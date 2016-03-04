Africa gets its first solar-powered airport

Story highlights George Airport (GRJ) is Africa's first solar powered airport

Located in South Africa, it gets 41% of its energy from solar panels

(CNN) South Africa has ramped up its green credentials by unveiling the continent's first solar-powered airport.

Located halfway between Cape Town and Port Elizabeth, George Airport will meet 41% of its energy demand from a brand new 200 square meter solar power plant built on its grounds.

The facility, which was officially unveiled in April 2016, has 3,000 photovoltaic modules, and will gradually increase capacity to deliver 750Kw power when it reaches full production.

It cost just over a million dollars to build, and is part of South Africa's commitment to introduce a mix of energy sources to all its airports.

"As an airports management company running nine airports nationally, part of our strategic objective is to minimize our environmental impact," Skhumbuzo Macozoma, chairman of the Airports Company South Africa Board said in a statement.