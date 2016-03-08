Breaking News

Do Not Disturb! 13 hotel signs that seek privacy creatively

By Daisy Carrington, for CNN

Updated 7:11 PM ET, Thu April 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Candlewood Suites, the Intercontinental Hotel Group&#39;s chain of extensive-stay lodgings, has a quirky Do Not Disturb sign that interprets &quot;catching Zs&quot; literally. It&#39;s one of several hotels to add some pizazz to the hotel staple.
Photos: 13 quirky Do Not Disturb signs
Candlewood SuitesCandlewood Suites, the Intercontinental Hotel Group's chain of extensive-stay lodgings, has a quirky Do Not Disturb sign that interprets "catching Zs" literally. It's one of several hotels to add some pizazz to the hotel staple.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
The Liberty enjoys poking fun at its notorious past -- the building was formerly the site of the Charles Street Jail. In keeping with the jailhouse theme, the hotel uses tags that read &quot;solitary&quot; (complete with jailers&#39; keys) in place of traditional Do Not Disturb signs.
Photos: 13 quirky Do Not Disturb signs
The Liberty Hotel The Liberty enjoys poking fun at its notorious past -- the building was formerly the site of the Charles Street Jail. In keeping with the jailhouse theme, the hotel uses tags that read "solitary" (complete with jailers' keys) in place of traditional Do Not Disturb signs.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
Part art museum, part boutique hotel, it should come as no surprise that the 21c Museum Hotel in Durham borrows from its personal collection to add personality to standard hotel features. The door hanger, for instance, features a reproduction of a painting called &quot;Sock Garter,&quot; by American artist Timothy Cummings.
Photos: 13 quirky Do Not Disturb signs
21c Museum Hotel DurhamPart art museum, part boutique hotel, it should come as no surprise that the 21c Museum Hotel in Durham borrows from its personal collection to add personality to standard hotel features. The door hanger, for instance, features a reproduction of a painting called "Sock Garter," by American artist Timothy Cummings.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
The 21c Museum Hotel chain is also pet-friendly (score!). The chain has created a special sign for guests traveling with small mammals.
Photos: 13 quirky Do Not Disturb signs
21c Museum Hotel BentonvilleThe 21c Museum Hotel chain is also pet-friendly (score!). The chain has created a special sign for guests traveling with small mammals.
Hide Caption
4 of 13
Great Wolf Lodge, a chain of water park resorts throughout North America, pays homage to its &quot;rustic&quot; aesthetic and family fun with these wooden &quot;Do Not Disturb&quot; signs.
Photos: 13 quirky Do Not Disturb signs
Great Wolf LodgeGreat Wolf Lodge, a chain of water park resorts throughout North America, pays homage to its "rustic" aesthetic and family fun with these wooden "Do Not Disturb" signs.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
Located in Manhattan&#39;s artistic epicenter, Hotel Indigo draws on the Lower East Side&#39;s street-art past with its graffiti-themed Do Not Disturb sign. The street-art theme doesn&#39;t end there; rooms are decorated with customized paintings by graffiti legend Lee Quinones.
Photos: 13 quirky Do Not Disturb signs
Hotel Indigo Lower East SideLocated in Manhattan's artistic epicenter, Hotel Indigo draws on the Lower East Side's street-art past with its graffiti-themed Do Not Disturb sign. The street-art theme doesn't end there; rooms are decorated with customized paintings by graffiti legend Lee Quinones.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
Touting itself as San Francisco&#39;s first boutique hotel, Hotel Union Square opts for humorously frank Do Not Disturb signs.
Photos: 13 quirky Do Not Disturb signs
Hotel Union SquareTouting itself as San Francisco's first boutique hotel, Hotel Union Square opts for humorously frank Do Not Disturb signs.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
