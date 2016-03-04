Russell Simmons endorses Hillary Clinton, says Bernie Sanders 'insensitive' to black voters

Story highlights Russell Simmons backs Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders

Simmons says Sanders is 'over promising'

(CNN) Hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons endorsed Democratic presidential front-runner Hillary Clinton on Friday, saying that after speaking to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, he thinks the senator is "overstating what he can deliver to underserved communities."

"I think Sen. Clinton has been sensitive, supportive of the progressive agenda, she's realistic about what she can get done, she's able to beat the Republican candidates," Simmons told CNN's Carol Costello in an interview Friday, adding that Sanders could lose.

Simmons first made the announcement over Twitter on Friday.

After speaking to Bernie Sanders I have decided that he is over stating what he can deliver to underserved communities — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) March 4, 2016

Simmons revealed the nature of the exchange he had with Sanders that helped him decide to throw his support behind "longtime friend" Clinton.

I have decided to to go with my long time friend who has been nothing but honest and supportive of the progressive agenda that I care about — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) March 4, 2016

"Bernie Sanders is over-promising. He's insensitive to the plight of black people, and what good is it if you don't take lobbyist money and don't acknowledge the No. 1 threat to America and to the world is the factory farming lobby because it is poisoning the planet quickly," Simmons said.