the narrow valley.
Trails like the Shakadang snake along the winding river, past the national park&#39;s rich vegetation and plenty of wildlife.
Pleasant hikeTrails like the Shakadang snake along the winding river, past the national park's rich vegetation and plenty of wildlife.
Some of the marble cliffs soar as high as 100 meters above the basin.&lt;br /&gt;
100-meter cliffsSome of the marble cliffs soar as high as 100 meters above the basin.
Most trails are well maintained under the management of Taroko National Park.
Route conditionsMost trails are well maintained under the management of Taroko National Park.
Suspension bridges zigzag across Taroko Gorge. This one requires a permit to cross. Many are not in use at all, thanks to damage from typhoons as well as natural wear. &lt;br /&gt;
Zhuilu BridgeSuspension bridges zigzag across Taroko Gorge. This one requires a permit to cross. Many are not in use at all, thanks to damage from typhoons as well as natural wear.
Taiwan (CNN)With soaring cliffs, plunging canyons and a base of colossal marble slabs spliced by a torrential river, Taroko Gorge is one of Taiwan's most popular tourist attractions.

The 19-kilometer area, part of Taroko Gorge National Park, features canyon cliffs that can soar up to 100 meters high.

Taroko Gorge National Park

Since being declared a national park in 1986, the 920-square-kilometer area has been a protected reserve in the northern section of the surging Central Mountain Range and the eastern coast of the island.
    It's connected to Taipei by the Central Cross-Island Highway, named one of the most dangerous (yet scenic) roads in the world.
    It's a ropy series of switchbacks and hairpin bends, tunnels, overhangs and jagged drops that come in thrilling succession.
    The park's main attractions can be reached via precarious bridges, tunnels and narrow twisting trails.

    Towering peaks, eternal springs

    The Eternal Spring Shrine is named after nearby Changchun Falls, which flow all year round.
    Taroko Gorge National Park has 27 of the 100 Peaks of Taiwan, a widely recognized list of top mountains.
    With an elevation of 3,742 meters, Mount Nanhu is the fifth tallest peak in Taiwan and is blanketed by rolling fields of dwarf bamboo.
    But it's not all about nature.
    Eternal Spring Shrine, perched on a hill, is a majestic monastery built to commemorate the 226 workers who were killed building the Central Cross-Island Highway.
    A bell tower and a sacred cave devoted to Guanyin, the Buddhist goddess of mercy, can be found at the back of the temple.
    Some 80% of Taiwan's animal species can also be found in the park, including the endemic Formosan black bear and Formosan rock macaque.
    Old aboriginal settlements of the Taroko tribe still dot the area.
    The indigenous tribe -- one of 16 recognized aboriginal groups in Taiwan -- was once famed for its facial tattoos and headhunting rituals.
    A haven of hiking trails

    Routes are well maintained and frequently traveled by hikers, cyclists and day-trippers. Shakadang trail is the gentlest trekking route, a pleasant 4.4-kilometer riverside hike.
    Its entrance is marked by Shakadang Bridge, embellished by 100 marble lions.
    Meanwhile Taroko offers some grueling cycling challenges, with 3-day trails passing through thick vegetation and tackling dizzying summits. Free helmets are provided by the managing park.
    Trail and road conditions are often affected by weather. See Taroko National Park's official website to get the latest updates on each route.