Yes, New York is populated by tough guys (need proof? Netflix any Martin Scorsese movie). Midtown hotel Le Parker Meridien gives guests a bit of New York flavor with these door hangers.
Photos: 13 quirky Do Not Disturb signs
Le Parker MeridienYes, New York is populated by tough guys (need proof? Netflix any Martin Scorsese movie). Midtown hotel Le Parker Meridien gives guests a bit of New York flavor with these door hangers.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
The Library Hotel is a bibliophile&#39;s dream come true. Not only can guests browse 6,000 titles, but each floor is themed around a literary genre. Unsurprisingly, the hotel&#39;s Do Not Disturb signs farther the hotel&#39;s bookish vibe.
Photos: 13 quirky Do Not Disturb signs
The Library HotelThe Library Hotel is a bibliophile's dream come true. Not only can guests browse 6,000 titles, but each floor is themed around a literary genre. Unsurprisingly, the hotel's Do Not Disturb signs farther the hotel's bookish vibe.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
The Antigua-based Jumby Bay, a Rosewood Resort (that&#39;s the full name) has opted for a subtler Do Not Disturb sign. The door hangers are made exclusively for the resort by a local Antigua artist from local shells and raffia palms (guests can special-order the artwork to bring home).
Photos: 13 quirky Do Not Disturb signs
Jumby Bay, A Rosewood ResortThe Antigua-based Jumby Bay, a Rosewood Resort (that's the full name) has opted for a subtler Do Not Disturb sign. The door hangers are made exclusively for the resort by a local Antigua artist from local shells and raffia palms (guests can special-order the artwork to bring home).
Hide Caption
10 of 13
Similarly, Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort in Mexico also employs local craftspeople to make its door hangers. The hangers are actually made from necklaces that are traditional in the region.
Photos: 13 quirky Do Not Disturb signs
Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood ResortSimilarly, Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort in Mexico also employs local craftspeople to make its door hangers. The hangers are actually made from necklaces that are traditional in the region.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
A Do Not Disturb sign with hashtags? Only in Silicon Valley. The Bay Area-based Stanford Court&#39;s door hangers also depict &quot;on&quot; and &quot;off&quot; switches (how else will their techy guests understand what they&#39;re for?).
Photos: 13 quirky Do Not Disturb signs
Stanford CourtA Do Not Disturb sign with hashtags? Only in Silicon Valley. The Bay Area-based Stanford Court's door hangers also depict "on" and "off" switches (how else will their techy guests understand what they're for?).
Hide Caption
12 of 13
The ever-quirky Jane Hotel, located in Manhattan&#39;s West Village, started out as a place for sailors to cast anchor -- it even housed survivors of the Titanic. The marine theme remains (rooms are decked out to look like cabins), and the Victorian-style door hangers are an homage to the hotel&#39;s naval past.
Photos: 13 quirky Do Not Disturb signs
Jane HotelThe ever-quirky Jane Hotel, located in Manhattan's West Village, started out as a place for sailors to cast anchor -- it even housed survivors of the Titanic. The marine theme remains (rooms are decked out to look like cabins), and the Victorian-style door hangers are an homage to the hotel's naval past.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
Do Not Disturb Candlewood SuitesDo Not Disturb The Liberty HotelDo Not Disturb 21C Museum Hotel DurhamDo Not Disturb 21C Museum Hotel Bentonville Do Not Disturb Great Wolf LodgeDo Not Disturb Hotel IndigoDo Not Disturb Hotel Union SquareDo not Disturb Parker MeridienDo No Disturb Library HotelDo Not Disturb Rosewood Jumba BayDo Not Disturb Rosewood LAS VENTANAS AL PARAISODo Not Disturb Stanford CourtDo Not Disturb Jane Hotel

(CNN)It's said the Inuit have a multitude of words for snow. In English, we have as many ways to tell people to keep out.

Lately, hotels have gotten creative with how they let guests convey the sentiment with a rash of unique Do Not Disturb signs.
Click through the gallery above for some of our favorites.

The Liberty Hotel

    The Liberty enjoys poking fun at its notorious past -- the building was formerly the site of the Charles Street Jail.
    Read More
    In keeping with the jailhouse theme, the hotel uses tags that read "solitary" (complete with jailers' keys) in place of traditional Do Not Disturb signs.

    The Liberty Hotel, 215 Charles Street, Boston, MA 02114;

    Candlewood Suites

    Candlewood Suites, the Intercontinental Hotel Group's chain of extensive-stay lodgings, has a quirky Do Not Disturb sign that interprets "catching Zs" literally -- with a net.
    21 hotels you didn't know were owned by celebrities

    21c Museum Hotel Durham

    Part art museum, part boutique hotel, it should come as no surprise that the 21c Museum Hotel in Durham borrows from its personal collection to add personality to standard hotel features.
    The door hanger, for instance, features a reproduction of a painting called "Sock Garter," by American artist Timothy Cummings.

    21c Museum Hotel Durham, 111 North Corcoran Street, Durham, NC 27701;

    21c Museum Hotel Bentonville

    The 21c Museum Hotel chain is also pet-friendly (score!). The chain has created a special sign for guests traveling with small mammals.
    Beers and belly rubs: Meet London's pub dogs

    21c Museum Hotel Bentonville, 200 NE A St, Bentonville, AR 72712;

    Great Wolf Lodge

    Great Wolf Lodge, a chain of water park resorts throughout North America, pays homage to its "rustic" aesthetic and family fun with wooden Do Not Disturb signs.

    Hotel Indigo Lower East Side

    Located in Manhattan's artistic epicenter, Hotel Indigo draws on the Lower East Side's street-art past with its graffiti-themed Do Not Disturb sign.
    The street-art theme doesn't end there; rooms are decorated with customized paintings by graffiti legend Lee Quinones.
    12 hotels that defy imagination

    Hotel Indigo Lower East Side New York, 171 Ludlow Street, New York City, NY 10002;

    Hotel Union Square

    Touting itself as San Francisco's first boutique hotel, Hotel Union Square opts for humorously frank Do Not Disturb signs.

    Hotel Union Square, 114 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA 94102;

    Le Parker Meridien

    Yes, New York is populated by tough guys (need proof? Netflix any Martin Scorsese movie). Midtown hotel Le Parker Meridien gives guests a bit of New York flavor with door hangers emblazoned with the declaration, "Fuhgettaboudit."

    Le Parker Meridien New York, 119 West 56th Street, New York City, NY 10019;

    The Library Hotel

    The Library Hotel is a bibliophile's dream come true. Not only can guests browse 6,000 titles, but each floor is themed around a literary genre.
    Unsurprisingly, the hotel's Do Not Disturb signs farther the venue's bookish vibe, with a whispered exhortation to "Shhh ... Please let me read."
    The world's coolest bookstores

    Library Hotel, 299 Madison Ave., at 41st St. Entrance on 41st Street, New York City, NY 10017;

    Jumby Bay, A Rosewood Resort

    The Antigua-based Jumby Bay, A Rosewood Resort (that's the full name) has opted for a more subtle Do Not Disturb sign.
    The door hangers are made exclusively for the resort by a local Antigua artist from local shells and raffia palm.
    Guests can special-order the artwork to bring home.

    Jumby Bay, A Rosewood Resort, Jumby Bay Island P.O. Box 243, St. John's Antigua;

    Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort

    Similarly, Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort in Mexico also employs local women to make its door hangers.
    The hangers are made from necklaces that are traditional in the region.

    Las Ventanas al Paraiso, A Rosewood Resort, Ctra Transpeninsular Km.19.5, San Jose del Cabo 23400 Mexico;

    Stanford Court

    A Do Not Disturb sign with hashtags? Only in Silicon Valley.
    The Bay Area-based Stanford Court's door hangers also depict "on" and "off" switches (how else will their techy guests understand what they're for?).
    New York insider: Top tips from the Waldorf Astoria's concierge

    Stanford Court San Francisco, 905 California Street Nob Hill, San Francisco, CA 94108;

    Jane Hotel

    The ever-quirky Jane Hotel, located in Manhattan's West Village, started out as a place for sailors to cast anchor -- it even housed survivors of the Titanic.
    The marine theme remains (rooms are decked out to look like cabins), and the Victorian-style door hangers are an homage to the hotel's naval past.

    The Jane, 113 Jane Street, New York City, NY;

    8 new hotels that used to be factories, YMCAs and other things
    7 grand hotels with railroad roots